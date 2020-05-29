Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Porsche 911 Turbo S 2025 review: has hybrid power dented its appeal? No chance!

The new Porsche 911 Turbo S gets hybrid power with 701bhp, and it's all the better for it

By:Thomas Geiger
30 Oct 2025
Porsche 911 Turbo S - front18
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
Verdict

The new hybrid Porsche 911 Turbo S doesn't have much to do with electromobility in the traditional sense. Instead, Porsche has used this platform to convince even the most die-hard petrolheads to get on board with EV tech. Although the Turbo S was already the ultimate Porsche, this new model is a whole lot better.

Having tuned the 911 GTS with its T-Hybrid system last year, Porsche is now pushing the model’s electrification to the limit on the range flagship, launching the Turbo S into the next generation.

But don't worry, just because there’s a small battery and an electric motor in the dual-clutch gearbox, the 911 never drives on pure-electric power. It won't be whirring whisper-quietly through the city like a Macan or Taycan.

Instead, as with the GTS, the electrification is tailored to the tastes of petrolheads and serves one purpose: increasing performance. It’s no coincidence that the Turbo S gains another 60bhp, making it the most powerful road-going 911 ever. Total output stands at 701bhp, plus 800Nm of torque.

This is all made possible by a complex technology package that functions much like the one in the GTS, only this time, two electric turbos are deployed. When pulling away, they accelerate the compression of the exhaust stream, completely eliminating even the faintest hint of turbo lag.

Porsche 911 Turbo S - rear18

And once the engine is under load, they act like wind turbines, working as generators to charge the 1.9kWh battery, which weighs just 27kg. It feeds not only the electric compressor but also a second electric motor integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, which has been boosted from 55bhp to 70bhp compared with the GTS. Crucially, unlike in the Cayenne or Panamera, it’s integrated without an additional clutch, meaning it cannot run without the combustion engine.

Of course, the 911 Turbo S has also become considerably more expensive. The top model is available, as always, as a Coupé or a Cabriolet, but Porsche is now asking the best part of £200,000 for the tin-top, and a hefty £10k premium for the convertible.

But any questions about money or weight evaporate the second you get behind the wheel, disappearing faster than you can say ‘Porsche 911 Turbo S’. You quickly start thinking more about your driver's license than about physics or your bank balance.

With this electrical assistance, the 911's acceleration is simply brutal, both on the road and on the race track. Even without hitting the push-to-pass button, overtaking is child's play. You barely flick the indicator before the car you were passing is just a blur disappearing in your rear-view mirror.

The Turbo S now needs just 2.5 seconds for the benchmark sprint. It’ll hit 200km/h (124 mph) in 8.4 seconds, and with enough open space, won’t quit until it reaches 200mph.

Porsche 911 Turbo S - dash18

And if you can't believe how much faster this new 911 really is, just ask racing driver and development partner Jörg Bergmeister. He has already taken the 992.2-generation Turbo S around the Nurburgring, clocking a lap time of 7:03.92. That’s a full 14 seconds faster than its predecessor. In terms of Nordschleife standings, that is a different universe.

The Turbo is also helped by a handy side effect of the T-Hybrid system, in that the integrated 400-volt electric means Porsche can install its electro-hydraulic Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC). In this set-up, the Turbo S might sacrifice a little comfort, but it gains immense sharpness and precision.

Even those who prefer calm, collected cruising will benefit. The 911 Turbo S now takes just a moment for the hydraulic pumps to jack up the nose, lifting it safely over kerbs and speed bumps. That's a good thing; scraping the nose could get expensive with all the active aerodynamics Porsche has installed at the front. Particularly notable are the vertical louvres in the bumper. These channel cooling air to the brakes, but in Wet Mode, they also close to block water spray, ensuring braking performance is unaffected.

Inside, you'll find new digital instruments and improved software in the cockpit. Oh, and there are some visual tweaks, too: the seat covers, door panels, and even the floor mats get their own unique stitching pattern. Wherever you see the Porsche crest, it now shimmers with the exclusive 'Turbonite' finish. Not that it matters – the Turbo accelerates so fast, no one will have time to notice.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We'll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Model:Porsche 911 Turbo S (992.2)
Price:£199,100
Powertrain:3.6-litre 6cyl turbo HEV
Power/torque:701bhp/800Nm
Transmission:Eight-speed dual-clutch auto, four-wheel drive
0-62mph:2.5 seconds
Top speed:200mph
Economy/CO2:24.1mpg/266g/km
Size (L/W/H):4,551/2,033/1,306mm
On sale:Now
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content