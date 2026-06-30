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Awards

Large Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master

The Renault Master is the 2026 Auto Express Large Van of the Year, with the Ford Transit and Stellantis large vans commended

By:Dean Gibson
30 Jun 2026
Renault Master - Large Van of the Year

It’s a case of ‘winner stays on’ in the large-van class, with Renault’s redesigned Master retaining the title. That bold front end with its C-shaped daytime running lights (and red trim strip on selected models) gives it a distinctive face, while the shape is designed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind. A cab-forward layout also maximises cargo space in the back, but this doesn’t come at the expense of driver comfort, because there’s still plenty of space at the wheel.

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Renault offers the Master in a range of bodystyles, with the standard panel van boasting cargo volumes ranging from 10.8 to 14.8 cubic metres. For more specialised use, Renault also has chassis cab, platform cab, Luton, dropside and tipper conversions on offer, while its network of approved fitters should be able to create the perfect van for your needs.

Power is electric or diesel. The E-Tech electric has 138bhp and an 87kWh battery that’s good for an official range of up to 285 miles, while the 148bhp and 168bhp dCi diesels offer the best efficiency yet for Renault’s largest van. There’s plenty of torque, too, so a maximum payload of 1.5 tonnes is available.

With the latest safety equipment on offer,  plus a range of convenience features for the driver, including touchscreen displays and a variety of connectivity options, the Master continues to set the benchmark for the large-van class.

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Our choice

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Sticking to one van is a tricky task when there are so many variables to pick from. If you want a no-nonsense panel van, then Advance trim offers it. All you have to do is choose the appropriate body length, roof height and powertrain to finish it off.

Commended

Ford Transit

The Ford Transit continues in its 61st year as a stalwart of the class. It still delivers versatility, space, power and performance, while the large Ford dealer network provides peace of mind. A wide range of body options helps tailor the Transit to your needs.

Stellantis large vans

A wholesale update of Citroen, Fiat, Peugeot and Vauxhall’s large vans puts them back near the front of the class. Most notable are the all-electric models, which offer big batteries for a long range and a surprising amount of power, too.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...

New Car Awards 2026 header30

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2026: the winners

New Car Awards 2026: introductionCoupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series
Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafConvertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5
City Car of the Year 2026: Kia PicantoPerformance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra RavalAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 PassengerPremium Electric Car of the Year 2026: BMW iX3
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS
Small Company Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafPremium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLAPick-up of the Year 2026: Ford Ranger
Large Company Car of the Year 2026: Audi A6 e-tronElectric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Audi Q3Driver Power Award 2026: Tesla Model 3
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2026: BMW iX3Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2026: Mercedes
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover SportPrevious winners
Hot Hatch of the Year 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI 
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Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

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