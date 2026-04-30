Car Deal of the Day: Omoda 7 offers space and super-low running costs for just £229 a month

Stylish looks; high equipment levels

56 miles of EV range

Only £228.77 a month

Chinese car maker Chery, with its smash-hit Omoda and Jaecoo brands, is disrupting the UK car market at speed. The Jaecoo 7 was the best-selling new car in March, and the fresh model launches continue at a pace.

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The latest is the Omoda 7 – sister to the top-selling Jaecoo 7. It's a boldly designed mid-size SUV that has affordability at its heart, thanks to its plug-in hybrid powertrain and great leasing offers like this one.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can take the keys to one for just £228.77 a month right now. This two-year deal from Leasing Options calls for a fairly chunky £3,145.23 12-month initial payment, but that's offset by the low monthly price.

If that upfront cost is a little too much to stomach then you can knock it down to a nine-month payment. This comes in at £2,648.46 and only sees the monthly price rise to £249.83.

Mileage is at a default 5,000 a year, but 8,000 can be yours for an extra £23 a month on the 12-month initial payment plan, or £26 on the nine-month option.