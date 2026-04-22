Car Deal of the Day: Rugged Jeep Compass can be yours for less than £200 per month

Handsome looks and functional interior

Lots of space, including 550-litre boot

Only £183 per month with £2,402 down

The new Jeep Compass is a ruggedly handsome, practical mid-size SUV with plenty of tech, which isn’t normally the sort of car that is going cheap. Unless, of course, you use the Auto Express Buy A Car service, where right now it’s available for less than £200 per month.

This two-year lease deal is being offered by Pink Car Leasing, and requires an initial outlay of £2,402, followed by monthly payments of only £183.

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If you want to get more for your money or fancy spending as much time as possible with the Compass, three-year lease deals are available from £220 per month. Or you can upgrade to a four-year term, which starts from £235 per month, and the initial payment only increases to £3,122.

While it doesn’t have the off-road prowess of the legendary Jeep Wrangler, the new Compass is capable of getting down and dirty. Extremely short overhangs at the front and rear create impressive approach, departure and break-over angles (for a family SUV), plus there is more than 200mm of ground clearance and a maximum wading depth of 470mm. More than enough to cope with even the most water-logged festival car parks…