Verdict

The new hybrid Porsche 911 Turbo S doesn't have much to do with electromobility in the traditional sense. Instead, Porsche has used this platform to convince even the most die-hard petrolheads to get on board with EV tech. Although the Turbo S was already the ultimate Porsche, this new model is a whole lot better.

Having tuned the 911 GTS with its T-Hybrid system last year, Porsche is now pushing the model’s electrification to the limit on the range flagship, launching the Turbo S into the next generation.

But don't worry, just because there’s a small battery and an electric motor in the dual-clutch gearbox, the 911 never drives on pure-electric power. It won't be whirring whisper-quietly through the city like a Macan or Taycan.

Instead, as with the GTS, the electrification is tailored to the tastes of petrolheads and serves one purpose: increasing performance. It’s no coincidence that the Turbo S gains another 60bhp, making it the most powerful road-going 911 ever. Total output stands at 701bhp, plus 800Nm of torque.

This is all made possible by a complex technology package that functions much like the one in the GTS, only this time, two electric turbos are deployed. When pulling away, they accelerate the compression of the exhaust stream, completely eliminating even the faintest hint of turbo lag.

And once the engine is under load, they act like wind turbines, working as generators to charge the 1.9kWh battery, which weighs just 27kg. It feeds not only the electric compressor but also a second electric motor integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, which has been boosted from 55bhp to 70bhp compared with the GTS. Crucially, unlike in the Cayenne or Panamera, it’s integrated without an additional clutch, meaning it cannot run without the combustion engine.