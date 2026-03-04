Omoda 7 review

Our opinion on the Omoda 7

With so much of its technology shared with the smash-hit Jaecoo 7, it would be easy to assume the Omoda 7 will be a success too. There are lots of positives; it’s slightly cheaper and more spacious than the Jaecoo, has the same PHEV system with tremendous EV range, and while Jaecoo might take a more premium approach, the Omoda doesn’t feel cheap in comparison. Clumsy driving dynamics and a fussy infotainment screen detract from the package, though.

About the Omoda 7

Alongside Jaecoo, Chery and the recently announced Lepas, Omoda is one of four sub-brands within the Chery Auto group that’s looking to take a share of the hybrid SUV market. However, it’s difficult to see how Omoda is going to stand out, not just from established manufacturers, but also from its own siblings.

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The Omoda 7 itself is a sister car to the Jaecoo 7 and Chery Tiggo 7 - spotting a theme yet? The Omoda launched with the same plug-in hybrid ‘Super Hybrid System’ found in those other cars with a pure-petrol arriving shortly after - Omoda expects the PHEV to account for 75 per cent of total sales of its SUV.

The cheapest Omoda 7 is the pure-petrol at £29,965 in its sole Knight trim. The plug-in hybrid starts at £32,005 in the same spec, but you can also get it in Noble trim for £3,000 extra – making it only £165 less than the supposedly more premium Jaecoo 7 PHEV.

Performance & driving experience It feels like the Omoda 7 was designed to drive like a premium SUV but it delivers the comfort at the expense of dynamic ability

Pros PHEV’s electric motor is punchy

Focus on refinement

Mostly comfortable ride Cons Body roll in the bends

Pure-petrol sounds gruff

Petrol model is also slow

Perhaps unsurprisingly, we found driving the Omoda 7 a very similar experience to driving the Jaecoo 7 and the Chery Tiggo 7. Like its sibling models, the Omoda 7 has clearly been set up to prioritise comfort, with the plug-in hybrid focusing on pure-electric power to boost refinement. There are plenty of faults with its driving dynamics, however.

Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

A kerbweight of 1,870kg is light for a plug-in hybrid SUV these days and the PHEV’s 201bhp isn’t anything to be sniffed at. It’s delivered by a 18.3kWh battery and 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine that’s been specially configured for the job. Go for the petrol model and the kerbweight reduces to 1,565kg (revealing how heavy the plug-in hybrid set up is), but the you only get a meagre 147bhp output.