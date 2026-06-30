City Car of the Year 2026: Kia Picanto

The Kia Picanto has been on the shortlist for this award for a long time and after a useful mid-life facelift in 2024, the current model was named City Car of the Year in 2025. It has now backed that up with another win in 2026.

So why have we given the Picanto the title again? Well, for starters it’s sure to be kind to your wallet. Starting at a smidge over £17,000, the Picanto is not only one of the cheapest cars on the market, it’s also affordable to run thanks to its efficient 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, low insurance group rating and low road tax.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, although the Picanto is Kia’s smallest model, it offers many of the same attributes as its larger siblings in a compact, economical and urban-friendly package.

This is genuinely a good car to drive, too. True, with 77bhp, it’s not particularly quick, but the manual gearbox is engaging (although you can specify an auto box instead) and the engine itself is smooth enough. With less than a tonne of weight to chuck around and a short, narrow wheelbase, the Picanto feels agile in the bends as well.

What we love most about the baby Kia is that despite its size, it feels grown up. It’s comfortable and quiet on the move, with a decent boot and a roomy cabin. And if you step up to the GT-Line trim, you get a level of equipment that many family hatchbacks would struggle to compete with.