Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Pretty yet practical Peugeot E-408 for £199 a month

The electric five-door Peugeot E-408 offers style and panache. It’s our Deal of the Day for 6 May.

By:Ryan Birch
6 May 2026
Peugeot E-408 facelift - front cornering
  • Distinctive styling; plush-feeling interior
  • 280-mile range
  • Only £199.33 a month

Peugeot plumbed a pure-electric powertrain into its stylish E-408 last year, and for 2026 has given the car a bit of a facelift. Act now and you could have one on your driveway for less than £200 a month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This bonkers deal comes from Select Car Leasing through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, and it's for two years. A 12-month initial payment of £2,745.96 isn't too bad, but you could save yourself around £400 by opting for the nine-month initial payment. Do that and the monthly outlay only rises to £219.12.

Mileage is capped at a default 5,000 miles a year, but 8,000 can be had for £25.71 extra a month on the 12-month initial payment plan, or £28.25 on the nine-month, so this deal might be better for lower-mileage drivers.

Whichever you choose, you'll be getting one of the more left-field electric cars currently on sale. The E-408 mixes a decent electric range with a plush cabin and head-turning looks.

Powering the E-408 is a 58.3kWh battery hooked up to a 207bhp motor. Peugeot claims a range of 280 miles, while the maximum DC charging capability is 120kW, which allows for a 20-80 per cent top-up in 31 minutes.

This deal may only get you the entry-level Allure spec, but it's still packed with luxury touches. As standard it gets 19-inch diamond-cut alloys, LED headlights, and Peugeot's distinctive i-Cockpit set-up.   

Peugeot E-408 facelift - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Peugeot E-408 leasing offers from leading providers on our Peugeot E-408 page.

Deals on Peugeot E-408 rivals

Ford Capri

Ford Capri

New in-stock Ford CapriCash £34,698Avg. savings £2,913
New Ford Capri

Configure now

Skoda Elroq

Skoda Elroq

New in-stock Skoda ElroqCash £29,806Avg. savings £4,280
New Skoda Elroq

Configure now

KIA EV4

KIA EV4

New in-stock KIA EV4Cash £30,872Avg. savings £3,765
New KIA EV4

Configure now

Volkswagen Id.4

Volkswagen Id.4

New in-stock Volkswagen Id.4Cash £32,970Avg. savings £3,299
New Volkswagen Id.4

Configure now

Check out the Peugeot E-408 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ryan Birch - content editor, auto express
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Peugeot E-408 review: updates fail to hide its age
Peugeot E-408 facelift - front

New Peugeot E-408 review: updates fail to hide its age

The Peugeot E-408 has been updated for 2026, but the changes only offer limited appeal
Road tests
5 May 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Renault 4 electric SUV is now £152 a month, and still adorable
Renault 4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Renault 4 electric SUV is now £152 a month, and still adorable

The Renault 5’s more practical sister is currently cracking value for money. It’s our Deal of the Day for 5 May.
News
5 May 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Mighty Mazda CX-80 7-seat SUV for a measly £291 a month
Mazda CX-80 - front corner panning

Car Deal of the Day: Mighty Mazda CX-80 7-seat SUV for a measly £291 a month

The Mazda CX-80 is a full-size seven-seat SUV, which mixes practicality with pomp. It’s our Deal of the Day for 4 May.
News
4 May 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Mazda MX-5 is the ultimate affordable convertible for less than £240 per month
Mazda MX-5 - cornering with roof up

Car Deal of the Day: Mazda MX-5 is the ultimate affordable convertible for less than £240 per month

The MX-5 remains one of the best drivers’ cars you can buy. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 May
News
3 May 2026

Most Popular

New Freelander 8: huge SUV is coming to the UK, just don’t call it a Land Rover
Freelander 8 - front

New Freelander 8: huge SUV is coming to the UK, just don’t call it a Land Rover

We get the scoop about a UK sales confirmation of the new joint-venture between Chery and Jaguar Land Rover
News
28 Apr 2026
New Toyota Yaris: next-gen supermini to embrace hybrid and EV power
Toyota Yaris - front (watermarked)

New Toyota Yaris: next-gen supermini to embrace hybrid and EV power

The new Toyota Yaris will arrive by 2028, and our exclusive images preview how it could look
News
5 May 2026
Jaguar Land Rover recalls 170,000 SUVs with UK cars experiencing similar problems
Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition - front action

Jaguar Land Rover recalls 170,000 SUVs with UK cars experiencing similar problems

JLR has recalled models from across the Jaguar, Land Rover and Range Rover ranges over a faulty DC-DC converter module
News
30 Apr 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content