MG4 Urban review
The MG4 Urban offers great value for money and impressive efficiency in a package that’s easy to get along with
Our opinion on the MG4 EV Urban
When it comes to value for money, the MG4 Urban embarrasses most of its competition. With prices starting from less than £23,500, this family hatchback offers more space than some mid-size SUVs, all of the equipment that you are likely to need comes as standard, it offers impressive efficiency and the interior doesn’t make you feel like you’re stuck in some back-to-basics budget model.
Sure, it’s not the most inspiring car to look at, while the driving experience is largely forgettable and the safety warnings are frustrating, but these are small compromises when compared with the car’s plus points. We’d argue that the MG4 Urban is so good that the original MG4 is only really worth considering ahead of it if you need the extra range the pricier car offers.
About the MG4 EV Urban
With the arrival of the MG4 EV Urban, the Chinese company now has two all-electric hatchbacks in its line-up. While the names are similar, there are plenty of differences between the existing wedge-shaped MG4 that was launched in 2022, and this Urban-badged model. In fact the cars aren’t related at all, apart from their names.
While the name of the MG4 EV Urban conjures up images of a compact model that can scythe through congested city streets, it’s actually a family hatchback that’s larger than the existing MG4 EV. That means more passenger and boot space is on offer, and yet the Urban model is cheaper, too. In effect, it’s a compact hatchback that offers more space than some mid-size SUVs for the same price as a Toyota Yaris supermini. With prices starting from just under £23,500 it’s a compelling package.
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The MG4 will be sticking around, though, and it’s been updated for 2026 with a higher-quality interior featuring slicker tech. The MG4 Urban has this same set-up, but otherwise nothing is carried over, with both models being built on different platforms and with their own powertrains. Essentially the Urban model is seen as a cost-effective EV, with MG fitting it with smaller batteries that are just right for the customers it hopes to sell to.
MG4 EV Urban prices and latest deals
Prices for the MG4 Urban start from less than £23,500, so as well as undercutting the MG4 by around £6,500, it’s also among the cheapest electric cars on sale today. It’s within range of the Renault 5 and Nissan Micra supermini twins, as well as the talented Citroen e-C3 Aircross, but is more spacious than any of those models.
That starting price is for the Comfort Standard Range model, which offers 201 miles of range from a 41.9kWh battery. For £2,000 extra you can upgrade to the Long Range battery, which has a larger 52.8kWh pack that increases the range to 258 miles, while a more powerful electric motor is also fitted. Another £2,500 gets you behind the wheel of the higher-spec Premium model with the Long Range battery, and this features luxuries such as a 360-degree parking camera system and a heated steering wheel and seats.
You can build your new MG4 Urban through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, and you can even sell your car with us.
Performance & driving experience
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Pros
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Cons
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Under the skin, the MG4 EV Urban is based on MG’s next-generation E3 architecture, which is designed to maximise cabin space and efficiency. As a result, the Urban has a front-wheel drive configuration, not rear or four-wheel drive as with the original MG4, and it features a simplified torsion-beam suspension set-up at the rear, as opposed to the five-link layout used by the existing car.
MG has employed ‘cell-to-body’ construction with the MG4 Urban that is designed to help reduce weight, and as a result the car’s 1,460kg kerbweight (1,520kg for the Long Range model) is around 200-250kg less than for the smaller MG4.
|Model
|Power
|0-62mph
|Top speed
|MG4 Urban
|147bhp
|9.6 seconds
|99mph
|MG4 Urban Long Range
|158bhp
|9.5 seconds
|99mph
Electric motors, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed
There are two power outputs for the MG4 Urban, with the Standard Range model making 147bhp and the Long Range having 158bhp. Essentially the extra power is there to compensate for the additional weight of the larger battery, and both set-ups come with 250Nm of torque.
With both variants of the MG4 Urban delivering 0-60mph times just inside 10 seconds, performance is moderate rather than exhilarating. Thankfully that torque output is available from a standstill, so the MG4 Urban never feels short of power, and the car behaves with minimal fuss. We particularly like the smooth wave of torque you feel when you put your foot down, and there’s only a faint whine from the electric motor when accelerating.
Town driving, visibility and parking
As you’d hope for a car with Urban in its name, the MG4 is easy to drive around town. A large windscreen and short bonnet offer a good view out and make it easy to position the car on the road, while the light steering and decent amount of lock mean low-speed manoeuvres are a doddle.
We’d like a slightly more positive drive selector, though. You have to be deliberate with the column-mounted shifter when moving from Drive to Reverse and back, because it’s easy to inadvertently move the car into neutral.
There’s a one-pedal driving mode available that is designed to help make stop-start traffic less stressful, and once you’re used to the strength of the regeneration it doesn’t take long to bring the car to a stop when you lift off the throttle. If you’re not a fan of this set-up, MG offers four other regenerative braking levels – low, medium, high and adaptive – which are selectable either via the touchscreen or by using a button on the steering wheel. The adaptive set-up adjusts the regeneration according to your speed, the prevailing limit and traffic ahead, and it can be a little disconcerting as the car adjusts how much it slows when you’re not even touching the brake.
Country road driving and handling
One big selling point of the MG4 is its engaging handling, but the Urban version is based on a completely different platform with a less sophisticated suspension system, so if you’re after an EV that’s fun to drive, we’d recommend sticking with the original MG4.
That’s not to say that the MG4 Urban is bad on an open road, but there’s plenty of body roll in corners and the light steering doesn’t offer much in the way of feedback. There’s not much feel to the brake pedal, either, while adding more pressure sharply engages the physical brakes. Clearly there’s still work to be done to smooth the transition between the regenerative and physical braking systems.
Motorway driving and long-distance comfort
At higher speeds, the MG4 Urban’s ride never really settles down. It’s not uncomfortable, but we just wish the car was more relaxing. The biggest issue is when encountering larger potholes or drain covers, because these send a loud thump though the car that will unsettle occupants. Wind noise from around the base of the windscreen also makes its presence known at 70mph.
“The MG4 Urban isn’t as much fun to drive on a twisty road as the original MG4, or similarly priced rivals such as the Renault 5, but for most people who buy this car that won’t matter and it’s still decent to drive, in or out of town.” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter.
Range, charging & running costs
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Pros
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Cons
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The MG4 Urban has a lower list price than the MG4 because it uses smaller batteries, but savings are also made with the type of battery used. The Urban features cost-effective LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) chemistry on board, which is similar tech to other affordable EVs such as the Citroen e-C3 and forthcoming Skoda Epiq.
In China, the MG4 EV Urban is also available with semi-solid state batteries, which could be a game-changer for the brand’s electric cars. They have the potential to be smaller, lighter, more energy-dense and even less volatile than other types of power pack. However, MG has yet to confirm whether this technology will come to the UK.
Electric range, battery life and charge time
The MG4 Urban is available with Standard Range or Long Range batteries. For the Standard Range version, there’s a 41.9kWh power pack that offers a WLTP-tested range of 201 miles from a full charge, while the Long Range car has a 52.8kWh battery and a claimed range of up to 258 miles. Both figures are a close match for the similarly priced (but smaller) Renault 5 and Nissan Micra, which are good for between around 190 and 250 miles on a charge. Meanwhile, the forthcoming Skoda Epiq is set to offer up to 267 miles of range.
During our test of the top-spec MG4 Urban Premium Long Range model, we managed an impressive average of 4.3 miles per kWh over a mixture of roads that included some motorway work. During that time we had the brake energy recovery in the adaptive mode, so the car adjusted its speed according to prevailing conditions, but the system never felt particularly strong. Achieve our efficiency figure, and you’re looking at a range of 227 miles from a full charge. At the start of our test, the trip computer estimated that a range of 235 miles was possible.
For reference, the MG4 offers between 280 and 338 miles of range, but then it uses larger batteries with more energy-dense NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) chemistry. Rapid DC charging is available, with the MG4 Urban able to accept a maximum rate of 150kW. At this speed, a 10 to 80 per cent top-up will take about half an hour.
|Model
|Battery size
|Range
|Insurance group
|MG4 Urban
|41.9kWh
|201 miles
|22
|MG4 Urban Long Range
|52.8kWh
|258 miles
|23
Insurance groups
Insurance ratings are a little on the high side for the MG4 Urban, with the car falling into Group 22 for the Standard Range model, and both versions of the Long Range are in Group 23. That’s around 10 groups lower than the MG4’s and on a par with the likes of the Renault 5 E-Tech.
Tax
As with all electric cars, the MG4 Urban now pays the standard annual rate of road tax. Company-car users will benefit from low Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) costs, courtesy of the four per cent rate that applies to EVs. Combined with the MG4 Urban’s low list prices, that means standard-rate taxpayers will see annual costs of less than £230 a year even for the highest-spec model.
Depreciation
Residuals in the 40-41 per cent range aren’t anything to write home about, but are better than they are for the MG4, which (apart from the rapid XPower model) range from 33-39 per cent.
Interior, design & technology
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Pros
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Cons
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If you need any clues that the MG4 and MG4 Urban don’t share much beyond a name, then look no further than their appearance. The Urban model swaps the dramatic lines and sharp nose of its sibling for a far softer look.
Apparently the designers took inspiration from the MG Cyberster sports car, and in certain places, such as the split front bumper trim, angular tail-lights and 17-inch alloys of the top-spec model, there is some connection with the electric drop top.
The Urban is a relatively smart-looking car, but it’s certainly no head-turner like the MG4. There’s a resemblance to the Ford Puma in places, too. Comfort models get 16-inch alloy wheels, and this is the only visual difference between the two trim levels.
Interior and dashboard design
MG’s latest interior layout represents a major leap forward in terms of on-board tech and quality, especially when compared with the MG4 before it was also updated. We first saw this layout in the MGS5 and MGS6 SUVs that arrived in 2025, and it incorporates a large central touchscreen with a slim bank of physical dials and buttons for the climate control plus other key functions just below.
A big driver’s display is located behind MG’s familiar, slightly square steering wheel, which also has physical buttons and joysticks; these aren’t very clearly labelled, however, so their assorted functions take a bit of getting used to.
The MG4 Urban doesn’t have a rotary gear selector as found in the MG4, instead opting for a column-mounted lever. But rather than add all of the light controls to the left-hand stalk, they’ve been moved to the touchscreen instead.
Materials and build quality
There is a lot of hard black plastic in the MG4 Urban’s interior, especially on the top of the dashboard, the doors and the centre console. We can forgive that considering how affordable this car is, though. There are some softer materials dotted around the cabin, such as the artificial leather across the dash, while metal-effect trim gives it a bit of a lift, too.
Build quality is fair, although we’re running an MG4 Urban on long-term test, and with less than 3,000 miles on the clock there was a noticeable squeak from the driver’s seat base in corners. There were some rattles from further back in the cabin, too.
Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo
Every MG4 Urban comes with a sharp 12.8-inch touchscreen and a seven-inch digital driver’s display, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. The car also features MG’s latest infotainment software, which looks a lot nicer than before, but does require you to navigate through multiple menus to adjust certain settings.
Occasionally it took two or three taps before the screen in our test car responded, but at least MG has taken advantage of having that large central display and made all of the on-screen shortcut buttons and toggle switches big and easy to hit while you’re driving.
The MG4 Urban also features two customisable buttons on the steering wheel that our test car was programmed to switch between the drive modes and adjust the strength of the regenerative braking. You can program these buttons with your favourite functions, otherwise you need to scroll through multiple menus to find them.
The driver’s display uses small, thin text and icons for everything apart from your speed. This can make it hard to read the information such as range or what drive mode you’re in at a glance, especially the regen braking strength, which is a tiny icon tucked into the right-hand corner of the screen.
We’re not fans of the joystick controls for the air vents, which seem unnecessarily small and fiddly to use, while the lack of labels on the steering wheel controls means it takes longer to get used to their functions. - Dean Gibson, senior test editor.
Boot space & practicality
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Pros
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Cons
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The MG4 Urban is a family hatchback but it’s priced like a supermini or a small SUV, giving it a huge advantage over the competition when it comes to practicality. That includes 30 litres worth of storage cubbies spread throughout the cabin, including a large tray located underneath the centre console.
Dimensions and size
While its name suggests it’s a city car, the MG4 Urban is about 110mm longer than the original MG4, and its wheelbase is 45mm longer too, so it’s very much a compact hatchback. This means there’s considerably more space for rear-seat passengers and good boot capacity.
|Dimensions comparison
|Model
|MG4 Urban
|MG4
|Ford Puma
|Length
|4,395mm
|4,287mm
|4,186mm
|Width
|1,842mm
|1,836mm
|1,805mm
|Height
|1,549mm
|1,516mm
|1,536mm
|Wheelbase
|2,750mm
|2,705mm
|2,588mm
|Boot space
|577-1,364 litres
|388-1,164 litres
|556-1,283 litres
Seats & passenger space
The difference in interior space between the MG4 and MG4 Urban doesn’t sound like a lot on paper, but we had a chance to compare the two side-by-side and those extra millimetres really do result in a lot more room for passengers in the back. There’s just enough space in the rear of the regular MG4 for six-foot-tall adults, whereas the MG4 Urban offers lots more legroom to spread out in. Headroom is good, too. There’s room under the front seats for feet and two sets of Isofix child-seat mounting points in the back.
Boot space
The enormous 577-litre boot in this MG4 Urban doesn’t just dwarf the 388 litres available in the MG4, it’s significantly more than nearly all of its similarly priced rivals, from the Renault 5 and Citroen e-C3 Aircross to the Volkswagen ID.3. The Ford Puma Gen-E comes closest, with a 556-litre boot.
The MG4 Urban’s capacity is roughly the same as you get in a Kia Sportage, while that 577-litre load bay does include the substantial 98 litres of storage under the boot floor. That space is ideal for the charging cables and more (there’s no boot in the nose) and if you need to carry larger items, lowering the rear seats gives you 1,364 litres of space.
"As well as offering good rear passenger space, access is excellent courtesy of the large back doors. As well as being longer than the fronts, the opening is taller, too, so if you need to get a child into a car seat, it should be easier than in most rivals at the same price point." - Dean Gibson, senior test editor.
Reliability & safety
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Pros
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Cons
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The MG4 Urban earned the maximum five-star crash safety rating from Euro NCAP when it was tested last year, but more impressive than that is that it managed to outscore the Volkswagen ID.3 in the adult occupant, vulnerable road user and safety assistance categories. In the child occupant protection section, the MG was just two per cent behind the VW.
All versions of MG4 Urban feature a long list of safety and driver-assistance systems, including autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, blind-spot detection, driver attention alert and lane-keeping assist, although a lot of these systems can be rather intrusive with their assorted warning beeps.
MG does allow you to create a personalised profile for the Advanced Driver Assistance System suite, and this can be activated from a pull-down menu on the touchscreen every time you drive. However, make sure you do so before you set off, because it can only be activated when the transmission is in park.
MG offers a reassuring seven-year/80,000-mile warranty for all of its models and this includes the battery, guaranteeing repairs or replacement if the capacity drops below 70 per cent during the cover period. This should offer owners greater peace of mind than for most rivals.
Unfortunately, MG still struggles in our Driver Power owner satisfaction survey. It came dead last yet again in the best manufacturer rankings in 2025 and only one of its models made it onto our list of the best cars to own as well. That was the Mk1 MG HS, which finished in 21st place out of 50.
|Euro NCAP safety ratings
|Euro NCAP safety rating
|Five stars (2025)
|Adult occupant protection
|87%
|Child occupant protection
|85%
|Vulnerable road user protection
|85%
|Safety assist
|80%
Buying and owning
- Best buy: MG4 EV Urban Premium Long Range
It’s not often that we’d recommend a top-of-the-range model, but the MG4 Urban Premium Long Range only costs £27,995, which is less than an entry-level Peugeot E-208 or Vauxhall Corsa Electric. For that you get a battery with a claimed 250-mile range, plus all the kit MG can throw at this car, including heated front seats and steering wheel, a wireless charging pad, LED ambient lighting and a 360-degree camera system.
MG4 EV Urban alternatives
Its combination of vast space and very budget-friendly price results in the MG4 Urban challenging superminis, hatchbacks and family-friendly SUVs. In terms of price, the MG4 Urban’s closest competitors are electric superminis like the Renault 5, Nissan Micra, Hyundai Inster, Vauxhall Corsa Electric and Citroen e-C3.
But in terms of space, it’s on par with full-size hatchbacks like the Volkswagen ID.3 or affordable SUVs from the Citroen e-C3 Aircross and Vauxhall Frontera to even our reigning Car of the Year, the Skoda Elroq.
Key updates of the MG4 Urban review
15 May 2026: Latest driving impressions.
Frequently Asked Questions
The MG4 Urban is a very impressive electric family car, even before you consider how affordable it is and the frankly incredible value for money it offers.
Deals on the MG4 Urban and alternatives