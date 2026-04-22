Aion V review

As part of Aion’s parent company GAC and its joint ventures with Toyota in China, the Chinese-market Toyota bZ3X uses the same AEP 3.0 platform as the Aion V and the firm’s upcoming second model, the UT electric hatchback. There’s also just one powertrain with a 75.3kWh battery providing 317 miles of range.

The Aion V’s line up is super-simple, too, because there’s really just one unnamed trim with a £1,495 ‘Premium Pack’ above it.

If the Aion brand is a little too new for you, why not check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service where you can enjoy great discounts on big-name electric rivals, such as the Volkswagen ID.4, Nissan Ariya and Renault Scenic.

Performance & driving experience Mostly refined and easy to drive in urban areas, the Aion V doesn’t really excite behind the wheel

Pros Wallowy suspension soaks up bumps

Quiet on the motorway

Easygoing around town Cons Ride can fidget

Most rivals are quicker

Leans into bends

Early criticisms of the driving experience in the Australian market have included a crashy ride with ‘bottoming out’ on bump stops, under-damped rear suspension and lifeless steering. Before arriving in the UK, Aion has fettled the chassis and the steering and the results have been positive, although it’s worth pointing out early on that this is no sports SUV.

Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

The Aion V’s sole powertrain features a 204bhp unit mounted on the front axle with 240Nm of torque – which is relatively low for an EV. However, on the move the Aion never feels underpowered and actually feels pretty nippy. You get the quickest throttle response in Sport mode, but the pedal itself still feels nice and firm, too. Changing to the Comfort or Power Save settings introduces a bit more of a delay, with the latter providing some additional brake-regeneration force – a little more than you’d get from a traditional combustion engine.

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed Aion V 204bhp 7.9 seconds 99mph

Town driving, visibility and parking

On the standard-fit 19-inch wheels the Aion feels mostly composed at low speeds, however, big bumps and potholes will still deliver a thud into the cabin, which is surprising given the tall stance and expected depth of compression in the suspension.

Country road driving and handling

You can artificially change the weight of the steering, but in Sport the calibration felt bang on to us. There’s not much in terms of feedback and if you’re too eager with your inputs it’s very easy to overload the front wheels, but overall it feels well judged. The slightly firm suspension doesn’t really equate to any cornering engagement, although the Aion certainly doesn’t roll as much as you’d think. This is possibly as a result of its 1,880kg kerbweight, which is far from what we’d call light, but is less than most rivals of a similar size.

Motorway driving and long-distance comfort

At higher speeds we experienced a very slight but constant vibration akin to a wheel being out of balance in the Aion V, we suspect this could’ve been down to fairly high tyre pressures (well above 40psi). In the future Aion is considering larger wheels for the V, but all we can say is smaller wheels with more tyre profile would be welcome.