Mid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom
The Ford Transit Custom is the 2026 Auto Express Mid-size Van of the Year, with the Stellantis medium vans and Volkswagen Transporter commended
The Ford Transit Custom retains its title, with the sheer variety of choice being one of the key factors in its victory. As well as the standard panel van, there are the specialist Double Cab and Multicab variants on offer, plus a camper option, too. Power comes from diesel, plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrains, while a wide range of trim levels is also offered with each power source and the majority of bodystyles. There really is a Ford Transit Custom to suit virtually every use case imaginable.
The entry point to the range is the delivery-friendly Leader with 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel power. If you need to carry passengers, then the six-seat Double Cab-in-Van offers versatility as standard. This version also comes in a wider range of trims, including the rugged adventure-inspired Trail option, while the racy Sport and MS-RT specs can be had as a double cab or a regular panel van.
For the Multicab there’s a five-seat layout in a three-plus-two configuration, while an L-shaped bulkhead means the load length is the same as the standard panel van’s on one side of the load bay.
The Transit Custom’s diesel engines are powerful and efficient, or you could choose the quiet, refined and punchy e-Transit Custom instead. At the top of the range, the electric version of the MS-RT model has its power increased to 281bhp, giving it the grunt to match its rally-inspired appearance.
Overall, the Transit Custom sets the standard by which all other medium-sized panel vans must be judged, and it will take a very strong contender to knock the Ford off the top spot next year.
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Our choice
- Ford Transit Custom Double Cab-in-Van SWB 2.0 EcoBlue 150 Trail (£42,180 ex VAT)
With so much variety, it’s hard to pick a single Transit Custom spec to suit. But if we needed a work van that doubled as family transport, then the Double Cab in rugged Trail spec would be a great choice.
Commended
Stellantis medium vans
Citroen, Fiat, Peugeot and Vauxhall’s medium-sized vans all offer the same practicality and car-like dynamics, while their prices and powertrains largely match, too. Whichever you choose, you’ll be getting a dependable work van with decent equipment on board.
The Volkswagen Transporter has much in common with the Transit Custom, including the choice of panel and crew vans, plus diesel or electric power (a PHEV is coming soon). The recent Sportline version offers a racier look for buyers who want to stand out from the van crowd.
See all the winners...
Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...
You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…