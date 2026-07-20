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New Jeep hybrid SUV aims to out-muscle Land Rover's Defender, with some help from China

Want a Defender, but can’t stretch to one? Jeep’s new cut-priced family SUV should be cheap to buy, and to run…

By:Jordan Katsianis
20 Jul 2026
Jeep D-segment SUV - front static

Jeep has revealed a new masterplan for sales growth in Europe, headed by three all-new models that the American company says will focus on the wants and needs of local buyers. The apex of this future line-up will be a new large and rugged family SUV to be launched in the next 12-24 months. It’ll come with the option of hybrid or electric powertrains, giving buyers a credible alternative to cars such as the Land Rover Defender, although this new Jeep should be far less expensive. 

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This as-yet-unnamed model will be a product of a joint venture between Jeep and Chinese manufacturer Dongfeng, leveraging the Chinese brand’s manufacturing and engineering capacities to deliver the production car in a record time. 

However, while it might use Dongfeng’s scale, Jeep has remained steadfast in its assurance this will be a Jeep through and through. Fabio Carlo said: ”This is a global Jeep project for this vehicle that will be sold in China and in other regions, Europe included. It is a [vehicle] fully designed by Jeep.

“Jeep has four design centres all around the world, one here in Europe, and I can assure you that we have two or three [meetings] each week. The technical features are specifically designed by Jeep for Jeep in order to protect the identity of the vehicle.”

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Jeep will use the Chinese speed and engineering resources to develop this new model in a short amount of time. Just as Renault has done with the Twingo, Jeep will be hoping to complete the car’s development in two to three years, suggesting this model could be arriving as soon as 2027 or 2028.

But it’s not just design that forms this car’s identity, because at the larger end of the SUV market, this also must be off-road capable, an area where Chinese brands have yet to fully prove themselves. Fabio told us: “Here we are working on something new. We have the opportunity to create the car from scratch. So we can implement all of our requirements [expected] of a Jeep. That's why we are very, very confident that we will be able to deliver a true Jeep experience.

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It’s too early to know any firm details about the full BEV or hybrid powertrains, but the latter is likely to be available in the range-extender layout that’s currently popular with Chinese manufacturers. However, it’s almost certain that the model will feature a capable all-wheel-drive system, because it’s destined to have the role of being Jeep’s most capable new model. 

In terms of design, our exclusive image reveals an upright, rugged and aggressive design that’ll run the Defender close for presence. However, it’s not just the British icon it’ll need to compete against, because the forthcoming European Ford Bronco will occupy exactly the same market space. 

As for the Jeep Wagoneer-S and Recon, these two US-based models have been deemed too expensive for the European markets, because by the time they are shipped and type approved for sale they would be even more expensive than their Land Rover rivals. 

It’s still too early to know about specific prices or specifications, but in order to remain competitive with the forthcoming Bronco and Chinese rivals the new SUV is expected to start at less than £50,000. 

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Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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