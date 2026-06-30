Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLA
The Mercedes CLA is the 2026 Auto Express Mid-size Company Car of the Year with the BMW iX3 and Tesla Model 3 commended
Tesla's time as the go-to choice for company-car drivers is over. The mile-munching Mercedes CLA has reestablished what an engineering might its maker is and, most importantly, the model represents a massive leap forward from its previous EV efforts.
There is a fantastically frugal hybrid option, but the all-important Benefit-in-Kind tax rates are as low as they can go with the electric versions. The headline figures are a range of up to 483 miles and lightning-fast 320kW charging abilities, neither of which the Tesla Model 3 can match.
Of course, plenty of electric cars talk a big game, but the CLA is true to its word, and has proven to be incredibly efficient during all our testing, thanks to Mercedes’ latest tech and a super-slippery body. On top of all that, it’s competitively priced against its rivals, but choosing a company car is about more than just the numbers.
The CLA’s ride and refinement are superb, too. And this, combined with that class-leading range, gives the CLA exceptional long-distance cruising ability. Everything about the car has been expertly judged and tweaked to create a relaxing and easy driving experience, while the interior offers lots of tech and feels suitably expensive.
Admittedly, the EV’s swoopy roofline and sleek shape mean it’s not the most versatile saloon around. But the estate version addresses this by providing more cabin space, a bigger 455-litre boot and a larger tailgate so you can take full advantage of the room on offer inside. Oh, and it still boasts a momentous range of up to 469 miles.
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Our choice
- Mercedes CLA 250+ electric Sport Executive (£45,450)
Of the more than two dozen powertrain and trim level combinations offered with the Mercedes CLA, we think the pick of the bunch is the 250+ electric Sport Executive. This gives you the larger battery that provides up to 483 miles of range, plus all the important kit, including the 14-inch touchscreen, panoramic roof, heated seats, a wireless charging pad and pop-out door handles.
Commended
Guaranteed to make you the talk of the company car park, the BMW iX3 combines fresh, futuristic looks, a cutting-edge yet easy-to-use interior and the very latest EV technology that gives it a range of up to 500 miles. Being a BMW, it’s as excellent to drive as you’d expect, masterfully balancing dynamic handling with long-distance comfort.
The Tesla Model Y has long been the benchmark for electric SUVs, and for very good reason. The world’s best-selling EV is loaded with tech, easy to drive, outrageously spacious and very efficient, with nearly 400 miles of range in some forms. Plus, thanks to a recent makeover, it no longer looks like a bar of soap on wheels!
See all the winners...
Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...
You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…
New Car Awards 2026: the winners
Great leasing deals on the best mid-size company cars
Mercedes-Benz CLA
BMW iX3
Tesla Model Y