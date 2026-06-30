Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb Estate

It’s another richly deserved Estate car of the Year win for the Skoda Superb Estate, which continues a long tradition of Skoda cars perfectly fulfilling buyers’ needs. Its common-sense features also mean no rival comes close to threatening its dominance.

The Superb has the edge over its Volkswagen Passat sibling because it offers a wider range of engines, including petrol and diesel options with or without four-wheel drive. The latter might be important if you wish to tow, with the Superb having a maximum hauling capacity of 2,200kg.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We also like the Skoda’s excellent Smart Dials, which allow easy access to the heated seats, climate control settings and drive modes without having to delve into a distracting touchscreen while driving.

On top of that, plenty of little touches really support our continued recommendation of this most practical Skoda. For instance, you’ll never be caught short without an umbrella because one is provided in the driver’s door for you. Wake up to an unexpected frost? No worries – as always, an ice scraper comes as standard.

While the Superb Estate faced competition from the all-new Audi A5 Avant this year, the Skoda’s vast, well appointed interior made

sure that our Estate car of the Year trophy was going to go home in the Superb Estate’s generous 690-litre load area.