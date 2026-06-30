Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda Elroq
The Skoda Elroq is the Auto Express 2026 Mid-size SUV of the Year with the Dacia Bigster and Nissan Qashqai commended
Skoda has an unerring ability to quietly churn out cars that are extremely difficult to beat – and so it is with the Skoda Elroq. Our overall Car of the Year from 2025 is still sitting at the pinnacle of the mid-size SUV segment in 2026.
Retaining that class title is no mean feat given the cut-throat nature of this sector and the bewildering array of new options
that are flooding it, but the electric Czech SUV continues to go about its business in imperious fashion.
It’s not one of the larger cars of its type, but it is outstanding in terms of the cavernous space carved out inside, matching Skoda’s larger Enyaq for rear-seat accommodation. That the manufacturer has festooned it with thoughtful ‘Simply Clever’ features just makes life with this car that bit easier.
The classy design and sturdy materials are enough to make you do a double take at the price. So are equipment levels that see trinkets such as heated seats, satellite navigation, parking sensors, driving modes and more present even on base models.
To drive, the Elroq is a polished all-rounder that delivers on the family-car brief with a blend of agility and comfort. It avoids the low-speed fidgeting that characterises some rival electric cars and keeps things neatly smooth over undulations and direction changes at higher speeds – all with minimal noise finding its way into the cabin.
Competitive ranges of up to 355 miles and a potent vRS version that will reach 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds mean there’s an Elroq that excels in most use cases, and one to suit every budget.
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Our choice
- Skoda Elroq SE L 60 (£32,470 inc £1,500 Electric Car Grant)
The Skoda Elroq excels in its entry-level form – the mark of a great car, if ever there was one. From less than £33,000 you get a 279-mile range, a solid spec and all of the practical niceties that help Skoda’s EV stand out.
Commended
Dacia wasn’t kidding when it named the Bigster. The SUV takes the no-nonsense approach of the smaller Duster, then adds both size and space. It’s a great-value option for families, especially with economical hybrid power.
The Nissan Qashqai is hugely popular for a reason. The British-built crossover is competitive in virtually every respect, while its e-Power hybrid engines offer a unique and compelling compromise between electric and combustion-engine driving.
See all the winners...
Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...
You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…
New Car Awards 2026: the winners
Great leasing deals on the best mid-size SUVs
Skoda Elroq
Dacia Bigster
Nissan Qashqai