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Awards

Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo

The Kia PV5 Cargo is the 2026 Auto Express Small Van of the Year, with the Renault Kangoo and the Stellantis range of small vans commended

By:Dean Gibson
30 Jun 2026
Kia PV5 Cargo - Small Van of the Year

A boxy shape is always a good thing for a van, and the Kia PV5 Cargo maximises its cargo capacity by pushing its dimensions to the limit. At 2.1 metres wide, it’s significantly larger than many direct rivals, while a height of 1.93 metres is pretty lofty, too. That creates 4.4 cubic metres of space in the L2 version of the PV5 Cargo, but the overall length of 4.7 metres is manageable when driving around town.

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Other city-friendly features include a reasonably tight 11-metre turning circle, while the large windows and mirrors offer good visibility all round. At the back are parking sensors and a reversing camera that feeds images back to the standard-fit 12.9-inch touchscreen.

As mentioned, the all-important cargo area is large, with wide-opening rear doors and a nearside sliding door that offer good access, while the load floor is reasonably low, considering there is a big battery located beneath it.

The PV5 Cargo comes exclusively with electric drive, and the responsive powertrain gives it punchy acceleration away from the line. The cabin is comfortable for a day’s work, with a wide range of seat adjustment on offer, while luxuries include climate control, LED cabin lighting and plenty of storage inside – there’s even a high-voltage USB socket for charging larger business-related kit such as laptops.

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Overall, the PV5 Cargo sets a template for Kia’s entry into the commercial vehicle market. Expansion of the line-up, with new PV5 variants, plus other larger PV7 and PV9 models, should see Kia become a big player in this sector.

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Our choice

This Long Range model offers up to 258 miles of all-electric range, which should more than enough for most jobs.

Commended

Renault Kangoo

The Renault Kangoo is well established in the small van market, and the choice of diesel or electric powertrains means there should be a van available to suit every need. Standard and long-wheelbase versions are offered, too, while competitive finance will be attractive to many buyers.

Stellantis small vans

There's very little to choose between the Citroen, Fiat, Peugeot and Vauxhall small vans, and they all do an excellent job as work vehicles. Offering electric, petrol and diesel powertrains only helps to expand the choice available.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...

New Car Awards 2026 header30

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2026: the winners

New Car Awards 2026: introductionCoupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series
Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafConvertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5
City Car of the Year 2026: Kia PicantoPerformance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra RavalAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 PassengerPremium Electric Car of the Year 2026: BMW iX3
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS
Small Company Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafPremium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLAPick-up of the Year 2026: Ford Ranger
Large Company Car of the Year 2026: Audi A6 e-tronElectric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Audi Q3Driver Power Award 2026: Tesla Model 3
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2026: BMW iX3Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2026: Mercedes
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover SportPrevious winners
Hot Hatch of the Year 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI 
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Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

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