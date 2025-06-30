Car Deal of the Day: Pick up a Peugeot 308 for less than a 208

Stylish design; plush-feeling interior

GT spec is pick of the range

Only £182.09 a month

The family-sized Peugeot 308 hatchback is currently cheaper to lease than its smaller Peugeot 208 sister through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Scouring our marketplace, we found VIPGateway is offering the Volkswagen Golf-sized 308 for a shockingly low £182.09 a month right now – over £6 a month cheaper than the dinkier 208 supermini, and £20 cheaper a month than its nearest similarly sized rival, the SEAT Leon.

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This three-year deal requires a very modest £2,555.05 to be laid down as an initial payment. That's a 12-month up-front cost; you could save yourself over £400 by going for the nine-month initial payment, and even then the monthly price only rises to £195.48 – that's still comfortably cheaper than leasing deals on a SEAT Leon, Volkswagen Golf and Mazda 3.

Mileage is set at a default 5,000 miles a year, but you can bump this up to 6,000 for £6.44 extra a month or 8,000 for £14.68 extra.

The Peugeot 308 is one of the most stylish hatchbacks on sale, and the latest refresh has only added to its head-turning good looks.