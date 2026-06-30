Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo

A boxy shape is always a good thing for a van, and the Kia PV5 Cargo maximises its cargo capacity by pushing its dimensions to the limit. At 2.1 metres wide, it’s significantly larger than many direct rivals, while a height of 1.93 metres is pretty lofty, too. That creates 4.4 cubic metres of space in the L2 version of the PV5 Cargo, but the overall length of 4.7 metres is manageable when driving around town.

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Other city-friendly features include a reasonably tight 11-metre turning circle, while the large windows and mirrors offer good visibility all round. At the back are parking sensors and a reversing camera that feeds images back to the standard-fit 12.9-inch touchscreen.

As mentioned, the all-important cargo area is large, with wide-opening rear doors and a nearside sliding door that offer good access, while the load floor is reasonably low, considering there is a big battery located beneath it.

The PV5 Cargo comes exclusively with electric drive, and the responsive powertrain gives it punchy acceleration away from the line. The cabin is comfortable for a day’s work, with a wide range of seat adjustment on offer, while luxuries include climate control, LED cabin lighting and plenty of storage inside – there’s even a high-voltage USB socket for charging larger business-related kit such as laptops.