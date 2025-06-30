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Car Deal of the Day: Pick up a Peugeot 308 for less than a 208

The Peugeot 308 has style by the bucketload and is our Deal of the Day for 12 May

By:Shane Wilkinson
12 May 2026
Peugeot 308 Hybrid GT Premium - front angled tracking
  • Stylish design; plush-feeling interior
  • GT spec is pick of the range
  • Only £182.09 a month

The family-sized Peugeot 308 hatchback is currently cheaper to lease than its smaller Peugeot 208 sister through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Scouring our marketplace, we found VIPGateway is offering the Volkswagen Golf-sized 308 for a shockingly low £182.09 a month right now – over £6 a month cheaper than the dinkier 208 supermini, and £20 cheaper a month than its nearest similarly sized rival, the SEAT Leon

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This three-year deal requires a very modest £2,555.05 to be laid down as an initial payment. That's a 12-month up-front cost; you could save yourself over £400 by going for the nine-month initial payment, and even then the monthly price only rises to £195.48 – that's still comfortably cheaper than leasing deals on a SEAT Leon, Volkswagen Golf and Mazda 3.

Mileage is set at a default 5,000 miles a year, but you can bump this up to 6,000 for £6.44 extra a month or 8,000 for £14.68 extra. 

The Peugeot 308 is one of the most stylish hatchbacks on sale, and the latest refresh has only added to its head-turning good looks. 

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This deal bags you the pick of the range, too – the GT. This trim gets matrix LED headlights, an illuminated badge on the grille, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 10-inch touchscreen with connected navigation along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus smart-looking leather-effect and cloth seats with 'Adamite' green stitching. 

Power comes from one of Peugeot's 1.2-litre hybrid petrol engines. Even though it has just three cylinders, it’s punchy, packing 145bhp, allowing for a 0-62mph sprint time of just under nine seconds. Better still, Peugeot claims more than 62mpg on the combined cycle.

Peugeot E-308 SW facelift - front interior

The 308 is an enjoyable car to drive – a feeling that is enhanced by the i-Cockpit set-up’s small steering wheel. The six-speed automatic gearbox is smooth, and the whole car is a plush and refined thing to travel around in.      

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Peugeot 308 leasing offers from leading providers on our Peugeot 308 page.

Check out the Peugeot 308 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

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Shane Wilkinson senior content editor auto express
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

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