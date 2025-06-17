The usual Skoda Simply Clever features will appear, like the umbrella in the driver’s door and the parking ticket holder. There’s also a claimed 26 litres of storage space in the cabin to supplement the very impressive 475-litre boot. That boot is actually bigger than the Elroq’s and dwarfs small SUV rivals like the Renault 4 (420 litres).

Exterior design

The exterior of Skoda’s Epiq baby electric SUV was heavily hinted at by a ‘show car’ that looked suspiciously production-ready that was shown in mid 2025. With a production bumper and number plate housing, parking sensors, finished headlamps and big alloys, it’s a great guide to the newcomer’s design.

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Skoda has also confirmed that the final car – launching on May 19 – will cost the same as its Kamiq petrol SUV equivalent, making good on the brand’s promise of a £25k EV. Skoda’s current EV entry point is the Elroq, which starts at under £32,000 but can currently be ordered from dealers on the Auto Express Buy A Car service for under £30,000, with a little help from the Electric Car Grant. The Epiq is set to make electric Skodas accessible to more people.

The Epiq will come into Skoda’s range below the Elroq - the Auto Express 2025 Car of the Year, and the Enyaq as Skoda’s third current all-electric model. The Czech brand is also launching its new flagship electric SUV this year, the seven-seater Peaq, which is due to be unveiled in June.

“The Epiq show car offers a concrete glimpse into the next addition to Skoda’s successful all-electric family,” said Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer. “It embodies the essence of Skoda: modern solid design, a spacious interior within a compact footprint, user-friendly intuitive digital interfaces, and Simply Clever details that ensure a seamless experience – and above all – at an attractive price point. With the Epiq, we’re taking another step towards making electric cars a practical and compelling choice for everyday drivers.”

Batteries, range and performance

The 4.1-metre-long five-seater is Skoda’s equivalent to the Volkswagen ID. Cross: both share lower-cost LFP batteries and will originate in the same Spanish factory. Skoda has confirmed the Epiq will cover up to 267 miles on a charge.

As well as its MEB-Small platform, the Epiq will utilise the same choice of 37 and 52kWh batteries as the equivalent VW and Cupra models, with the larger of the two units delivering the 264-miles maximum range figure. It will charge from 10-80 per cent in around 23 minutes thanks to a peak charge rate of 133kW.

A variety of motors will be offered, the most powerful of which will be offered with a vRS badge on the wings. Volkswagen has confirmed a 223bhp unit for its small EV, capable of accelerating from 0-62mph in under seven seconds. More sedate 114bhp and 208bhp versions will make up the mainstream range.

For more information and impressions on how the Skoda Epiq is shaping up, check out or prototype drive…