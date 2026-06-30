Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Awards

Mid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom

The Ford Transit Custom is the 2026 Auto Express Mid-size Van of the Year, with the Stellantis medium vans and Volkswagen Transporter commended

By:Dean Gibson
30 Jun 2026
Ford Transit Custom - Mid-size Van of the Year

The Ford Transit Custom retains its title, with the sheer variety of choice being one of the key factors in its victory. As well as the standard panel van, there are the specialist Double Cab and Multicab variants on offer, plus a camper option, too. Power comes from diesel, plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrains, while a wide range of trim levels is also offered with each power source and the majority of bodystyles. There really is a Ford Transit Custom to suit virtually every use case imaginable.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The entry point to the range is the delivery-friendly Leader with 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel power. If you need to carry passengers, then the six-seat Double Cab-in-Van offers versatility as standard. This version also comes in a wider range of trims, including the rugged adventure-inspired Trail option, while the racy Sport and MS-RT specs can be had as a double cab or a regular panel van.

For the Multicab there’s a five-seat layout in a three-plus-two configuration, while an L-shaped bulkhead means the load length is the same as the standard panel van’s on one side of the load bay.

The Transit Custom’s diesel engines are powerful and efficient, or you could choose the quiet, refined and punchy e-Transit Custom instead. At the top of the range, the electric version of the MS-RT model has its power increased to 281bhp, giving it the grunt to match its rally-inspired appearance.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Overall, the Transit Custom sets the standard by which all other medium-sized panel vans must be judged, and it will take a very strong contender to knock the Ford off the top spot next year.

Our Buy A Car service has the best deals out there on a new car from stock or top prices on used cars...

Our choice

Advertisement - Article continues below

With so much variety, it’s hard to pick a single Transit Custom spec to suit. But if we needed a work van that doubled as family transport, then the Double Cab in rugged Trail spec would be a great choice.

Commended

Stellantis medium vans

Citroen, Fiat, Peugeot and Vauxhall’s medium-sized vans all offer the same practicality and car-like dynamics, while their prices and powertrains largely match, too. Whichever you choose, you’ll be getting a dependable work van with decent equipment on board.

Volkswagen Transporter

The Volkswagen Transporter has much in common with the Transit Custom, including the choice of panel and crew vans, plus diesel or electric power (a PHEV is coming soon). The recent Sportline version offers a racier look for buyers who want to stand out from the van crowd.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...

New Car Awards 2026 header30

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2026: the winners

New Car Awards 2026: introductionCoupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series
Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafConvertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5
City Car of the Year 2026: Kia PicantoPerformance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra RavalAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 PassengerPremium Electric Car of the Year 2026: BMW iX3
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS
Small Company Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafPremium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLAPick-up of the Year 2026: Ford Ranger
Large Company Car of the Year 2026: Audi A6 e-tronElectric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Audi Q3Driver Power Award 2026: Tesla Model 3
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2026: BMW iX3Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2026: Mercedes
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover SportPrevious winners
Hot Hatch of the Year 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI 
Skip advert
Advertisement
Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

City Car of the Year 2026: Kia Picanto
Kia Picanto - City Car of the Year

City Car of the Year 2026: Kia Picanto

The Kia Picanto is the 2026 Auto Express City Car of the Year, with the Leapmotor T03 and Toyota Aygo X commended
Awards
30 Jun 2026
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra Raval
Cupra Raval - Supermini of the Year

Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra Raval

The Cupra Raval is the 2026 Auto Express Supermini of the Year, with the Fiat Grande Panda and Kia EV2 commended
Awards
30 Jun 2026
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb Estate
Skoda Superb Estate - Estate Car of the Year

Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb Estate

The Skoda Superb Estate is the 2026 Auto Express Estate Car of the Year with the Audi A5 Avant and Toyota Corolla Touring Sports commended
Awards
30 Jun 2026
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Passenger
Kia PV5 - Family Car of the Year

Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Passenger

The Kia PV5 Passenger is the 2026 Auto Express Family Car of the Year, with the Dacia Jogger and Skoda Octavia commended
Awards
30 Jun 2026

Most Popular

Can you park over a dropped kerb? Blocked driveways, rights and the law explained
Dropped kerb - header image

Can you park over a dropped kerb? Blocked driveways, rights and the law explained

A dropped kerb allows vehicles to legally cross the pavement between the road and a private driveway or parking space, here’s everything you need to k…
Tips & advice
22 Jun 2026
New Vauxhall Astra won't be a hatch, with big estate-ment of intent planned
Vauxhall Astra Exclusive Image Avarvarii

New Vauxhall Astra won't be a hatch, with big estate-ment of intent planned

Vauxhall is guaranteed to offer wagon body and electric power, but conventional hatch is not certain
News
29 Jun 2026
New Lexus TZ: exclusive look at Volvo EX90’s worst nightmare
New Lexus TZ exclusive preview - front static

New Lexus TZ: exclusive look at Volvo EX90’s worst nightmare

The Japanese brand is set to bring this huge new three-row electric SUV to the UK and we’ve had a poke around
News
26 Jun 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content