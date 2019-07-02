Best towbar-mounted bike racks 2026
We put nine options to the test for anyone planning to saddle up after driving to their destination
Cycling is booming in Britain, as people try to cut down on commuting costs and improve their health. The rise in the popularity of e-bikes means that riders can go further and faster, too. But if you are pedalling for fun and fitness, you’ll soon get bored of routes around your house and want to go further afield by taking your bikes on the car.
Unless you have a particularly big estate or SUV, you will need to mount them on the outside using a special carrier. The type which lashes onto the bootlid or hatchback is less secure and might damage the car, so we find it difficult to recommend it. The next most popular option is mounted on roof bars and great if your car is not too tall and the cycles are light.
The trend towards taller SUVs and heavier bikes – especially those with electric power – means these can be tricky to use, however, so many motorists are now opting for racks which are mounted on towbars. We tested nine to find the best.
How we tested
We tried a variety of racks with different carrying capacities, but all had the ability to tilt when loaded to allow the car’s boot to be opened. We checked for ease of use, security features, adaptability to different bike types and easy ways to store and carry them when they are not being used.
Used - available now
2019 Suzuki
Celerio
85,559 milesManualPetrol1.0LCash £3,695
2018 Audi
A6 Allroad
101,770 milesAutomaticDiesel3.0LCash £11,995
2019 Suzuki
Ignis
49,310 milesManualPetrol1.2LCash £5,495
2019 Audi
A4
63,294 milesManualPetrol2.0LCash £13,197
Options for adding extra bike capacity were considered an advantage and we checked to make sure fragile parts, such as the rear lamps, weren’t likely to be damaged when handling the rack. Finally, we considered value for money.
BUZZ RACK Scorpion Pro 2
- Price: around £393
- Capacity: 1/2/3 bikes, 60kg
- Contact: roofbox.co.uk
- Rating: 5.0 stars
Despite a price of less than £400 for the two-bike version, the Scorpion Pro is packed with clever features that are designed to make it easy to carry cycles, especially bigger, heavier e-bikes.
The rack feels well made and robust, folds down to make storage easier and has wheels to move it around when it’s off the car. Then you push it to the towball and clip it straight on, using a handbrake-style lever to clamp it in place.
Loading heavy bikes is easy, too, because the Scorpion has an integrated loading ramp, so you can wheel them on rather than having to lift them into position. Adjustable wheel-rim holders and a sliding upright mean the Scorpion Pro can also accommodate very large bikes.
Cruz Axler 2
- Price: around £313
- Carrying capacity: 2/3 bikes, 45kg
- Contact: roofbox.co.uk
- Rating: 4.5 stars
The Axler is new for this summer and we had to wait for its final price to be announced before we could be sure of its overall placing in this test. Although it’s not the cheapest rack here, the combination of features and value means it deserves a place on the podium.
It is easy to handle and store, thanks to a folding mechanism, and fixes easily to a car with a handbrake-style clamp. Steel-core straps are then used to fix around the bikes’ frames and wheels, allowing them to accommodate all sizes and styles. The rear lamps aren’t protected, but they are the most stylish here, with scrolling LEDs.
The only downside is the lowly 45kg capacity. That will be pushing the limit even with conventional bikes if you add the optional third slot.
BUZZ RACK E-Hornet 2
- Price: around £278
- Carrying capacity: 2/3 bikes, 60kg
- Contact: roofbox.co.uk
- Rating: 4.5 stars
If you are on a budget but still want features such as a tilt mechanism to let you get in the boot without unloading the bikes, we think the BUZZ RACK E-Hornet is the best choice. It can carry two bikes in this configuration, and they can weigh up to 30kg each – making it ideal for heavy electric cycles. Ratchet straps allow quick and secure attachment of the wheels, and the sliding upright is height adjustable to accommodate different frame sizes.
Attachment to the towball is via a spin-off conical clamp, which is a little fiddlier than some but feels secure. Once fitted, the rack sits higher off the ground than most rivals, which could be essential if you need to tackle steep ferry ramps or speed bumps with a laden car.
Halfords Advanced 4 Bike Towbar Mounted Bike Rack
- Price: around £420
- Carrying capacity: 4 bikes, 60kg
- Contact: halfords.com
- Rating: 4.0 stars
If you are carrying bikes for all the family, this Halfords option can take up to four cycles, so long as the overall weight doesn’t exceed 60kg. The rack itself weighs 19.5kg, so you will need to check the limit on your towbar, too. That could rule out e-bikes, but you’ll be fine with most conventional types, especially if a couple are kid-sized.
The lights are well protected and the arms fold up for storage, while the straps hold the bikes tightly. It doesn’t feel as well made as rivals in places, but the Halfords Advanced offers good value.
Yakima JustClick EVO 3-Bike Carrier
- Price: around £489.95
- Carrying capacity: 3/4 bikes, 58kg
- Contact: roofbox.co.uk
- Rating: 4.0 stars
There’s no struggling to fit the Yakima. You keep it folded and then lift it on to the towball before pressing down until it clicks into place. You can then pull out the bike frame and wheel support arms to suit everything from racers to a child’s bike.
An adapter for a fourth bike is available and is easy to fit and remove if not needed. But there are restrictions, so check carefully before you buy. For example, it can only take one e-bike and won’t fit cars such as a Land Rover Discovery 4, because it will cover the electric socket.
Atera STRADA EVO RV
- Price: around £739
- Capacity: 2/3 bikes, 60kg
- Contact: roofbox.co.uk
- Rating: 4.0 stars
The higher cost of the STRADA is explained by its unique slide-and-tilt system, which means it can be used with cars, vans and campers that have big vertical tailgates. The rack moves backwards before tilting to allow the door(s) to open and gives you easier access to the boot without having to lean across bikes.
The rest of the rack is beautifully engineered, too, with features such as a lockable bike arm with a wraparound strap that keeps a cycles secure while protecting its frame. An adapter to carry a third bike is available to give extra versatility.
Uebler i21 S60 Tilting and Folding Bike Rack
- Price: around £954
- Max load: 60kg
- Contact: roofbox.co.uk
- Rating: 4.0 stars
Yes, it’s expensive but the tech and engineering of the Uebler makes us think it is worth it. The i21 is astonishingly light, at 13kg, and folds into a compact cube, making it easy to carry and store. You can leave it in your boot when you are out on the bikes for example, making it less vulnerable to damage or theft in a car park. When you are ready to refit, it sits on the towball and simply clicks into place.
But the best trick is the built-in reversing sensors. A wireless display plugs into the car’s 12V socket and beeps before you hit anything.
Thule Epos
- Price: around £999.99
- Carrying capacity: 2 bikes, 60kg
- Contact: thule.com
- Rating: 3.5 stars
Thule’s flagship bike rack is as good as you’d expect from the best-known brand in the market – but it comes at a serious price.
It features a telescopic attachment, which allows you to secure your bike anywhere on the frame or rear wheel, so even the most unusual types can be accommodated.
Steel-core bands are used for the wheel straps for extra security, and when unloaded the whole rack folds into a suitcase-sized block, which can be stored in the boot. We love it – but wince at the cost.
Halfords Advanced 2 e-bike Towbar Bike Rack
- Price: around £400
- Carrying capacity: 2 e-bikes, 60kg
- Contact: halfords.com
- Rating: 3.0 stars
As the name suggests, this Halfords rack has two chunkier wheel slots and the beefed-up frame needed to accommodate bigger e-bikes, with a total capacity of 60kg. It folds up for storage, and it has wheels to make it less back-breaking to move around. You’ll need to be careful of the tail-lights though, which are unprotected. The rack is easy to use and impressively solid, but others have more features and seem better value for money.
Verdict
Drivers who have spent £5,000 or more on a bike might not flinch at spending a four-figure sum on a rack to carry it, but for this test we gave higher scores to the products which offered value for money to motorists who need to move cycles safely and easily.
Top spot goes to the Buzz Rack Scorpion Pro 2, which makes shifting heavier bikes easy at a great price. In second position is the Cruz Axler, which is easy to store and use. Third place is taken by another Buzz Rack, the sturdy and well priced E-Hornet 2.
Bike racks – what you need to know
All the carriers here are an investment, especially if you are also fitting a towbar and electrics to your car. So it’s worthwhile researching and checking to make sure you are getting the right type.
The racks we tested are all the ‘wheel support’ type, which hold the bike at the frame and around the rims. The alternative is a ‘hang on’ rack, which only supports the top bar of the cycle. These are cheaper and easier to store but aren’t suitable for all types of bike frame, are less secure and are more likely to cause damage. You will also need a separate light board to stay legal if you go with this option.
If you are wanting to carry heavier electric bikes, you will need to check weight capacities and ensure the rack can hold the bigger wheels. You will also need to make sure the rack will work with your car. If you have a rear-mounted spare wheel on an SUV, then it will limit your options, while certain vertical tailgates on MPVs or van-like doors won’t open with most bike racks in place, even if they hinge downwards.
Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.