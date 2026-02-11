MG4 Urban review

Our opinion on the MG4 EV Urban

When it comes to value for money, the MG4 Urban embarrasses most of its competition. With prices starting from less than £23,500, this family hatchback offers more space than some mid-size SUVs, all of the equipment that you are likely to need comes as standard, it offers impressive efficiency and the interior doesn’t make you feel like you’re stuck in some back-to-basics budget model.

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Sure, it’s not the most inspiring car to look at, while the driving experience is largely forgettable and the safety warnings are frustrating, but these are small compromises when compared with the car’s plus points. We’d argue that the MG4 Urban is so good that the original MG4 is only really worth considering ahead of it if you need the extra range the pricier car offers.

About the MG4 EV Urban

With the arrival of the MG4 EV Urban, the Chinese company now has two all-electric hatchbacks in its line-up. While the names are similar, there are plenty of differences between the existing wedge-shaped MG4 that was launched in 2022, and this Urban-badged model. In fact the cars aren’t related at all, apart from their names.

While the name of the MG4 EV Urban conjures up images of a compact model that can scythe through congested city streets, it’s actually a family hatchback that’s larger than the existing MG4 EV. That means more passenger and boot space is on offer, and yet the Urban model is cheaper, too. In effect, it’s a compact hatchback that offers more space than some mid-size SUVs for the same price as a Toyota Yaris supermini. With prices starting from just under £23,500 it’s a compelling package.