Pick-up of the Year 2026: Ford Ranger

It's been eight years since anything other than the Ford Ranger has scooped our pick-up truck award, and with good reason. Ford’s offering has all bases covered, whether you need a utilitarian work vehicle, a go-anywhere machine ready for adventure, or even a powerful Raptor model that drives more like an oversized rally car. The arrival of the Ranger MS-RT has also added a sport truck offering as a road-biased alternative to the Raptor’s off-road focus.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While diesel is still the powertrain of choice, the arrival of plug-in hybrid power last year has helped the Ranger to remain at the top of the pick-up truck tree. The PHEV offers zero-emissions driving where needed, but it still maintains the same one-tonne payload capability and 3.5-tonne towing capacity as the rest of the line-up.

Changes to the tax rules around double-cab pick-ups mean that for 2026 a new commercial vehicle variant of the Ranger has been added to the line-up. While it retains the same shape as before, it does away with the back seats to qualify as a commercial vehicle once again.

Even if you do stick with the regular five-seater, the Ranger remains the most capable truck on sale. The top-spec models have plenty of luxuries, while there are versions throughout the range to suit different budgetary and lifestyle needs. Road driving is easy, while there’s enough off-road ability to keep going when the going gets rough.