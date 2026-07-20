Jeep will use the Chinese speed and engineering resources to develop this new model in a short amount of time. Just as Renault has done with the Twingo, Jeep will be hoping to complete the car’s development in two to three years, suggesting this model could be arriving as soon as 2027 or 2028.

But it’s not just design that forms this car’s identity, because at the larger end of the SUV market, this also must be off-road capable, an area where Chinese brands have yet to fully prove themselves. Fabio told us: “Here we are working on something new. We have the opportunity to create the car from scratch. So we can implement all of our requirements [expected] of a Jeep. That's why we are very, very confident that we will be able to deliver a true Jeep experience.”

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It’s too early to know any firm details about the full BEV or hybrid powertrains, but the latter is likely to be available in the range-extender layout that’s currently popular with Chinese manufacturers. However, it’s almost certain that the model will feature a capable all-wheel-drive system, because it’s destined to have the role of being Jeep’s most capable new model.

In terms of design, our exclusive image reveals an upright, rugged and aggressive design that’ll run the Defender close for presence. However, it’s not just the British icon it’ll need to compete against, because the forthcoming European Ford Bronco will occupy exactly the same market space.

As for the Jeep Wagoneer-S and Recon, these two US-based models have been deemed too expensive for the European markets, because by the time they are shipped and type approved for sale they would be even more expensive than their Land Rover rivals.

It’s still too early to know about specific prices or specifications, but in order to remain competitive with the forthcoming Bronco and Chinese rivals the new SUV is expected to start at less than £50,000.

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