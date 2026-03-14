Car Deal of the Day: the luxurious and unimpeachable BMW iX for only £640 per month

Fantastic to drive, like a BMW should be

Spacious and luxurious interior with excellent tech

£640 per month on a four-year lease

The BMW iX might not be the very latest or most cutting-edge EV in the Bavarian brand’s line-up, but we think this luxurious, commanding, comfortable, yet fun-to-drive leviathan is one of the best SUVs on the market. And right now it’s available from only £640 per month on a four-year lease through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

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This deal for the BMW iX xDrive45 in Sport trim is being offered by Carwow Leasey. It requires a relatively large initial payment of £7,978 but that is followed by monthly payments of £640 – a lot less than we’d expect for an acclaimed luxury SUV that costs more than £75k.

An allowance of 5,000 miles a year is included in this offer, but you can up it to 10,000 and it only costs £33 extra each month. Extending even further to 12,000 miles per year only brings the monthly payment up to £690.

The xDrive45 features a whopping 94.8kWh battery that provides up to 374 miles of range, while dual electric motors deliver 408bhp and all-wheel drive, so that 0-62mph takes a mere 5.1 seconds. It’s similarly fast to charge, with a 10 to 80 per cent top-up taking just over half an hour thanks to a maximum charging speed of 175kW.