Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLA

Tesla's time as the go-to choice for company-car drivers is over. The mile-munching Mercedes CLA has reestablished what an engineering might its maker is and, most importantly, the model represents a massive leap forward from its previous EV efforts.

There is a fantastically frugal hybrid option, but the all-important Benefit-in-Kind tax rates are as low as they can go with the electric versions. The headline figures are a range of up to 483 miles and lightning-fast 320kW charging abilities, neither of which the Tesla Model 3 can match.

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Of course, plenty of electric cars talk a big game, but the CLA is true to its word, and has proven to be incredibly efficient during all our testing, thanks to Mercedes’ latest tech and a super-slippery body. On top of all that, it’s competitively priced against its rivals, but choosing a company car is about more than just the numbers.

The CLA’s ride and refinement are superb, too. And this, combined with that class-leading range, gives the CLA exceptional long-distance cruising ability. Everything about the car has been expertly judged and tweaked to create a relaxing and easy driving experience, while the interior offers lots of tech and feels suitably expensive.