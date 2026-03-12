The new Ferrari Amalfi Spider has arrived, just in time for summer. We’re surprised it’s taken nearly a year for Maranello to take the top off its elegant entry-level sports car, considering the Roma replacement was named after the breathtaking stretch of coastline in southern Italy, but it’s here now, with a 631bhp V8 under its long, beautifully sculpted bonnet.

Sometimes taking a tin opener to such a stunning car can result in an ungainly convertible version, but Ferrari’s designers were determined to preserve the proportions and silhouette of the coupé, even when the roof is down.

We think they’ve done a superb job, especially with the rear, which is less curvaceous and more muscular than the old Roma Spider’s. It also tidily incorporates an active spoiler that generates 110kg more downforce when it’s at maximum attack than that of its predecessor, and the same fabric used for the roof now extends onto the rear deck.

The twin-turbo 3.9-litre V8 engine produces 19bhp more than it did in the Roma Spider as well, courtesy of numerous upgrades which Ferrari says have also improved throttle response and the sense of continuous power delivery, with more torque through the rev range.

All 631bhp and 760Nm of torque are sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and electronically controlled limited-slip differential. It’s not quite the 656bhp the Aston Martin Vantage Roadster spits out, or the 701bhp in the Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, but enough for 0-62mph in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 199mph.