Car Deal of the Day: Form an orderly queue – Audi Q7 for under £550 a month

Top-spec Black Edition trim

Creamy 3.0-litre V6 diesel power

Only £543.92 a month

After over a decade in showrooms, the second-generation Audi Q7 is just weeks away from being taken off sale to make way for a tech-laden replacement. It’s good news for those in the market for a posh seven-seat SUV, as it means there are deals aplenty on the last of these Q7s.

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Like this one – through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Select Car Leasing is offering the Q7 in its most desirable trim and engine combination for a mere £543.92 a month right now.

This two-year agreement requires a 12-month initial payment of £6,881.04 to get it underway. You could save yourself over £1,100 by switching to a nine-month payment, and with this option only bringing the monthly payment to £597.90, that might be the better route for some.

Meanwhile, raising the mileage cap from the default 5,000 to 8,000 only costs around £15 a month extra on both the nine and 12-month initial payment options.

This deal gets you the Black Edition, which in recent times has become the top model. It builds on the entry-level S line with its 21-inch Audi Sport alloys, adaptive air-suspension, black styling pack with anthracite grey Audi rings and much more besides.