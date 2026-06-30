Mid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom

The Ford Transit Custom retains its title, with the sheer variety of choice being one of the key factors in its victory. As well as the standard panel van, there are the specialist Double Cab and Multicab variants on offer, plus a camper option, too. Power comes from diesel, plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrains, while a wide range of trim levels is also offered with each power source and the majority of bodystyles. There really is a Ford Transit Custom to suit virtually every use case imaginable.

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The entry point to the range is the delivery-friendly Leader with 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel power. If you need to carry passengers, then the six-seat Double Cab-in-Van offers versatility as standard. This version also comes in a wider range of trims, including the rugged adventure-inspired Trail option, while the racy Sport and MS-RT specs can be had as a double cab or a regular panel van.

For the Multicab there’s a five-seat layout in a three-plus-two configuration, while an L-shaped bulkhead means the load length is the same as the standard panel van’s on one side of the load bay.

The Transit Custom’s diesel engines are powerful and efficient, or you could choose the quiet, refined and punchy e-Transit Custom instead. At the top of the range, the electric version of the MS-RT model has its power increased to 281bhp, giving it the grunt to match its rally-inspired appearance.