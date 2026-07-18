Verdict

We thought from the moment we first drove the BMW iX3 in prototype form that BMW would be on to a winner, and everything we’ve seen so far has backed up how great its latest electric vehicle is. The biggest test of all over the next six months will see what everyday exposure reveals about the long-term capabilities of the so-far highly impressive car.

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Efficiency: 3.2 miles/kWh

3.2 miles/kWh Mileage: 5,552

In a previous long-term report I waxed lyrical about the value and practicality of the £30k Dacia Bigster I’d been living with, to the extent that I questioned the point of premium SUVs costing double the price. Within a week, I was called upon to drive our BMW iX3, the newest member of the Auto Express fleet, to our New Car Awards photoshoot in Suffolk after it won not one, but two categories. The irony was not lost on me.

The iX3 scooped Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year and Premium Electric Car of the Year at our awards ceremony. Just climbing inside offers an immediate sense of why, because the digital cockpit layout is like nothing I’ve ever seen. The long, thin display beneath the windscreen holds a wealth of information and is easy to adjust. Something unfamiliar feels intuitive and within no time, effortless to use.

Even the sat-nav system sits within this panoramic display, giving clear direction and almost leading the driver into the route ahead, although the navigation has a tendency to lag. Once out of central-London speed limits, the performance of the 463bhp twin e-motor SUV became apparent: rapid, and also far more agile than the bulky exterior might suggest.