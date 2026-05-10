Verdict

Our MG4 Urban has been suffering at the hands of others of late. Problems with replacement tyres and my own bad memory have tarnished its reputation slightly, but it remains an incredibly cheap car to run – even in the hotter summer months with the air-con cranked all the way up.

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Efficiency: 4.4 miles/kWh

4.4 miles/kWh Mileage: 4,282

Oh, MG! New-car ownership is supposed to be easy, but sometimes the simplest things can cause untold problems. Regular readers will know a mysterious tyre pressure warning flashed up not too long after taking delivery of our MG4 Urban, but as you can probably tell from the picture, it turns out it wasn’t so mysterious after all.

After topping the rear tyre up with air, I continued driving until the warning returned a week or so later. The signs were ominous when it occurred for a third time, so I took the car to my local garage to try and get the slow puncture repaired or the tyre replaced.

Unfortunately the puncture was on the sidewall, so new rubber would be required, but here’s where the problems continued. The Maxxis Waltz MS1 tyres on the MG are so new that they’re not readily available in the UK. The garage couldn’t find any, and when I trawled through the usual suspects online, I also drew a blank. Any new MG4 Urban buyers are essentially left with only two choices: buy a different brand and have an odd tyre, or fork out for four brand-new ones so they match. Both scenarios are far from ideal. Thankfully, I could call on MG’s press office to help, and a team was quickly dispatched to solve the issue.