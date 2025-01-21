Car Deal of the Day: Pretty yet practical Peugeot E-408 for £199 a month

Distinctive styling; plush-feeling interior

280-mile range

Only £199.33 a month

Peugeot plumbed a pure-electric powertrain into its stylish E-408 last year, and for 2026 has given the car a bit of a facelift. Act now and you could have one on your driveway for less than £200 a month.

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This bonkers deal comes from Select Car Leasing through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, and it's for two years. A 12-month initial payment of £2,745.96 isn't too bad, but you could save yourself around £400 by opting for the nine-month initial payment. Do that and the monthly outlay only rises to £219.12.

Mileage is capped at a default 5,000 miles a year, but 8,000 can be had for £25.71 extra a month on the 12-month initial payment plan, or £28.25 on the nine-month, so this deal might be better for lower-mileage drivers.

Whichever you choose, you'll be getting one of the more left-field electric cars currently on sale. The E-408 mixes a decent electric range with a plush cabin and head-turning looks.

Powering the E-408 is a 58.3kWh battery hooked up to a 207bhp motor. Peugeot claims a range of 280 miles, while the maximum DC charging capability is 120kW, which allows for a 20-80 per cent top-up in 31 minutes.

This deal may only get you the entry-level Allure spec, but it's still packed with luxury touches. As standard it gets 19-inch diamond-cut alloys, LED headlights, and Peugeot's distinctive i-Cockpit set-up.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Peugeot E-408 leasing offers from leading providers on our Peugeot E-408 page.

Check out the Peugeot E-408 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…