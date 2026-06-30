Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda Elroq

Skoda has an unerring ability to quietly churn out cars that are extremely difficult to beat – and so it is with the Skoda Elroq. Our overall Car of the Year from 2025 is still sitting at the pinnacle of the mid-size SUV segment in 2026.

Retaining that class title is no mean feat given the cut-throat nature of this sector and the bewildering array of new options

that are flooding it, but the electric Czech SUV continues to go about its business in imperious fashion.

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It’s not one of the larger cars of its type, but it is outstanding in terms of the cavernous space carved out inside, matching Skoda’s larger Enyaq for rear-seat accommodation. That the manufacturer has festooned it with thoughtful ‘Simply Clever’ features just makes life with this car that bit easier.

The classy design and sturdy materials are enough to make you do a double take at the price. So are equipment levels that see trinkets such as heated seats, satellite navigation, parking sensors, driving modes and more present even on base models.

To drive, the Elroq is a polished all-rounder that delivers on the family-car brief with a blend of agility and comfort. It avoids the low-speed fidgeting that characterises some rival electric cars and keeps things neatly smooth over undulations and direction changes at higher speeds – all with minimal noise finding its way into the cabin.