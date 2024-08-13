Auto Express can reveal the long-awaited and critically important Volkswagen ID. Polo will start from £23,945, which is tantamount to a declaration of war against the best-selling Renault 5.

Order books for the Volkswagen ID. Polo are due to open at the end of July and to begin with there will just be three ‘Launch Edition’ models on offer.

The entry-level Life version will start from £25,555. It should offer roughly 200 miles of range from its 37kWh LFP battery and, with 133bhp on tap, 0-62mph will take less than 10 seconds – putting it within spitting distance of its French nemesis.

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For £28,830, buyers will be able to add a larger, more energy-dense 52kWh NMC battery that ups the ID. Polo’s range to 280 miles – nearly 30 miles further than the equivalent Renault 5 can cover. Meanwhile a more potent 208bhp e-motor cuts the stylish supermini’s sprint time down to just 7.1 seconds.

Base models have a 90kW maximum charging speed, which VW says is enough for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in 27 minutes. The equivalent figures for cars with the upgraded battery pack are 105kW and 24 minutes.

Standard kit with Life trim will include a 10-inch digital driver’s display, a 13-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, fabric upholstery, a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and other safety features