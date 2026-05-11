So although the new Karoq is sure to look very different to the outgoing model, it will be immediately recognisable as a Skoda. Bucaille told us: “Our job is interesting because it’s the balance between how to keep the essence of Skoda’s design but how to make it new while still having that link. You don’t want to lose customers because you don’t want to do something completely different and you don’t want to lose them because you are just not evolving.”

What will the Skoda Karoq's interior be like?

Meanwhile, the interior will feature big displays running Skoda’s new Android-based infotainment system and, hopefully, physical climate controls like the ones set to appear in the flagship Peaq. In terms of Simply Clever features, all the classics should be present, such as an umbrella hidden in the driver’s door and an ice scraper tucked into the tailgate. But we’re sure the boffins at Skoda will have a few new bright ideas to go with them.

The current Karoq starts from just under £31,000, which is within a few hundred pounds of its Qashqai and Sportage competitors. We expect the new model will be similarly competitive on price within the mid-sized SUV class, although the hybrid and plug-in models will inevitably command a small premium.

The new Karoq is part of the brand’s plan to provide buyers with an equally strong selection of combustion and electric cars. Head of sales and marketing for Skoda, Martin Jahn, told us earlier this year: “We will run combustion-engined cars as long as the customers want them, as long as it’s legally possible and as long as it’s financially viable for us.”

By the end of next year, Skoda will also fit the current-generation Fabia and Kamiq with their own mild-hybrid systems, the same as we’ll see in a new Volkswagen Polo supermini.

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