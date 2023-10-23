Car Deal of the Day: Top-selling Tesla Model Y for a rock bottom £350 a month

Comfortable driving experience and it’s efficient, too

314-mile range

Only £350.03 a month

There may be new electric SUVs arriving all of the time, but it's the Tesla Model Y that remains the top dog in terms of sales. It's easy to see why when there are deals like this around. Right now the top-selling Tesla can be yours for just £350 a month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

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This deal comes straight to our platform from Tesla itself. It's a three-year term with a 12-month initial payment of £4,200.36 – that may seem a little chunky but this agreement comes with an 8,000-miles-a-year cap.

Naturally, even with a high mileage allowance, that upfront cost will be a little too much to stomach for some. Tweaking the terms on our marketplace sees a saving of more than £800 if you opt for the nine-month plan, with the monthly cost only climbing to £376.51.

This deal is just for the standard rear-wheel drive model, the entry-level spec in other words, but don't let that put you off.

The base trim does without the Premium model's front light bar for a simpler look, and also makes do with seats trimmed in fabric and vegan leather. But it still has all the necessary features, including Tesla's fantastic infotainment system and minimalist interior design.

Tesla never quotes battery sizes, but we do know that this model uses a durable lithium iron phosphate pack that gives a claimed range of 314 miles. This is hooked up to a 292bhp rear-mounted electric motor, which allows for a 0-62mph acceleration time of under seven seconds.

Performance is brisk enough then, but more impressive is the ride and handling. This is an area that Tesla has really developed over the past few years, with the current Model Y proving to be comfortable, refined and enjoyable to drive.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Tesla Model Y leasing offers from leading providers on our Tesla Model Y page.

Check out the Tesla Model Y deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…