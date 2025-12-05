Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Tucson N Line can do it all for £218 a month

The Tucson is one of our favourite family SUVs and at this price it’s our Deal of the Day for 9 May, too

By:Alastair Crooks
9 May 2026
New Hyundai Tucson hybrid - front cornering
  • Sporty N Line trim
  • Practical inside
  • Only £218 a month

The Hyundai Tucson proves that you don’t need to compromise because it’s a good-looking, practical family car with lots of kit that drives well too. 

To top it off the Tucson will be kind on your wallet, thanks partly to this outstanding deal we found via VIPGateway on the Auto Express Buy A Car service. 

A three-year leasing agreement, this deal requires monthly payments of just £218 with an initial payment of £2,625 - a reasonably low figure given that attractive monthly cost. The mileage per year is 5,000 miles, though for an extra £15 a month you can extend this to 10,000 miles if needed. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Tucson we found is the sporty N Line model with body-coloured exterior trim, N Line bumpers front and rear and 19-inch alloy wheels. N Line also means inside there are suede and leather heated sport seats, metal pedals, red stitching and an N-branded steering wheel. 

While it might look sporty, the Tucson N Line hasn’t forgotten its roots as a family-friendly SUV so there’s a powered bootlid, tinted windows with sunblinds in the rear, roof rails, dual-zone climate control and a wireless smartphone charger. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

This is the 1.6-litre petrol model with 150bhp, enough for a 0-62mph time of 9.5 seconds - plenty for a family car. It also means the boot space isn’t hindered by a battery (as it is in the plug-in hybrid), so you can enjoy a whopping 620 litres back there with plenty of luggage nets, hooks and compartments as well. That feeling of space continues to the cabin because in its mid-size SUV class the Tucson is one of the roomiest options.

It’s well thought out inside, too. There are two 12.3-inch screens on the dash, but Hyundai hasn’t just slapped every function on there, you can access frequently-used features like audio and climate on the dedicated control panel beneath the screen - a breath of fresh air compared to many of the more convoluted setups found in the Tucson’s rivals.  

New Hyundai Tucson hybrid - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai Tucson leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai Tucson page.

Deals on Hyundai Tucson rivals

Toyota Rav4

Toyota Rav4

New in-stock Toyota Rav4Cash £43,845
New Toyota Rav4

Configure now

KIA Sportage

KIA Sportage

New in-stock KIA SportageCash £28,990Avg. savings £3,188
New KIA Sportage

Configure now

Ford Kuga

Ford Kuga

New in-stock Ford KugaCash £30,719Avg. savings £3,209
New Ford Kuga

Configure now

Check out the Hyundai Tucson deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Taigo is a little coupe and a lot of SUV for a cool £156 a month
Volkswagen Taigo - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Taigo is a little coupe and a lot of SUV for a cool £156 a month

Stylish and well equipped, the VW Taigo is our Deal of the Day for 8 May
News
8 May 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Abarth 600e plummets to a bonkers £146 a month
Abarth 600e UK - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Abarth 600e plummets to a bonkers £146 a month

There’s no sting in the tail here – Abarth’s hot electric SUV is now unbelievable value for money. The 600e is our Deal of the Day for 7 May.
News
7 May 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Pretty yet practical Peugeot E-408 for £199 a month
Peugeot E-408 facelift - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Pretty yet practical Peugeot E-408 for £199 a month

The electric five-door Peugeot E-408 offers style and panache. It’s our Deal of the Day for 6 May.
News
6 May 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Renault 4 electric SUV is now £152 a month, and still adorable
Renault 4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Renault 4 electric SUV is now £152 a month, and still adorable

The Renault 5’s more practical sister is currently cracking value for money. It’s our Deal of the Day for 5 May.
News
5 May 2026

Most Popular

New Jaguar GT: Groundbreaking 1,000bhp, four-door EV to be named in days
Jaguar GT - front (exclusive image)

New Jaguar GT: Groundbreaking 1,000bhp, four-door EV to be named in days

Jaguar’s electric GT has been called many things during development, but it’s rumoured its official nameplate is set to be confirmed next week, alongs…
News
7 May 2026
Nissan Ariya gets a new look and a lower price
New Nissan Ariya facelift - front tracking

Nissan Ariya gets a new look and a lower price

Leaf-inspired styling for Nissan’s flagship EV as it looks to stay competitive
News
6 May 2026
Peugeot, Citroen and Vauxhall to “shock” with their future car design
Peugeot Polygon concept - front

Peugeot, Citroen and Vauxhall to “shock” with their future car design

Stellantis design boss lays out the plan for upcoming design revolution
News
6 May 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content