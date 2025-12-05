Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Tucson N Line can do it all for £218 a month

Sporty N Line trim

Practical inside

Only £218 a month

The Hyundai Tucson proves that you don’t need to compromise because it’s a good-looking, practical family car with lots of kit that drives well too.

To top it off the Tucson will be kind on your wallet, thanks partly to this outstanding deal we found via VIPGateway on the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

A three-year leasing agreement, this deal requires monthly payments of just £218 with an initial payment of £2,625 - a reasonably low figure given that attractive monthly cost. The mileage per year is 5,000 miles, though for an extra £15 a month you can extend this to 10,000 miles if needed.

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The Tucson we found is the sporty N Line model with body-coloured exterior trim, N Line bumpers front and rear and 19-inch alloy wheels. N Line also means inside there are suede and leather heated sport seats, metal pedals, red stitching and an N-branded steering wheel.

While it might look sporty, the Tucson N Line hasn’t forgotten its roots as a family-friendly SUV so there’s a powered bootlid, tinted windows with sunblinds in the rear, roof rails, dual-zone climate control and a wireless smartphone charger.