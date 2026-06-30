Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb Estate
The Skoda Superb Estate is the 2026 Auto Express Estate Car of the Year with the Audi A5 Avant and Toyota Corolla Touring Sports commended
It’s another richly deserved Estate car of the Year win for the Skoda Superb Estate, which continues a long tradition of Skoda cars perfectly fulfilling buyers’ needs. Its common-sense features also mean no rival comes close to threatening its dominance.
The Superb has the edge over its Volkswagen Passat sibling because it offers a wider range of engines, including petrol and diesel options with or without four-wheel drive. The latter might be important if you wish to tow, with the Superb having a maximum hauling capacity of 2,200kg.
We also like the Skoda’s excellent Smart Dials, which allow easy access to the heated seats, climate control settings and drive modes without having to delve into a distracting touchscreen while driving.
On top of that, plenty of little touches really support our continued recommendation of this most practical Skoda. For instance, you’ll never be caught short without an umbrella because one is provided in the driver’s door for you. Wake up to an unexpected frost? No worries – as always, an ice scraper comes as standard.
While the Superb Estate faced competition from the all-new Audi A5 Avant this year, the Skoda’s vast, well appointed interior made
sure that our Estate car of the Year trophy was going to go home in the Superb Estate’s generous 690-litre load area.
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Our choice
- Skoda Superb estate 1.5 e-TEC SE Technology (£38,135)
We’d go for the entry-level 1.5-litre petrol in SE Technology trim because it’s powerful enough for most needs, and has mild-hybrid tech to boost its efficiency. This trim level comes with plenty of kit, yet the price stays below the £40,000 luxury car tax threshold, even when you add our recommended options: the Winter pack, Simply Clever pack, and variable-height boot floor.
Commended
The Audi A5 Avant is a new entrant in this class, providing a premium alternative to the BMW 3 Series Touring, but with a wider range of engine options, including a diesel. The A5 Avant is quite a bit more expensive than the Skoda Superb Estate, though, and not quite as practical.
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports
Another seasoned winner is the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports, which once again impressed us with its no-nonsense approach to providing efficient family transport in a well priced and well equipped package. Go for the entry-level 1.8 Hybrid in Icon trim and you’ll have an estate capable of 60mpg with a 600-litre boot capacity for just over £32k.
See all the winners...
Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...
You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…
New Car Awards 2026: the winners
Great leasing deals on the best estate cars
Skoda Superb
Audi A5
Toyota Corolla