Car Deal of the Day: Form an orderly queue – Audi Q7 for under £550 a month
With big SUV set for imminent replacement, now’s a good time to secure Audi’s outgoing Q7 – our Deal of the Day for 24 July.
- Top-spec Black Edition trim
- Creamy 3.0-litre V6 diesel power
- Only £543.92 a month
After over a decade in showrooms, the second-generation Audi Q7 is just weeks away from being taken off sale to make way for a tech-laden replacement. It’s good news for those in the market for a posh seven-seat SUV, as it means there are deals aplenty on the last of these Q7s.
Like this one – through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Select Car Leasing is offering the Q7 in its most desirable trim and engine combination for a mere £543.92 a month right now.
This two-year agreement requires a 12-month initial payment of £6,881.04 to get it underway. You could save yourself over £1,100 by switching to a nine-month payment, and with this option only bringing the monthly payment to £597.90, that might be the better route for some.
Meanwhile, raising the mileage cap from the default 5,000 to 8,000 only costs around £15 a month extra on both the nine and 12-month initial payment options.
This deal gets you the Black Edition, which in recent times has become the top model. It builds on the entry-level S line with its 21-inch Audi Sport alloys, adaptive air-suspension, black styling pack with anthracite grey Audi rings and much more besides.
Impressively, this deal is for the most powerful diesel. Here, the creamy smooth 3.0-litre V6 engine is boosted to 282bhp and 600Nm of torque, allowing for a 0-62mph sprint time of just 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 150mph. The power is kept in check with a slick-shifting eight-speed Tiptronic automatic gearbox and, of course, Audi’s fabled quattro four-wheel-drive system.
It may be due for retirement imminently, but this generation of Q7 still looks smart and has kerb appeal by the bucketload. The same goes for its interior, which has been successfully updated over the years. It’s well trimmed, just as you’d expect from an Audi, and it’s vast – there’s room for five adults plus a couple of extra seats in the boot, and there’s more than 2,000 litres of cargo space with all seats folded.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi Q7 leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi Q7 page.
Deals on Audi Q7 rivals
Check out the Audi Q7 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…