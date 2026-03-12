New Ferrari Amalfi Spider: gorgeous sports car gets the convertible treatment
The new Ferrari Amalfi Spider brings wind-in-the-hair thrills to the effortlessly glamorous sports car
The new Ferrari Amalfi Spider has arrived, just in time for summer. We’re surprised it’s taken nearly a year for Maranello to take the top off its elegant entry-level sports car, considering the Roma replacement was named after the breathtaking stretch of coastline in southern Italy, but it’s here now, with a 631bhp V8 under its long, beautifully sculpted bonnet.
Sometimes taking a tin opener to such a stunning car can result in an ungainly convertible version, but Ferrari’s designers were determined to preserve the proportions and silhouette of the coupé, even when the roof is down.
We think they’ve done a superb job, especially with the rear, which is less curvaceous and more muscular than the old Roma Spider’s. It also tidily incorporates an active spoiler that generates 110kg more downforce when it’s at maximum attack than that of its predecessor, and the same fabric used for the roof now extends onto the rear deck.
The twin-turbo 3.9-litre V8 engine produces 19bhp more than it did in the Roma Spider as well, courtesy of numerous upgrades which Ferrari says have also improved throttle response and the sense of continuous power delivery, with more torque through the rev range.
All 631bhp and 760Nm of torque are sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and electronically controlled limited-slip differential. It’s not quite the 656bhp the Aston Martin Vantage Roadster spits out, or the 701bhp in the Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, but enough for 0-62mph in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 199mph.
The Amalfi Spider being just as fast as the coupé is all well and good, but not if it’s as flimsy as plastic cutlery, so as you would expect Ferrari has strengthened the chassis of the convertible to minimise any loss in rigidity. The only downside of this and adding the folding roof is that the car is 86kg heavier, weighing in at 1,556kg dry. That’s still more than 100kg less than the Vantage Roadster, though.
In just 13.5 seconds and at speeds of up to 37mph, the ‘Z-fold’ roof mechanism condenses the soft-top into a compact package that’s only 220mm thick, which is important to maximise luggage capacity. With the roof closed, there’s 255 litres of space in the boot – only slightly down on the coupé’s 273 litres – and this drops to 172 litres with it open. That’s still plenty for a weekend getaway, or you can throw stuff onto the back seats, which are only really suitable for small children.
When you do drop the top, the Amalfi Spider is equipped with a wind deflector integrated behind the rear seats to reduce buffeting in the cabin, which can be activated at the touch of a button without needing to stop. Ferrari says it can be raised at speeds of up to 93mph, above which it is electronically limited, but it can stay up all the way to the car’s top speed.
The five-layer fabric used for the roof has been designed to reduce road noise and other audible intrusion in the cabin, and Ferrari claims it’s able to deliver the same amount of soundproofing and heat insulation as its retractable hard-tops. Buyers can choose from four ‘tailor-made’ fabric colours and two ‘technical’ fabric options, including a new Tecnico Ottanio hue, which have a subtle shimmering effect.
Ferrari is also introducing an exclusive new Rosso Tramonto paint colour with the Amalfi Spider, inspired by the “boundary between sea and sky at dusk”. Verde Costiera, which is supposed to evoke the stunning blue waters of the Amalfi Coast, has been carried over from the coupé too.
The evolution from the Roma to the Amalfi continues in the cockpit. Firstly, there are proper physical buttons on the steering wheel, including a big red start button, not touch-sensitive panels. The famous Ferrari manettino switch is present and correct, offering five modes for traction control, electronic stability and dynamics: Wet, Comfort, Sport, Race and, if you’re feeling frisky, ESC-Off.
Behind the complex steering wheel is a 15.6-inch instrument display, while the dashboard has a 10.25-inch central touchscreen and buyers can add an 8.8-inch passenger display that shows G-forces and a rev-counter. The centre console is much lower than it was in the Roma, freeing up more space, but should still make occupants feel cocooned as they carve up coastal roads.
With prices for the regular Ferrari Amalfi starting at over £200,000, we expect the Amalfi Spider will cost somewhere around £210,000. If that’s a bit rich for you, right now there’s a used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with a 730bhp V12 available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service for less than £140,000.
