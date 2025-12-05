Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Tucson N Line can do it all for £218 a month
The Tucson is one of our favourite family SUVs and at this price it’s our Deal of the Day for 9 May, too
- Sporty N Line trim
- Practical inside
- Only £218 a month
The Hyundai Tucson proves that you don’t need to compromise because it’s a good-looking, practical family car with lots of kit that drives well too.
To top it off the Tucson will be kind on your wallet, thanks partly to this outstanding deal we found via VIPGateway on the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
A three-year leasing agreement, this deal requires monthly payments of just £218 with an initial payment of £2,625 - a reasonably low figure given that attractive monthly cost. The mileage per year is 5,000 miles, though for an extra £15 a month you can extend this to 10,000 miles if needed.
The Tucson we found is the sporty N Line model with body-coloured exterior trim, N Line bumpers front and rear and 19-inch alloy wheels. N Line also means inside there are suede and leather heated sport seats, metal pedals, red stitching and an N-branded steering wheel.
While it might look sporty, the Tucson N Line hasn’t forgotten its roots as a family-friendly SUV so there’s a powered bootlid, tinted windows with sunblinds in the rear, roof rails, dual-zone climate control and a wireless smartphone charger.
This is the 1.6-litre petrol model with 150bhp, enough for a 0-62mph time of 9.5 seconds - plenty for a family car. It also means the boot space isn’t hindered by a battery (as it is in the plug-in hybrid), so you can enjoy a whopping 620 litres back there with plenty of luggage nets, hooks and compartments as well. That feeling of space continues to the cabin because in its mid-size SUV class the Tucson is one of the roomiest options.
It’s well thought out inside, too. There are two 12.3-inch screens on the dash, but Hyundai hasn’t just slapped every function on there, you can access frequently-used features like audio and climate on the dedicated control panel beneath the screen - a breath of fresh air compared to many of the more convoluted setups found in the Tucson’s rivals.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai Tucson leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai Tucson page.
Deals on Hyundai Tucson rivals
Check out the Hyundai Tucson deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…