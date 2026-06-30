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Awards

Hot Hatch of the Year 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is the 2026 Auto Express Hot Hatch of the Year, with the Audi RS 3 and Cupra Raval commended

By:Steve Walker
30 Jun 2026
Volkswagen Golf GTI - Hot Hatch of the Year

The Volkswagen Golf GTI remains a giant of the hot-hatch market and the diversity engineered into today’s range cements its position as the Swiss Army Knife of fast cars. It takes our 2026 Hot Hatch of the Year crown with customary style, 50 years on from the launch of the original.

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In base GTI spec, the hot Golf is great to drive, but its comfort, refinement and efficiency mean it forces next-to no compromises on anyone choosing an example as an everyday car. With a 0-62mph time of 5.9 seconds, fuel economy of nearly 40mpg on the WLTP combined cycle and a sub-£42,000 list price, it’s an option car fans crunching numbers ahead of their next purchase will find it incredibly hard to look past.

Drivers seeking more focus can upgrade to the Clubsport or the celebratory, and even more intense, Edition 50 versions. At this level, the Golf GTI is transformed into a performance car that can eclipse the best front-wheel-drive hot hatches around for agility and pace on a twisty B-road. Yet, the underlying refinement of the base car is never completely overshadowed.

Scratch the lustrous surface of the trademark tartan seats, carbon-effect trim, tactile sports steering wheel and other GTI appendages, and you find the core functionality of Volkswagen’s stalwart Golf hatchback. It’s a five-seater with comfortable rear-seat space for adults and a 381-litre boot, and few cars can match the breadth of the hot Golf’s abilities or the specialised talent at the extremes of its range.

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Configure your perfect Volkswagen Golf GTI through our Buy A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Volkswagen Golf GTI from stock or top prices on used Volkswagen Golf GTI models...

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Sharper looks, adjustable suspension and boosted performance make the hardcore Clubsport a significantly more exhilarating drive than the standard GTI. With the additional kit factored in as well, it makes the extra £2,400 well worth paying.

Commended

Audi RS 3

From the very top rung of the hot-hatch ladder, the Audi RS 3 is an intoxicating prospect, thanks in no small part to its wonderful five-cylinder engine and all-wheel-drive chassis. On road and track, in the wet or the dry, it’s ferociously fast.

Cupra Raval

Using the latest small-EV platform technology from the Volkswagen Group, the Cupra Raval serves up a beautifully polished driving experience with enough grip and balance to make full use of the surging EV performance.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...

New Car Awards 2026 header30

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2026: the winners

New Car Awards 2026: introductionCoupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series
Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafConvertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5
City Car of the Year 2026: Kia PicantoPerformance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra RavalAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 PassengerPremium Electric Car of the Year 2026: BMW iX3
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS
Small Company Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafPremium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLAPick-up of the Year 2026: Ford Ranger
Large Company Car of the Year 2026: Audi A6 e-tronElectric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Audi Q3Driver Power Award 2026: Tesla Model 3
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2026: BMW iX3Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2026: Mercedes
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover SportPrevious winners
Hot Hatch of the Year 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI 

Great car leasing deals on the best hot hatches

Audi RS3

Audi RS3

New Audi RS3From £577 ppm**
Cupra Raval

Cupra Raval

New Cupra RavalFrom £277 ppm**
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Steve Walker, head of digital content, Auto Express
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

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