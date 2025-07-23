New MG IM6 review: the EV to finally tame Tesla

Verdict

The IM6 takes a lot of what we like about MG and uses it to become a real competitor in the crucial mid-size electric SUV market. It’s packed full of equipment, has a roomy cabin and comes with a seriously impressive electric powertrain. It doesn’t quite have the driver-involvement to match its stonking straight-line pace and even with fancy adaptive air suspension, the ride felt a little fussy. Range and charging are up there with the very best. We’re looking forward to seeing how the IM6 is received in the UK, because it certainly deserves a place here.

Looking around the new MG IM6 for the first time, you’d be well within your rights to wonder what it is exactly. Aside from the small ‘MG’ script on the bootlid, you’d have no clue that this new electric SUV comes from the storied British company. One giveaway may be the likelihood that you’ll be looking at the new IM6 at one of MG’s 155 UK dealerships because every single one is signing up to sell this new car and its sister model, the IM5 saloon. The two arrive simultaneously as an important new model range for MG.

The significance of the IM6 and the IM5 lies in their respective markets. The IM6 will allow MG to enter the all-important mid-size electric SUV segment for the first time and the IM5 will do the same with the electric executive saloon sector.