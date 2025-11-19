Verdict

By straddling two market segments, the MGS6 EV wins the value-oriented space race hands down. The thorn in the MG’s side will be the new Citroen E-C5 Aircross, which is not only cheaper, but eligible for the government’s full £3,750 EV grant, reducing whole-life costs considerably. Otherwise though, the S6 is another compelling proposition, with a well-built interior and generous kit list. Tech improvements are bringing the brand ever closer to its European rivals and these are in evidence here, but without a heat pump, efficiency takes a hit.

MG’s meteoric rise from the ashes continues at pace. The UK now represents the brand’s second largest global market; 320,000 cars have found homes here over the last five years, 100,000 of which were EVs.

But the maker isn’t resting on its laurels, and is now looking to bolster its position as an electric-car leader with its fourth and final product launch of 2025. News of the MGS6 EV leaked via the crash testers at Euro NCAP last month, and already we’re in the driver’s seat of a top-spec Trophy model.

This is a five-seat family SUV that straddles the mid-size C segment and the D segment of full-size family cars. It’s a rival for cars like the Skoda Enyaq and Nissan Ariya, as well as the excellent Citroen E-C5 Aircross. Based on the same Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) as the MG4 and MGS5, it bridges the gap between those mainstream models and the plusher MG IM5 and IM6.