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Car Deal of the Day: How about a fast and fully loaded VW ID.7 for a knockdown monthly price?

Volkswagen’s flagship ID.7 is a lot of car for just £354 per month, making it our Deal of the Day for 13 June

By:Steve Walker
13 Jun 2026
VW ID.7 GTX - front 3/4
  • Great EV for families
  • Lavishly equipped
  • Only £354 a month

If you’re in the market for an electric family car and willing to consider something that isn’t an SUV, let us introduce you to the Volkswagen ID.7. It’s a high-class family five-door and a monthly lease price of £354 has landed it Deal of the Day status – not least because this particular model is the sporty GTX Plus. 

Carline is offering the ID.7 GTX Plus deal through our Buy A Car service and it stands out as the cheapest price we’ve seen this large, high-spec VW at for a while. The standard ID.7 ranked third in our company car megatest back in 2024 but it’s also a fine family vehicle with a big boot and top class ride comfort. In GTX trim, you also get some fiery performance, but don’t lose out on the comfort thanks to the standard adaptive dampers. 

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The two-year lease deal requires an initial payment of £4,246, which equates to 12 monthly payments of £353.84. If you wanted to pay six months up front (£2,593), the monthly rate rises to £432. Bump the mileage limit from the standard 5,000 miles per year to 8,000 miles, and it’s an extra £13.46 per month, which seems reasonable. 

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The VW ID.7 GTX itself is a 340bhp, all-wheel-drive electric car with an 86kWh battery. It can get you to 62mph in 5.4 seconds which is extremely lively, even by EV family car standards, and the top speed is 124mph. The official maximum range is 372 miles on the WLTP combined cycle. There’s good space for rear passengers and a 532-litre boot. 

GTX Plus is the flagship model in the ID.7 range, with a long equipment list. Among the highlights are 20-inch wheels, a Harman Kardon stereo, an augmented reality head-up display and sports bumpers. The seats are heated in the front and rear, while those in the front also get ventilation and a massage function. In terms of safety aids, there’s a full package of driver assist tech.  

VW ID.7 GTX - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer leasing offers from leading providers on our VW ID.7 deals page.

Deals on Volkswagen ID.7 rivals

Audi A6

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Porsche Taycan

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New in-stock BMW I5Cash £58,778Avg. savings £15,336
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Check out the Volkswagen ID.7 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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Steve Walker, head of digital content, Auto Express
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

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