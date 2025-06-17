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New Skoda Epiq interior sketches lay a path to the big reveal

Skoda releases images of the Epiq interior as the build up begins to the full reveal on May 19th 2026.

By:Steve Walker
4 May 2026
Skoda Epic interior

We’ve actually seen the interior of the new Skoda Epiq, we just aren’t allowed to show it to you. Our prototype drive in a disguised version of the new small electric SUV - the little brother to the Elroq - left little to the imagination in terms of how the cabin design would shape up in the production car. 

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The deal was that no images or video of the interior details from our drive could be published but now Skoda has relaxed its own embargo with a few tantalising sketches that pave the way for a full reveal on May 19.

Skoda Epiq interior details

The sketches reveal a clean and simple layout based on Skoda’s latest Modern Solid design language. The ubiquitous central touchscreen is 13” in size and supported by a bank of piano key-style buttons below. There’s a 5.3” digital driver’s display behind the wheel, which is similar to that in the larger Elroq. A wide centre console contains storage cubbies and a phone charging pad.

Skoda Epic interior sketch head on

We also know from our Epiq test drive that there’s an ambient lighting strip running across the dash. The base Studio models get recycled textile upholstery but upgrading to Loft trim will get you synthetic leather for the dashboard top and door inserts. The plush Suite trim includes suede and synthetic leather trim throughout.

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The usual Skoda Simply Clever features will appear, like the umbrella in the driver’s door and the parking ticket holder. There’s also a claimed 26 litres of storage space in the cabin to supplement the very impressive 475-litre boot. That boot is actually bigger than the Elroq’s and dwarfs small SUV rivals like the Renault 4 (420 litres). 

Skoda Epic

Exterior design   

The exterior of Skoda’s Epiq baby electric SUV was heavily hinted at by a ‘show car’ that looked suspiciously production-ready that was shown in mid 2025. With a production bumper and number plate housing, parking sensors, finished headlamps and big alloys, it’s a great guide to the newcomer’s design. 

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Skoda has also confirmed that the final car – launching on May 19 – will cost the same as its Kamiq petrol SUV equivalent, making good on the brand’s promise of a £25k EV. Skoda’s current EV entry point is the Elroq, which starts at under £32,000 but can currently be ordered from dealers on the Auto Express Buy A Car service for under £30,000, with a little help from the Electric Car Grant. The Epiq is set to make electric Skodas accessible to more people.   

The Epiq will come into Skoda’s range below the Elroq - the Auto Express 2025 Car of the Year, and the Enyaq as Skoda’s third current all-electric model. The Czech brand is also launching its new flagship electric SUV this year, the seven-seater Peaq, which is due to be unveiled in June. 

Skoda Epic

“The Epiq show car offers a concrete glimpse into the next addition to Skoda’s successful all-electric family,” said Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer. “It embodies the essence of Skoda: modern solid design, a spacious interior within a compact footprint, user-friendly intuitive digital interfaces, and Simply Clever details that ensure a seamless experience – and above all – at an attractive price point. With the Epiq, we’re taking another step towards making electric cars a practical and compelling choice for everyday drivers.”

Skoda Epic

Batteries, range and performance

The 4.1-metre-long five-seater is Skoda’s equivalent to the Volkswagen ID. Cross: both share lower-cost LFP batteries and will originate in the same Spanish factory. Skoda has confirmed the Epiq will cover up to 267 miles on a charge.

As well as its MEB-Small platform, the Epiq will utilise the same choice of 37 and 52kWh batteries as the equivalent VW and Cupra models, with the larger of the two units delivering the 264-miles maximum range figure. It will charge from 10-80 per cent in around 23 minutes thanks to a peak charge rate of 133kW.

A variety of motors will be offered, the most powerful of which will be offered with a vRS badge on the wings. Volkswagen has confirmed a 223bhp unit for its small EV, capable of accelerating from 0-62mph in under seven seconds. More sedate 114bhp and 208bhp versions will make up the mainstream range.

For more information and impressions on how the Skoda Epiq is shaping up, check out or prototype drive…

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Steve Walker, head of digital content, Auto Express
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

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