Car Deal of the Day: Kia EV4 with huge 388-mile range for only £277 per month

Comfortable and spacious family hatch

388-mile range

£277 per month on four-year lease

The Kia EV4 ticks all the right boxes for an electric family hatchback: it’s quiet, spacious, practical, comfy and exceptionally efficient, boasting a huge range of up to 388 miles as a result. If that, plus the futuristic looks, somehow isn’t enough to entice you, right now it’s available on a four-year lease from a frankly outrageous £277 per month.

The deal is being offered by Embrace Leasing via the Auto Express Buy A Car service. It does require an initial outlay of £3,682, but we think you’ll get your money’s worth over those four years.

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This offer includes a higher-than-average allowance of 6,000 miles per year, which will suffice for anyone with a short commute. But if you plan on making the most of the 388-mile range for plenty of road trips, you can push the annual limit up to 10,000 and still pay less than £300 a month.

And if you do a lot of miles, which the EV4 will happily handle because of its range and calming nature, you can have it with a yearly cap of 15,000 and only pay £313 per month. That’s still on a four-year lease, too.

The Kia’s fairly futuristic-looking interior doesn’t compromise too much on functionality and features very good tech, including a dual 12.3-inch display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other standard kit includes a heated steering wheel and front seats, dual-zone climate control, a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and keyless entry.

Meanwhile, the EV4 has proven to be incredibly efficient during our own real-world testing, so its claimed 388-mile range isn’t fanciful, and the 435-litre boot is significantly bigger than the 380 litres you get in the Volkswagen Golf.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Kia EV4 leasing offers from leading providers on our Kia EV4 page.

Check out the Kia EV4 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…