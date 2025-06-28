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Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Taigo is a little coupe and a lot of SUV for a cool £156 a month

Stylish and well equipped, the VW Taigo is our Deal of the Day for 8 May

By:Shane Wilkinson
8 May 2026
Volkswagen Taigo - front cornering
  • Coupe-SUV looks
  • Well-equipped Match trim with free metallic paint
  • Only £156.10 a month

A compact coupe-SUV with a Volkswagen badge might suggest a hefty monthly lease, but that’s not the case with the Auto Express Buy a Car service. The stylish Volkswagen Taigo could be yours for a super-low £156 a month – but hurry, as this deal won’t be around forever.

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This offer comes from DreamLease, and all that’s needed to kickstart this two-year deal is a very reasonable 12-month initial payment of £2,173.19, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year.

If you'd rather pay a lower amount up front, or have a higher mileage allowance, then you can tweak the terms to suit your requirements. Reducing the initial payment to nine months, brings a saving of over £320, while raising the yearly mileage limit to 8,000 will cost you just under a fiver extra a month on both the nine-month and 12-month initial payment options.

The Taigo is one of the smaller SUVs the German carmaker offers, and uses the excellent Volkswagen Polo as its base. It has an SUV-shaped body with the benefit of a higher driving position than the supermini favourite, but incorporates a sleek, coupe-like roofline for added style.

This deal nets you the pick of the range, the turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol in Match trim. With the Match, you get 17-inch alloys, keyless access and tinted rear glass, on top of the entry-level Life's eight-inch digital cockpit, automatic headlights and ambient lighting with ‘logo projection’. This deal also throws in free metallic paint. 

VW’s trusty turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine is a winner, too. It has just under 95bhp and gives perky performance, while still returning a claimed 52.3mpg.       

Volkswagen Taigo - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top VW Taigo leasing offers from leading providers on our VW Taigo page.

Check out the VW Taigo deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

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Shane Wilkinson senior content editor auto express
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

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