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Car Deal of the Day: Omoda 7 offers space and super-low running costs for just £229 a month

The Omoda 7 is the latest Chinese SUV to arrive in Britain. It’s our Deal of the Day for 30 April.

By:Ryan Birch
30 Apr 2026
Omoda 7 - front tracking
  • Stylish looks; high equipment levels
  • 56 miles of EV range
  • Only £228.77 a month

Chinese car maker Chery, with its smash-hit Omoda and Jaecoo brands, is disrupting the UK car market at speed. The Jaecoo 7 was the best-selling new car in March, and the fresh model launches continue at a pace. 

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The latest is the Omoda 7 – sister to the top-selling Jaecoo 7. It's a boldly designed mid-size SUV that has affordability at its heart, thanks to its plug-in hybrid powertrain and great leasing offers like this one. 

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can take the keys to one for just £228.77 a month right now. This two-year deal from Leasing Options calls for a fairly chunky £3,145.23 12-month initial payment, but that's offset by the low monthly price.

If that upfront cost is a little too much to stomach then you can knock it down to a nine-month payment. This comes in at £2,648.46 and only sees the monthly price rise to £249.83. 

Mileage is at a default 5,000 a year, but 8,000 can be yours for an extra £23 a month on the 12-month initial payment plan, or £26 on the nine-month option.

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Naturally, the Omoda 7 sits above the existing Nissan Qashqai-rivalling Omoda 5. It's more of a mid-sized SUV offering, and rivals models such as the MG HS PHEV and Volkswagen Tiguan e-Hybrid. 

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Under the coupe-SUV-style body lies the same 1.5-litre petrol engine and 18.3kWh battery set-up as in the Jaecoo 7 and Chery Tiggo 7

This so-called 'Super Hybrid System' promises 56 miles of pure-electric range, and the system prioritises EV power for most of the time. A maximum recharge rate of 40kW means a top-up from 10 to 80 per cent can take as little as 20 minutes.

While the Omoda 7 isn't the most dynamic car to drive, it's relatively comfortable and pretty quiet on the move – even when the petrol engine is running.

Omoda 7 - dash

Interior fit and finish are very good, and there's loads of room inside – tall back-seat passengers won't have any complaints – while the 590-litre boot is huge. This deal gets you the Knight trim, which brings a 360-degree parking camera, a six-way electric driver's seat, wireless phone charging and more.    

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Omoda 7 leasing offers from leading providers on our Omoda 7 page.

Check out the Omoda 7 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Deals on Omoda 7 rivals

Jaecoo 7

Jaecoo 7

New Jaecoo 7From £286 ppm**
Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

New Nissan QashqaiFrom £298 ppm**
Chery Tiggo 7

Chery Tiggo 7

New Chery Tiggo 7From £250 ppm**
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Ryan Birch - content editor, auto express
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

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