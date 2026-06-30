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Awards

Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2026: Mercedes

Mercedes is the winner of our 2026 Driver Power Manufacturer Award

By:Tom Jervis
30 Jun 2026
Mercedes - Driver Power Manufacturer Award

Mercedes-Benz has been voted by you as the UK’s favourite car brand, topping six of the 10 Driver Power categories and delivering the premium experience owners expect of a brand with a long and storied history.

Respondents said they love the interiors of their Mercedes models, particularly the overall styling, build quality and front-seat comfort. This links to a win for the Infotainment category, with owners telling us that the firm’s MBUX offerings are incredibly quick to respond and easy to use, while still providing a solid balance between physical and digital controls. Great smartphone connectivity also means that owners can utilise their own device’s software if they’d rather not use Merc’s.

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Even so, it’s the way the cars drive that makes the brand truly stand out; the German maker finished second overall in our Powertrain category, but topped the Ride & Handling section thanks to its cars' supple suspension, responsive steering and smooth brakes. There were strong scores in every other section, too, from Quality & Reliability to Practicality & Boot Space. In fact, with such high ratings across the board, no brand could come close to Mercedes.

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See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...

New Car Awards 2026 header30

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2026: the winners

New Car Awards 2026: introductionCoupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series
Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafConvertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5
City Car of the Year 2026: Kia PicantoPerformance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra RavalAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 PassengerPremium Electric Car of the Year 2026: BMW iX3
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS
Small Company Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafPremium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLAPick-up of the Year 2026: Ford Ranger
Large Company Car of the Year 2026: Audi A6 e-tronElectric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Audi Q3Driver Power Award 2026: Tesla Model 3
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2026: BMW iX3Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2026: Mercedes
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover SportPrevious winners
Hot Hatch of the Year 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI 
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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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