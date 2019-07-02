Best towbar-mounted bike racks 2026

Cycling is booming in Britain, as people try to cut down on commuting costs and improve their health. The rise in the popularity of e-bikes means that riders can go further and faster, too. But if you are pedalling for fun and fitness, you’ll soon get bored of routes around your house and want to go further afield by taking your bikes on the car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Unless you have a particularly big estate or SUV, you will need to mount them on the outside using a special carrier. The type which lashes onto the bootlid or hatchback is less secure and might damage the car, so we find it difficult to recommend it. The next most popular option is mounted on roof bars and great if your car is not too tall and the cycles are light.

The trend towards taller SUVs and heavier bikes – especially those with electric power – means these can be tricky to use, however, so many motorists are now opting for racks which are mounted on towbars. We tested nine to find the best.

How we tested

We tried a variety of racks with different carrying capacities, but all had the ability to tilt when loaded to allow the car’s boot to be opened. We checked for ease of use, security features, adaptability to different bike types and easy ways to store and carry them when they are not being used.