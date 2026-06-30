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Awards

Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLA

The Mercedes CLA is the 2026 Auto Express Mid-size Company Car of the Year with the BMW iX3 and Tesla Model 3 commended

By:Ellis Hyde
30 Jun 2026
Mercedes CLA - Mid-size Company Car of the Year

Tesla's time as the go-to choice for company-car drivers is over. The mile-munching Mercedes CLA has reestablished what an engineering might its maker is and, most importantly, the model represents a massive leap forward from its previous EV efforts.

There is a fantastically frugal hybrid option, but the all-important Benefit-in-Kind tax rates are as low as they can go with the electric versions. The headline figures are a range of up to 483 miles and lightning-fast 320kW charging abilities, neither of which the Tesla Model 3 can match.

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Of course, plenty of electric cars talk a big game, but the CLA is true to its word, and has proven to be incredibly efficient during all our testing, thanks to Mercedes’ latest tech and a super-slippery body. On top of all that, it’s competitively priced against its rivals, but choosing a company car is about more than just the numbers.

The CLA’s ride and refinement are superb, too. And this, combined with that class-leading range, gives the CLA exceptional long-distance cruising ability. Everything about the car has been expertly judged and tweaked to create a relaxing and easy driving experience, while the interior offers lots of tech and feels suitably expensive.

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Admittedly, the EV’s swoopy roofline and sleek shape mean it’s not the most versatile saloon around. But the estate version addresses this by providing more cabin space, a bigger 455-litre boot and a larger tailgate so you can take full advantage of the room on offer inside. Oh, and it still boasts a momentous range of up to 469 miles.

Configure your perfect Mercedes CLA through our Buy A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Mercedes CLA from stock or top prices on used Mercedes CLA models...

Our choice

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Of the more than two dozen powertrain and trim level combinations offered with the Mercedes CLA, we think the pick of the bunch is the 250+ electric Sport Executive. This gives you the larger battery that provides up to 483 miles of range, plus all the important kit, including the 14-inch touchscreen, panoramic roof, heated seats, a wireless charging pad and pop-out door handles.

Commended

BMW iX3

Guaranteed to make you the talk of the company car park, the BMW iX3 combines fresh, futuristic looks, a cutting-edge yet easy-to-use interior and the very latest EV technology that gives it a range of up to 500 miles. Being a BMW, it’s as excellent to drive as you’d expect, masterfully balancing dynamic handling with long-distance comfort.

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Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y has long been the benchmark for electric SUVs, and for very good reason. The world’s best-selling EV is loaded with tech, easy to drive, outrageously spacious and very efficient, with nearly 400 miles of range in some forms. Plus, thanks to a recent makeover, it no longer looks like a bar of soap on wheels!

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...

New Car Awards 2026 header30

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2026: the winners

New Car Awards 2026: introductionCoupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series
Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafConvertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5
City Car of the Year 2026: Kia PicantoPerformance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra RavalAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 PassengerPremium Electric Car of the Year 2026: BMW iX3
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS
Small Company Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafPremium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLAPick-up of the Year 2026: Ford Ranger
Large Company Car of the Year 2026: Audi A6 e-tronElectric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Audi Q3Driver Power Award 2026: Tesla Model 3
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2026: BMW iX3Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2026: Mercedes
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover SportPrevious winners
Hot Hatch of the Year 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI 

Great leasing deals on the best mid-size company cars

Mercedes-Benz CLA

Mercedes-Benz CLA

New Mercedes-Benz CLA
BMW iX3

BMW iX3

New BMW iX3From £658 ppm**
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New Tesla Model Y
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Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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