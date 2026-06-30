Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover Sport
The Range Rover Sport is the 2026 Auto Express Large Premium SUV of the Year, with the Land Rover Defender and Porsche Cayenne commended
We’ve been fans of the Range Rover Sport since it was launched, but Land Rover has seen fit to give regular updates to its luxury SUV to help it stay at the front of the premium 4x4 pack. If money is no object, then the high-performance Range Rover Sport SV is an impressive piece of kit that almost defies the laws of physics in corners, but there is plenty of appeal across the whole range.
While diesel power is still available, our powertrain of choice has to be the P460e plug-in hybrid. Its vast 38.2kWh battery is one of the biggest currently offered in the PHEV world, and offers a claimed all-electric range of 74 miles. In the real world, we saw 65 miles during our PHEV megatest, and that could be all that anybody needs if their daily drives are brief. When the petrol engine does kick in, refinement doesn’t suffer, although fuel economy will take a downward turn.
Perhaps the most impressive element of the PHEV driving experience is that there’s no compromise in the Range Rover Sport’s luxurious character or driving manners. Given that the standard car weighs close to two-and-a-half tonnes, adding 300kg of hybrid battery for the PHEV is only a relatively modest increase. The high-set driving position, quiet cabin and refined powertrain all combine to maintain Range Rover’s standard for upmarket luxury that helps to put it a notch above similar luxury-SUV rivals.
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Our choice
- Range Rover Sport P460e SE (£91,910)
There are plenty of options available to Range Rover Sport buyers, but if it was our money, we’d go for the SE upgrades that bring plusher seats and smarter LED lights, while keeping the list price below the £100,000 mark. Meanwhile, the plug-in hybrid powertrain offers lower fuel costs, as long as the battery is charged.
Commended
High-spec versions of the Land Rover Defender offer an alternative to the Range Rover norm because they mix luxury with rugged charm. You can add the same type of plush seats you’ll find in the posh models, while the range of engines on offer is a close match, too.
If you’re looking for a premium SUV that offers genuine driving fun, then the Porsche Cayenne continues to fill the brief. There are varying degrees of performance and economy on offer, with the highest-spec GTS and Turbo models offering the biggest thrills, although even the e-Hybrid models are still fun to drive.
See all the winners...
Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...
You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…
New Car Awards 2026: the winners
Great leasing deals on the best large premium SUVs
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Defender
Porsche Cayenne