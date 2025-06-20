Car Deal of the Day: How about a fast and fully loaded VW ID.7 for a knockdown monthly price?

Great EV for families

Lavishly equipped

Only £354 a month

If you’re in the market for an electric family car and willing to consider something that isn’t an SUV, let us introduce you to the Volkswagen ID.7. It’s a high-class family five-door and a monthly lease price of £354 has landed it Deal of the Day status – not least because this particular model is the sporty GTX Plus.

Carline is offering the ID.7 GTX Plus deal through our Buy A Car service and it stands out as the cheapest price we’ve seen this large, high-spec VW at for a while. The standard ID.7 ranked third in our company car megatest back in 2024 but it’s also a fine family vehicle with a big boot and top class ride comfort. In GTX trim, you also get some fiery performance, but don’t lose out on the comfort thanks to the standard adaptive dampers.

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The two-year lease deal requires an initial payment of £4,246, which equates to 12 monthly payments of £353.84. If you wanted to pay six months up front (£2,593), the monthly rate rises to £432. Bump the mileage limit from the standard 5,000 miles per year to 8,000 miles, and it’s an extra £13.46 per month, which seems reasonable.