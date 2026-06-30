Small Company Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf

Sometimes you need to pause for a moment to reassess the situation before making your next move. So it is that, after a brief hiatus, one of the world’s first mass-produced electric cars is back, and this time the Nissan Leaf is following in the footsteps of the highly successful Qashqai in becoming a crossover-SUV that’s perfectly in tune with the needs of car buyers today.

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It even has the look of a much more expensive car, which is a neat trick to pull off, considering this model’s affordable pricing. The latter will be especially important to business drivers paying Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) company-car tax.

And they don’t have to sacrifice practicality by being forced to go for a small model in order to reduce their bills, because the latest, third-generation Leaf is a very spacious five-door car with more than enough room for a family.

We were also impressed with the Leaf’s infotainment system, which features Google-based software with Google Maps navigation, so it’s capable of using live traffic data to provide dynamic route planning that even takes into account weather and elevation changes with regards to charging stops. On top of that, it can re-route you if a charging station is full.