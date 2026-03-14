Car Deal of the Day: the luxurious and unimpeachable BMW iX for only £640 per month
The BMW iX is one of the best SUVs on the market, electric or not, and now it’s also our Deal of the Day for 10 May
- Fantastic to drive, like a BMW should be
- Spacious and luxurious interior with excellent tech
- £640 per month on a four-year lease
The BMW iX might not be the very latest or most cutting-edge EV in the Bavarian brand’s line-up, but we think this luxurious, commanding, comfortable, yet fun-to-drive leviathan is one of the best SUVs on the market. And right now it’s available from only £640 per month on a four-year lease through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
This deal for the BMW iX xDrive45 in Sport trim is being offered by Carwow Leasey. It requires a relatively large initial payment of £7,978 but that is followed by monthly payments of £640 – a lot less than we’d expect for an acclaimed luxury SUV that costs more than £75k.
An allowance of 5,000 miles a year is included in this offer, but you can up it to 10,000 and it only costs £33 extra each month. Extending even further to 12,000 miles per year only brings the monthly payment up to £690.
The xDrive45 features a whopping 94.8kWh battery that provides up to 374 miles of range, while dual electric motors deliver 408bhp and all-wheel drive, so that 0-62mph takes a mere 5.1 seconds. It’s similarly fast to charge, with a 10 to 80 per cent top-up taking just over half an hour thanks to a maximum charging speed of 175kW.
Even though Sport is the entry-level specification for this car, there’s no shortage of luxuries. It features a 12.3-inch driver’s display and 14.9-inch central touchscreen housed in a single curved panel, a head-up display, a Harman Kardon surround sound system, 20-inch alloy wheels, heated seats and steering wheel, adaptive cruise control and plenty more driver-assistance tech.
There’s loads of room for passengers to stretch out in the back of the iX, and a huge 500 litres of boot capacity for all their stuff. The quality of the interior is also truly fantastic, and when it comes to the driving experience, we think BMW has achieved a superb balance between performance, handling and comfort.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW iX leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW iX page.
Deals on BMW iX rivals
Check out the BMW iX deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…