Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
The Kia PV5 Cargo is the 2026 Auto Express Small Van of the Year, with the Renault Kangoo and the Stellantis range of small vans commended
A boxy shape is always a good thing for a van, and the Kia PV5 Cargo maximises its cargo capacity by pushing its dimensions to the limit. At 2.1 metres wide, it’s significantly larger than many direct rivals, while a height of 1.93 metres is pretty lofty, too. That creates 4.4 cubic metres of space in the L2 version of the PV5 Cargo, but the overall length of 4.7 metres is manageable when driving around town.
Other city-friendly features include a reasonably tight 11-metre turning circle, while the large windows and mirrors offer good visibility all round. At the back are parking sensors and a reversing camera that feeds images back to the standard-fit 12.9-inch touchscreen.
As mentioned, the all-important cargo area is large, with wide-opening rear doors and a nearside sliding door that offer good access, while the load floor is reasonably low, considering there is a big battery located beneath it.
The PV5 Cargo comes exclusively with electric drive, and the responsive powertrain gives it punchy acceleration away from the line. The cabin is comfortable for a day’s work, with a wide range of seat adjustment on offer, while luxuries include climate control, LED cabin lighting and plenty of storage inside – there’s even a high-voltage USB socket for charging larger business-related kit such as laptops.
Overall, the PV5 Cargo sets a template for Kia’s entry into the commercial vehicle market. Expansion of the line-up, with new PV5 variants, plus other larger PV7 and PV9 models, should see Kia become a big player in this sector.
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Our choice
- Kia PV5 Cargo L2 Essential Long Range (£31,930 ex VAT)
This Long Range model offers up to 258 miles of all-electric range, which should more than enough for most jobs.
Commended
Renault Kangoo
The Renault Kangoo is well established in the small van market, and the choice of diesel or electric powertrains means there should be a van available to suit every need. Standard and long-wheelbase versions are offered, too, while competitive finance will be attractive to many buyers.
Stellantis small vans
There's very little to choose between the Citroen, Fiat, Peugeot and Vauxhall small vans, and they all do an excellent job as work vehicles. Offering electric, petrol and diesel powertrains only helps to expand the choice available.
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Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...
You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…