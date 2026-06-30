Large Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master

It’s a case of ‘winner stays on’ in the large-van class, with Renault’s redesigned Master retaining the title. That bold front end with its C-shaped daytime running lights (and red trim strip on selected models) gives it a distinctive face, while the shape is designed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind. A cab-forward layout also maximises cargo space in the back, but this doesn’t come at the expense of driver comfort, because there’s still plenty of space at the wheel.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Renault offers the Master in a range of bodystyles, with the standard panel van boasting cargo volumes ranging from 10.8 to 14.8 cubic metres. For more specialised use, Renault also has chassis cab, platform cab, Luton, dropside and tipper conversions on offer, while its network of approved fitters should be able to create the perfect van for your needs.

Power is electric or diesel. The E-Tech electric has 138bhp and an 87kWh battery that’s good for an official range of up to 285 miles, while the 148bhp and 168bhp dCi diesels offer the best efficiency yet for Renault’s largest van. There’s plenty of torque, too, so a maximum payload of 1.5 tonnes is available.

With the latest safety equipment on offer, plus a range of convenience features for the driver, including touchscreen displays and a variety of connectivity options, the Master continues to set the benchmark for the large-van class.