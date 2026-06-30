Large Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master
The Renault Master is the 2026 Auto Express Large Van of the Year, with the Ford Transit and Stellantis large vans commended
It’s a case of ‘winner stays on’ in the large-van class, with Renault’s redesigned Master retaining the title. That bold front end with its C-shaped daytime running lights (and red trim strip on selected models) gives it a distinctive face, while the shape is designed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind. A cab-forward layout also maximises cargo space in the back, but this doesn’t come at the expense of driver comfort, because there’s still plenty of space at the wheel.
Renault offers the Master in a range of bodystyles, with the standard panel van boasting cargo volumes ranging from 10.8 to 14.8 cubic metres. For more specialised use, Renault also has chassis cab, platform cab, Luton, dropside and tipper conversions on offer, while its network of approved fitters should be able to create the perfect van for your needs.
Power is electric or diesel. The E-Tech electric has 138bhp and an 87kWh battery that’s good for an official range of up to 285 miles, while the 148bhp and 168bhp dCi diesels offer the best efficiency yet for Renault’s largest van. There’s plenty of torque, too, so a maximum payload of 1.5 tonnes is available.
With the latest safety equipment on offer, plus a range of convenience features for the driver, including touchscreen displays and a variety of connectivity options, the Master continues to set the benchmark for the large-van class.
Our Buy A Car service has the best deals out there on a new car from stock or top prices on used cars...
Our choice
- Renault Master Blue dCi 150 MM35 Advance (£43,175 ex VAT)
Sticking to one van is a tricky task when there are so many variables to pick from. If you want a no-nonsense panel van, then Advance trim offers it. All you have to do is choose the appropriate body length, roof height and powertrain to finish it off.
Commended
The Ford Transit continues in its 61st year as a stalwart of the class. It still delivers versatility, space, power and performance, while the large Ford dealer network provides peace of mind. A wide range of body options helps tailor the Transit to your needs.
Stellantis large vans
A wholesale update of Citroen, Fiat, Peugeot and Vauxhall’s large vans puts them back near the front of the class. Most notable are the all-electric models, which offer big batteries for a long range and a surprising amount of power, too.
See all the winners...
Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...
You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…