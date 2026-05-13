Omoda has revealed a new range-topping variant of the Omoda 7 plug-in hybrid SUV. Called the ‘Noble Tech’, it’ll cost from £35,505 when it goes on sale in the UK from June this year. This sleek and well equipped mid-size SUV is already available in two trims, but this new edition adds to the top-spec Noble with some new, UK-first technology for just £500 extra.

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This includes the 15.4-inch touchscreen being able to slide right across the dashboard and land directly ahead of the front-seat passenger.

Quite exactly why the screen will do this we don’t know, but it will give passengers the ability to more comfortably control most of the car’s main functions. Not all of the main controls are embedded into the screen, with a small selection of key climate and volume controls still placed on the centre console along with a wireless phone charger and covered storage.

We also don’t know whether the use of this function will be limited to when the car is stationary, but it’s certainly one way to stand out from the competition.

The Noble Tech model also adds full remote self-parking capability, being able to handle parallel, perpendicular and angle parking manoeuvres without any input from the driver. It can even be activated when from outside the vehicle using the key as the actuator – this will be especially useful in tight parking spaces or garages.

The Noble Tech otherwise features the same extensive equipment list as other Omoda 7 models, including electrically adjustable, heated and cooled front seats, a panoramic sunroof, LED lighting front and rear, and 20-inch wheels.

Under the bonnet is the same SHS-P system as in lesser models too. This plug-in hybrid set-up combines a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a single electric motor and 18.3kWh battery pack. Peak power is rated at 200bhp with 365Nm of torque, and it’ll go up to 56 miles on electric drive before the petrol engine needs to kick in.

Performance is less impressive at 8.4 seconds to 62mph – this suggests a high kerbweight being the price for all this tech.

When the Noble Tech arrives, this will be the latest of many high-spec plug-in SUVs from the Chery conglomerate. At its price point, there are very few direct rivals that offer so much kit, but Chinese rivals including BYD and Geely will no doubt be breathing right down the Omoda’s neck with their own new rivals on the horizon.

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