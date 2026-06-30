Hot Hatch of the Year 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI
The Volkswagen Golf GTI is the 2026 Auto Express Hot Hatch of the Year, with the Audi RS 3 and Cupra Raval commended
The Volkswagen Golf GTI remains a giant of the hot-hatch market and the diversity engineered into today’s range cements its position as the Swiss Army Knife of fast cars. It takes our 2026 Hot Hatch of the Year crown with customary style, 50 years on from the launch of the original.
In base GTI spec, the hot Golf is great to drive, but its comfort, refinement and efficiency mean it forces next-to no compromises on anyone choosing an example as an everyday car. With a 0-62mph time of 5.9 seconds, fuel economy of nearly 40mpg on the WLTP combined cycle and a sub-£42,000 list price, it’s an option car fans crunching numbers ahead of their next purchase will find it incredibly hard to look past.
Drivers seeking more focus can upgrade to the Clubsport or the celebratory, and even more intense, Edition 50 versions. At this level, the Golf GTI is transformed into a performance car that can eclipse the best front-wheel-drive hot hatches around for agility and pace on a twisty B-road. Yet, the underlying refinement of the base car is never completely overshadowed.
Scratch the lustrous surface of the trademark tartan seats, carbon-effect trim, tactile sports steering wheel and other GTI appendages, and you find the core functionality of Volkswagen’s stalwart Golf hatchback. It’s a five-seater with comfortable rear-seat space for adults and a 381-litre boot, and few cars can match the breadth of the hot Golf’s abilities or the specialised talent at the extremes of its range.
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Our choice
- Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport (£44,270)
Sharper looks, adjustable suspension and boosted performance make the hardcore Clubsport a significantly more exhilarating drive than the standard GTI. With the additional kit factored in as well, it makes the extra £2,400 well worth paying.
Commended
Audi RS 3
From the very top rung of the hot-hatch ladder, the Audi RS 3 is an intoxicating prospect, thanks in no small part to its wonderful five-cylinder engine and all-wheel-drive chassis. On road and track, in the wet or the dry, it’s ferociously fast.
Using the latest small-EV platform technology from the Volkswagen Group, the Cupra Raval serves up a beautifully polished driving experience with enough grip and balance to make full use of the surging EV performance.
See all the winners...
Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...
You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…
New Car Awards 2026: the winners
Great car leasing deals on the best hot hatches
Audi RS3
Cupra Raval