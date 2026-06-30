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Awards

Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda Elroq

The Skoda Elroq is the Auto Express 2026 Mid-size SUV of the Year with the Dacia Bigster and Nissan Qashqai commended

By:Steve Walker
30 Jun 2026
Skoda Elroq - Mid-size SUV of the Year

Skoda has an unerring ability to quietly churn out cars that are extremely difficult to beat – and so it is with the Skoda Elroq. Our overall Car of the Year from 2025 is still sitting at the pinnacle of the mid-size SUV segment in 2026.

Retaining that class title is no mean feat given the cut-throat nature of this sector and the bewildering array of new options 
that are flooding it, but the electric Czech SUV continues to go about its business in imperious fashion.

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It’s not one of the larger cars of its type, but it is outstanding in terms of the cavernous space carved out inside, matching Skoda’s larger Enyaq for rear-seat accommodation. That the manufacturer has festooned it with thoughtful ‘Simply Clever’ features just makes life with this car that bit easier.

The classy design and sturdy materials are enough to make you do a double take at the price. So are equipment levels that see trinkets such as heated seats, satellite navigation, parking sensors, driving modes and more present even on base models.

To drive, the Elroq is a polished all-rounder that delivers on the family-car brief with a blend of agility and comfort. It avoids the low-speed fidgeting that characterises some rival electric cars and keeps things neatly smooth over undulations and direction changes at higher speeds – all with minimal noise finding its way into the cabin.

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Competitive ranges of up to 355 miles and a potent vRS version that will reach 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds mean there’s an Elroq that excels in most use cases, and one to suit every budget.

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Configure your perfect Skoda Elroq through our Buy A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Skoda Elroq from stock or top prices on used Skoda Elroq models...

Our choice

  • Skoda Elroq SE L 60 (£32,470 inc £1,500 Electric Car Grant)

The Skoda Elroq excels in its entry-level form – the mark of a great car, if ever there was one. From less than £33,000 you get a 279-mile range, a solid spec and all of the practical niceties that help Skoda’s EV stand out.

Commended

Dacia Bigster

Dacia wasn’t kidding when it named the Bigster. The SUV takes the no-nonsense approach of the smaller Duster, then adds both size and space. It’s a great-value option for families, especially with economical hybrid power.

Nissan Qashqai

The Nissan Qashqai is hugely popular for a reason. The British-built crossover is competitive in virtually every respect, while its e-Power hybrid engines offer a unique and compelling compromise between electric and combustion-engine driving.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...

New Car Awards 2026 header30

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2026: the winners

New Car Awards 2026: introductionCoupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series
Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafConvertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5
City Car of the Year 2026: Kia PicantoPerformance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra RavalAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 PassengerPremium Electric Car of the Year 2026: BMW iX3
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS
Small Company Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafPremium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLAPick-up of the Year 2026: Ford Ranger
Large Company Car of the Year 2026: Audi A6 e-tronElectric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Audi Q3Driver Power Award 2026: Tesla Model 3
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2026: BMW iX3Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2026: Mercedes
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover SportPrevious winners
Hot Hatch of the Year 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI 

Great leasing deals on the best mid-size SUVs

Skoda Elroq

Skoda Elroq

New Skoda ElroqFrom £282 ppm**
Dacia Bigster

Dacia Bigster

New Dacia BigsterFrom £313 ppm**
Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

New Nissan QashqaiFrom £277 ppm**
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Steve Walker, head of digital content, Auto Express
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

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