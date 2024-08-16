Major details of the controversial eVED pay-per-mile tax have been unveiled. The Government has confirmed that drivers of electric and plug-in hybrid cars will be able to opt-in to submit GPS data to get accurate readings, while the cost per mile is set to increase further from April 2029.

Opt-in telematics scheme

Following a industry consultation lasting several months, the Government says the proposed eVED road-tax system will feature an opt-in telematics feature when it is launched in April 2028. This will enable those with cars featuring 4G and 5G telematics technology – most cars sold post-2018 – to transmit mileage data wirelessly from their vehicle to Government databases.

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The Government says such technology has the potential to “simplify the operation of eVED and reduce administrative burdens on motorists” – but it also has the potential to go much further than that. Not only could telematics data enable more accurate road pricing for those driving their car internationally – the DVLA would only tally miles if GPS readings show the driver is within the boundaries of the UK – but it could also make things fairer for plug-in hybrid drivers.

As outlined in the plans for eVED, EV drivers will be charged three pence per mile, while plug-in hybrid drivers will be charged one-and-a-half pence. This pricing structure is based on the assumption that PHEVs lean on their petrol and electric powertrains in equal measures – one that studies, such as the one conducted by the Fraunhofer Institute, have rejected as incredibly optimistic in real-world driving.