New Ferrari Amalfi 2026 review: brand's entry-level sports car is anything but basic

The engineers we spoke to said they’d targeted an “engaging, intuitive driving experience”, and the Amalfi, like its Roma predecessor, is certainly more approachable than the Aston, which has more of a muscle-car character. The Ferrari, while undeniably rapid under full throttle, doesn’t feel like it’ll bite you on the exit of every corner.

Yet, thanks to the Side Slip Control system, you can manipulate the Amalfi into being quite playful. The familiar Manettino switch lets you flick through from Wet, to Comfort, Sport and Race, or, if you’re feeling brave, ESC off. Each setting allows for a little more movement in the chassis, and a little less grip at the rear end, allowing the driver to build in confidence before placing their fate in the lap of the gods.

Our drive through the hills in southern Portugal was accompanied by a subtle but ever-present exhaust note that Ferrari claims is enhanced by a “new proportionally controlled bypass valve with dedicated maps” allowing it to “adapt” to different driving conditions. Again, it’s not as outright raucous as the bellowing V8 soundtrack of a Vantage, but the almost metallic ring gives the Amalfi plenty of personality whatever the conditions.

Performance is staggering actually, and about as far from ‘entry-level’ as you could possibly expect. The engine is flexible enough that you can do most of the hard work in third or fourth, but the ratios aren’t so closely spaced that you’re constantly changing gear or fighting flat spots before the turbos have had a chance to come on song. Regardless, switching cogs is a pleasure thanks to the fixed carbon-fibre paddles behind the (also part-carbon) steering wheel. Hearing and feeling the revs rise as you change down into a tight bend is a visceral treat we’ll miss when the world fully transitions to EVs.

The steering is another area that adds to the driving experience. It’s an electrically assisted rack, but pleasingly direct and offering more feel than most modern sports cars. New for the Amalfi, however, is the introduction of a controversial brake-by-wire system. There’s still a fail-safe physical connection to the discs and pads should all else fail, but most of the work is done electronically. It’s a bit twitchy to begin with, especially around town, but up the pace and there’s a fantastic delicacy to it. Ferrari says it improves braking efficiency, reduces pedal travel and “enhances modulation”. On this evidence, we wholeheartedly agree.