New MG IM6 review: the EV to finally tame Tesla
The new MG IM6 boasts a dual-motor set-up with an astonishing 741bhp
Verdict
The IM6 takes a lot of what we like about MG and uses it to become a real competitor in the crucial mid-size electric SUV market. It’s packed full of equipment, has a roomy cabin and comes with a seriously impressive electric powertrain. It doesn’t quite have the driver-involvement to match its stonking straight-line pace and even with fancy adaptive air suspension, the ride felt a little fussy. Range and charging are up there with the very best. We’re looking forward to seeing how the IM6 is received in the UK, because it certainly deserves a place here.
Looking around the new MG IM6 for the first time, you’d be well within your rights to wonder what it is exactly. Aside from the small ‘MG’ script on the bootlid, you’d have no clue that this new electric SUV comes from the storied British company. One giveaway may be the likelihood that you’ll be looking at the new IM6 at one of MG’s 155 UK dealerships because every single one is signing up to sell this new car and its sister model, the IM5 saloon. The two arrive simultaneously as an important new model range for MG.
The significance of the IM6 and the IM5 lies in their respective markets. The IM6 will allow MG to enter the all-important mid-size electric SUV segment for the first time and the IM5 will do the same with the electric executive saloon sector.
Used - available now
2019 Hyundai
Tucson
50,833 milesAutomaticDiesel1.6LCash £15,600
2022 Citroen
C4
29,177 milesAutomaticPetrol1.2LCash £14,200
2021 Ford
Fiesta
15,810 milesAutomaticPetrol1.0LCash £14,100
2024 Volkswagen
Golf
30,790 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5LCash £20,300
When you consider that MG has been associated largely with lower-end, affordable cars since its rebirth under Chinese ownership, it starts to make sense that the IM6 and IM5 will keep their physical ‘IM’ logos. IM stands for Intelligence in Motion and is used as a brand in regions like China and Australia where the two cars are already on sale.
A more practical reason for the new branding is because changing the bootlid logo (which houses the boot release button in the top left dot) and the steering wheel emblem (which would require crashing testing again with an MG badge) would cost MG a fair chunk of money - something relayed back to us by several MG representatives.
Can't wait for the new MG IM6 to hit UK showrooms? Configure your perfect MG 4 through our Find a Car service now. Alternatively, check out our top prices on used MG4 models...
Now, we’ve said the IM6 enters the mid-size electric SUV sector and it does so in three trims. There’s the Long Range at £47,995, followed by the £50,995 Performance model and finally there’s a £52,995 Launch Edition - which is what we’re driving here. Unlike the IM5 saloon, which comes with a smaller 75kWh entry-level model, the IM6 SUV gets the larger 100kWh unit as standard across the range.
An NMC (nickel, magnesium cobalt chemistry) battery and a low drag coefficient of just 0.242 gives the IM6 Long Range a maximum of 388 miles with its single-motor, rear-wheel drive layout. You get 313 miles from the more powerful dual-motor setup that the Performance and Launch Edition versions feature.
Those are some pretty impressive figures compared to the MG’s immediate rivals. It beats the Skoda Enyaq’s maximum 360 miles, the Kia EV6’s 361 miles and even the almighty Tesla Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive’s 387 miles is bested (albeit just by one mile). During our time with the IM6 we saw 3.2 miles per kWh which would’ve returned 320 miles - not bad after a mixture of motorway, town roads, and some spirited driving.
Sitting on a brand new EV-dedicated 800V platform (which MG hasn’t named), the IM6 also offers super fast charging. A maximum recharge rate of 396kW will see a 10 to 80 per cent top up take just 17 minutes, at the right charger.
Single-motor, rear-wheel drive versions of the IM6 are offered in other markets with a 292bhp model providing a 6.8-second zero to 62mph time, but in the UK the IM6 kicks off with a more powerful 402bhp single-motor, lowering the sprint to 5.4 seconds. It’s the Launch Edition we tested with its dual-motor layout packing rather startling figures of 741bhp and 802Nm of torque.
That significant bump in output means the IM6 Launch Edition has more power than the latest Aston Martin Vantage, Ferrari Amalfi or even any Lamborghini Huracan. It also drops the zero to 62mph time to a frankly ridiculous 3.5 seconds and raises the top speed over the single-motor by 2mph to 148mph.
In a straight line the IM6’s performance is genuinely breathtaking - especially so if you jump-in thinking this is another regular family SUV. It doesn’t feel particularly different to any other fast electric SUV with a big dollop of torque catapulting you off the line - in the IM6 there’s a distant hum of the electric motors but no augmented noise to hint at how fast you’re going. Unlike the rather squirrely single-motor IM5 saloon we tried, the IM6’s all-wheel drive system does manage to transmit its power to the Tarmac through what are relatively modestly-sized Pirelli tyres on 21-inch wheels (20-inch rims come on the single-motor variant). The sensation of acceleration is pretty brutal at first and credit to MG, the IM6 doesn’t waver too much in its power delivery at higher speeds, either.
With all that power you’d hope the IM6 would have some sort of dynamism and driving feel to back it up. It’s a bit of a mixed bag. The IM6 is made in China primarily for the Chinese market, which typically prefers a soft set up. It has, however, been developed further for the UK by MG’s engineers in Longbridge to help it suit our driving styles and preferences.
The car has stiffer springs and firmer damping than in other markets, the aim for MG being to give the IM6 more of a driver-focused experience in the UK. Our Launch Edition car, with its standard-fit adaptive air suspension gets several modes to play with - tweaking not only the damping of the suspension on the fly, but also the ride height, steering weight and throttle response.
The brake pedal feel can also be altered, though not via paddles behind the steering wheel as those are reserved for cruise control and forward automatic braking distance settings. The brakes themselves are quite interesting because they’re from Continental and branded as such - we’re not sure (and neither are MG by the sound of things) why the IM6 and IM5 don’t come with Continental tyres as well. We found the brakes to be strong enough overall and the regenerative braking system has been integrated smoothly.
On the move, the IM6 bobs along in Eco and Comfort mode fairly well, though scarred road surfaces and potholes occasionally send judders through the cabin - which is a little disappointing when you consider the system is supposed to adjust its damping 10 times per second.
Taking up plenty of slack are the seats which have inserts that might look like a pack of hot cross buns, but are wonderfully cushioned in practice - if not not terribly supportive in the bends. Being an EV, the IM6 has a natural hushed tone while cruising and helping the overall sense of refinement is the standard-fit, double-glazed panoramic roof and double-layer glass all around. That glazing alone reduces cabin noise by 12 decibels, according to MG and from our experience it works a treat.
Sling it into Sport mode and the firmness of the ride increases dramatically - something that’s not always the case with heavy EVs riding on air suspension. There’s aluminium double wishbone front suspension, a multi-link rear suspension and Pirelli tyres - though all those things don’t really turn the IM6 into a sports car.
It’s incredibly quick getting to a corner and, in fairness, there’s all-wheel drive that can be leant on to provide grip, but the steering is a let down. There’s precious little feedback and in Sport mode the extra weight of the wheel leaves you feeling a bit disconnected and certainly not inspired with confidence to revel in the car’s power.
Every IM6 comes with four-wheel steering, which results in a turning circle of 10.18 metres - roughly what you’d expect of most superminis. The rear-wheel steering gives the IM6 the ability to ‘crab walk’ sideways to help with tight car parking and the car can park itself at the touch of a button in various scenarios. If you find yourself in a dead end it can even reverse itself out along the same route for up to 100 metres.
The design of the IM6 has drawn plenty of comparisons to Aston Martin’s DBX, the Porsche Macan and the Tesla Model Y. MG officials were pretty candid with us on the subject of these comparisons by stating “it’s not a bad group of cars to be compared to”. The flush-fitting door handles pop out when the car’s unlocked- a normal function these days - though we felt a little bit of a delay between the physical handle being pulled and the door opening. It’s a very minor gripe, though, and we’re sure you’d get used to it after a few days.
Once you’re inside the IM6 you’re met with either a white or grey ‘leather-style’ cabin. The layout is almost identical to the IM5’s interior. The only discernible differences we could find were that the armrest could slide forwards in the SUV and not in the IM5 and the front seats were a little higher in the IM6, which let back seat passengers stick their feet underneath.
The low-slung bonnet means frontal visibility is wonderful, though rearward visibility is absolutely atrocious thanks to a tiny glass opening and one of the smallest rearview mirrors we’ve ever encountered. There are several rear-facing cameras providing decent quality video feeds to the main screen that alleviate this issue somewhat, but it’s no substitute for a large rear glass area to look through.
The IM6 is 153mm longer than a Tesla Model Y and 246mm longer than a Skoda Enyaq. As a result (helped by the panoramic roof) it’s incredibly airy inside and space is plentiful for both front and rear occupants. There’s a spacious 665-litre boot in the rear and a 32-litre ‘frunk’ for storage of the charging cables.
Up front, the dash is an extremely minimalist affair with all physical buttons done away with, even the hazard warning light button is located on the ceiling. Pretty much every control ( climate, lighting, seating adjustment and even the boot opening) is located within the 10.5-inch touchscreen on the centre console. Luckily, the infotainment system the IM6 and IM5 share is a big step up from the one found in the MG4. There’s obviously a lot of information and menus, but it’s easy to navigate and we’ve got no complaints about responsiveness.
There’s another screen sitting on the dash and it measures a massive 26.3-inches. It’s more of a conventional dual-screen set up, like you’d find on Kias, Hyundais and BMWs, with a dedicated driver’s display showing the usual key graphics and a touchscreen in the middle for audio, maps or general apps. We did try the integrated sat-nav and found it to be lacking in detail, plus it wasn’t that easy to follow - happily the smartphone integration is quick and painless.
Being part of a new model line designed to sit above MG’s current range as a more premium offering, IM6 needs the cabin quality to fight against some classy rivals and for the most part it’s succeeded here. The faux leather upholstery felt tight, the few buttons dotted around felt solid to the touch and the materials used on the doors and dash seemed sturdy too. We’re unconvinced by the crushed velvet floor mats, though.
|Model:
|MG IM6 Performance Launch Edition
|Price:
|£52,995
|Powertrain:
|100kWh battery, 2x e-motors
|Power/torque:
|741bhp/802Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed auto, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|3.5 seconds
|Top speed:
|148mph
|Range:
|313 miles
|Max charging:
|396kW (10-80% in 17 mins)
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,904/1,988/1,669mm
|On sale:
|Now
Great MG leasing deals
MG Motor UK MG3
MG Motor UK MG4
MG Motor UK ZS