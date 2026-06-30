Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover Sport

We’ve been fans of the Range Rover Sport since it was launched, but Land Rover has seen fit to give regular updates to its luxury SUV to help it stay at the front of the premium 4x4 pack. If money is no object, then the high-performance Range Rover Sport SV is an impressive piece of kit that almost defies the laws of physics in corners, but there is plenty of appeal across the whole range.

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While diesel power is still available, our powertrain of choice has to be the P460e plug-in hybrid. Its vast 38.2kWh battery is one of the biggest currently offered in the PHEV world, and offers a claimed all-electric range of 74 miles. In the real world, we saw 65 miles during our PHEV megatest, and that could be all that anybody needs if their daily drives are brief. When the petrol engine does kick in, refinement doesn’t suffer, although fuel economy will take a downward turn.

Perhaps the most impressive element of the PHEV driving experience is that there’s no compromise in the Range Rover Sport’s luxurious character or driving manners. Given that the standard car weighs close to two-and-a-half tonnes, adding 300kg of hybrid battery for the PHEV is only a relatively modest increase. The high-set driving position, quiet cabin and refined powertrain all combine to maintain Range Rover’s standard for upmarket luxury that helps to put it a notch above similar luxury-SUV rivals.