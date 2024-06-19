Freelander 8 is coming to the UK, and it’ll arrive some time in the second half of next year. But don’t, whatever you do, call it a Land Rover, as this isn’t a new, low-cost entry into the iconic British company’s range. Instead, this is a licensing deal between Land Rover and Chery.

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P.B Balaji, Land Rover CEO, recently clarified this relationship to Auto Express, saying: “From a design perspective, we’ll take ownership of it, but thereafter in terms of engineering, manufacturing and of course selling it, it’s Chery’s car, and we wish them well on that.”

The reason the model will be designed in the UK is simple. Balaji continued: “Our role is ensuring that the design is in sync with what JLR stands for.” Freelander isn’t just one new vehicle, either, but an entire family, with each embodying the iconic design traits from the original Freelander that arrived in the nineties.

These new Freelander models won’t be sold through existing Land Rover dealers, but they will be cheaper than the Land Rover Defender and Land Rover Discovery; Balaji insists they won’t directly compete against one another. So while no UK pricing has been announced, the first Freelander 8 model will be positioned under the Defender, which costs from around £60,000.

What is a Freelander 8 and how does it differ from Land Rovers we know?

The Freelander 8 is positioned at the upper end of the Freelander range, and therefore is not a small SUV. At 5.1 metres, it’s around 350mm longer than a Defender 110 without the spare wheel attached, and offers masses of space inside for up to six people. Other, smaller models will also arrive in time – next up will be a shorter two-row model.