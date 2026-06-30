Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Awards

Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover Sport

The Range Rover Sport is the 2026 Auto Express Large Premium SUV of the Year, with the Land Rover Defender and Porsche Cayenne commended

By:Dean Gibson
30 Jun 2026
Range Rover Sport - Large Premium SUV of the Year

We’ve been fans of the Range Rover Sport since it was launched, but Land Rover has seen fit to give regular updates to its luxury SUV to help it stay at the front of the premium 4x4 pack. If money is no object, then the high-performance Range Rover Sport SV is an impressive piece of kit that almost defies the laws of physics in corners, but there is plenty of appeal across the whole range.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While diesel power is still available, our powertrain of choice has to be the P460e plug-in hybrid. Its vast 38.2kWh battery is one of the biggest currently offered in the PHEV world, and offers a claimed all-electric range of 74 miles. In the real world, we saw 65 miles during our PHEV megatest, and that could be all that anybody needs if their daily drives are brief. When the petrol engine does kick in, refinement doesn’t suffer, although fuel economy will take a downward turn.

Perhaps the most impressive element of the PHEV driving experience is that there’s no compromise in the Range Rover Sport’s luxurious character or driving manners. Given that the standard car weighs close to two-and-a-half tonnes, adding 300kg of hybrid battery for the PHEV is only a relatively modest increase. The high-set driving position, quiet cabin and refined powertrain all combine to maintain Range Rover’s standard for upmarket luxury that helps to put it a notch above similar luxury-SUV rivals.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Configure your perfect Range Rover Sport through our Buy A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Range Rover Sport from stock or top prices on used Range Rover Sport models...

Our choice

  • Range Rover Sport P460e SE (£91,910)
Advertisement - Article continues below

There are plenty of options available to Range Rover Sport buyers, but if it was our money, we’d go for the SE upgrades that bring plusher seats and smarter LED lights, while keeping the list price below the £100,000 mark. Meanwhile, the plug-in hybrid powertrain offers lower fuel costs, as long as the battery is charged.

Commended

Land Rover Defender

High-spec versions of the Land Rover Defender offer an alternative to the Range Rover norm because they mix luxury with rugged charm. You can add the same type of plush seats you’ll find in the posh models, while the range of engines on offer is a close match, too.

Porsche Cayenne

If you’re looking for a premium SUV that offers genuine driving fun, then the Porsche Cayenne continues to fill the brief. There are varying degrees of performance and economy on offer, with the highest-spec GTS and Turbo models offering the biggest thrills, although even the e-Hybrid models are still fun to drive.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...

New Car Awards 2026 header30

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2026: the winners

New Car Awards 2026: introductionCoupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series
Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafConvertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5
City Car of the Year 2026: Kia PicantoPerformance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra RavalAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 PassengerPremium Electric Car of the Year 2026: BMW iX3
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS
Small Company Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafPremium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLAPick-up of the Year 2026: Ford Ranger
Large Company Car of the Year 2026: Audi A6 e-tronElectric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Audi Q3Driver Power Award 2026: Tesla Model 3
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2026: BMW iX3Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2026: Mercedes
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover SportPrevious winners
Hot Hatch of the Year 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI 

Great leasing deals on the best large premium SUVs

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

New Land Rover Range Rover SportFrom £917 ppm**
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

New Land Rover DefenderFrom £767 ppm**
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

New Porsche CayenneFrom £1,047 ppm**
Skip advert
Advertisement
Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

City Car of the Year 2026: Kia Picanto
Kia Picanto - City Car of the Year

City Car of the Year 2026: Kia Picanto

The Kia Picanto is the 2026 Auto Express City Car of the Year, with the Leapmotor T03 and Toyota Aygo X commended
Awards
30 Jun 2026
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra Raval
Cupra Raval - Supermini of the Year

Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra Raval

The Cupra Raval is the 2026 Auto Express Supermini of the Year, with the Fiat Grande Panda and Kia EV2 commended
Awards
30 Jun 2026
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb Estate
Skoda Superb Estate - Estate Car of the Year

Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb Estate

The Skoda Superb Estate is the 2026 Auto Express Estate Car of the Year with the Audi A5 Avant and Toyota Corolla Touring Sports commended
Awards
30 Jun 2026
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Passenger
Kia PV5 - Family Car of the Year

Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Passenger

The Kia PV5 Passenger is the 2026 Auto Express Family Car of the Year, with the Dacia Jogger and Skoda Octavia commended
Awards
30 Jun 2026

Most Popular

Can you park over a dropped kerb? Blocked driveways, rights and the law explained
Dropped kerb - header image

Can you park over a dropped kerb? Blocked driveways, rights and the law explained

A dropped kerb allows vehicles to legally cross the pavement between the road and a private driveway or parking space, here’s everything you need to k…
Tips & advice
22 Jun 2026
New Vauxhall Astra won't be a hatch, with big estate-ment of intent planned
Vauxhall Astra Exclusive Image Avarvarii

New Vauxhall Astra won't be a hatch, with big estate-ment of intent planned

Vauxhall is guaranteed to offer wagon body and electric power, but conventional hatch is not certain
News
29 Jun 2026
New Lexus TZ: exclusive look at Volvo EX90’s worst nightmare
New Lexus TZ exclusive preview - front static

New Lexus TZ: exclusive look at Volvo EX90’s worst nightmare

The Japanese brand is set to bring this huge new three-row electric SUV to the UK and we’ve had a poke around
News
26 Jun 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content