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Awards

Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb Estate

The Skoda Superb Estate is the 2026 Auto Express Estate Car of the Year with the Audi A5 Avant and Toyota Corolla Touring Sports commended

By:Max Adams
30 Jun 2026
Skoda Superb Estate - Estate Car of the Year

It’s another richly deserved Estate car of the Year win for the Skoda Superb Estate, which continues a long tradition of Skoda cars perfectly fulfilling buyers’ needs. Its common-sense features also mean no rival comes close to threatening its dominance.

The Superb has the edge over its Volkswagen Passat sibling because it offers a wider range of engines, including petrol and diesel options with or without four-wheel drive. The latter might be important if you wish to tow, with the Superb having a maximum hauling capacity of 2,200kg.

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We also like the Skoda’s excellent Smart Dials, which allow easy access to the heated seats, climate control settings and drive modes without having to delve into a distracting touchscreen while driving.

On top of that, plenty of little touches really support our continued recommendation of this most practical Skoda. For instance, you’ll never be caught short without an umbrella because one is provided in the driver’s door for you. Wake up to an unexpected frost? No worries – as always, an ice scraper comes as standard.

While the Superb Estate faced competition from the all-new Audi A5 Avant this year, the Skoda’s vast, well appointed interior made 
sure that our Estate car of the Year trophy was going to go home in the Superb Estate’s generous 690-litre load area.

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Configure your perfect Skoda Superb Estate through our Buy A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Skoda Superb Estate from stock or top prices on used Skoda Superb Estate models...

Our choice

We’d go for the entry-level 1.5-litre petrol in SE Technology trim because it’s powerful enough for most needs, and has mild-hybrid tech to boost its efficiency. This trim level comes with plenty of kit, yet the price stays below the £40,000 luxury car tax threshold, even when you add our recommended options: the Winter pack, Simply Clever pack, and variable-height boot floor.

Commended

Audi A5 Avant

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The Audi A5 Avant is a new entrant in this class, providing a premium alternative to the BMW 3 Series Touring, but with a wider range of engine options, including a diesel. The A5 Avant is quite a bit more expensive than the Skoda Superb Estate, though, and not quite as practical.

Toyota Corolla Touring Sports

Another seasoned winner is the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports, which once again impressed us with its no-nonsense approach to providing efficient family transport in a well priced and well equipped package. Go for the entry-level 1.8 Hybrid in Icon trim and you’ll have an estate capable of 60mpg with a 600-litre boot capacity for just over £32k.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...

New Car Awards 2026 header30

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2026: the winners

New Car Awards 2026: introductionCoupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series
Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafConvertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5
City Car of the Year 2026: Kia PicantoPerformance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra RavalAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 PassengerPremium Electric Car of the Year 2026: BMW iX3
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS
Small Company Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafPremium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLAPick-up of the Year 2026: Ford Ranger
Large Company Car of the Year 2026: Audi A6 e-tronElectric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Audi Q3Driver Power Award 2026: Tesla Model 3
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2026: BMW iX3Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2026: Mercedes
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover SportPrevious winners
Hot Hatch of the Year 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI 

Great leasing deals on the best estate cars

Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

New Skoda SuperbFrom £363 ppm**
Audi A5

Audi A5

New Audi A5From £437 ppm**
Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla

New Toyota CorollaFrom £298 ppm**
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Max Adams
Online Reviews Editor

Max looks after the reviews on the Auto Express website. He’s been a motoring journalist since 2017 and has written for Autocar, What Car?, Piston Heads, DrivingElectric, Carbuyer, Electrifying, and Good Motoring Magazine.

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