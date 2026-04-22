Car Deal of the Day: Rugged Jeep Compass can be yours for less than £200 per month
Our Deal of the Day for 25 July is an SUV that stand up to anything family life or mother nature throws at it, the new Jeep Compass
- Handsome looks and functional interior
- Lots of space, including 550-litre boot
- Only £183 per month with £2,402 down
The new Jeep Compass is a ruggedly handsome, practical mid-size SUV with plenty of tech, which isn’t normally the sort of car that is going cheap. Unless, of course, you use the Auto Express Buy A Car service, where right now it’s available for less than £200 per month.
This two-year lease deal is being offered by Pink Car Leasing, and requires an initial outlay of £2,402, followed by monthly payments of only £183.
If you want to get more for your money or fancy spending as much time as possible with the Compass, three-year lease deals are available from £220 per month. Or you can upgrade to a four-year term, which starts from £235 per month, and the initial payment only increases to £3,122.
While it doesn’t have the off-road prowess of the legendary Jeep Wrangler, the new Compass is capable of getting down and dirty. Extremely short overhangs at the front and rear create impressive approach, departure and break-over angles (for a family SUV), plus there is more than 200mm of ground clearance and a maximum wading depth of 470mm. More than enough to cope with even the most water-logged festival car parks…
The new Compass’s interior is a big step up from Jeeps of old, in terms of quality and tech. Every model features a 10-inch instrument panel with clear, simple graphics, and a whopping 16-inch touchscreen. Jeep’s latest infotainment system offers lots of functionality with three customisable widgets on the homepage, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, if you prefer.
Everything feels sturdy and while the hard plastics, thick rubber floor mats and fabric seat upholstery might not feel particularly luxurious, they suit this car’s rough ‘n’ ready persona. There’s plenty of space inside, too, including a generous 550-litre boot.
The e-Hybrid set-up in this particular Compass uses a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a small 21bhp electric motor that allows it to provide short periods of EV driving and nearly 50mpg.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jeep Compass leasing offers from leading providers on our Jeep Compass page.
Deals on Jeep Compass rivals
Check out the Jeep Compass deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…