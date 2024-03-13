Porsche Panamera review

Is the Porsche Panamera a good car?

Revisions to the Porsche Panamera are subtle, but they have made a great executive car even better. The base model delivers more comfort and a sharper drive – albeit not at the same time – while moving up the range boosts performance into the realms of supercars. Unless you’re craving that extra sportiness, the base Panamera ticks all the right boxes, while the GTS version offers more than enough of a sharper edge and the hybrid versions are great for business users looking for a sporty exec. Long-distance cruising ability and a sense of occasion are standard with any Panamera, though.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol, plug-in hybrid Body style Five-door hatchback Powertrain 2.9-litre V6 turbocharged petrol, rear-wheel drive

2.9-litre V6 turbocharged petrol, four-wheel drive

2.9-litre V6 turbocharged petrol plug-in hybrid, four-wheel drive

4.0-litre V8 turbocharged petrol plug-in hybrid, four-wheel drive Safety Not tested by Euro NCAP Warranty Three years/unlimited miles

How much does the Porsche Panamera cost?

With a starting price north of £80,000, the Porsche Panamera doesn’t come cheap, but that puts it on a par with premium executive models from BMW, Mercedes and Audi, which offer similar performance.

Porsche doesn’t do trim names beyond Carrera for the 911, so the starting point to the range is simply called the Panamera. It features a 348bhp 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol engine and rear-wheel drive, while an extra £3,000 gets you behind the wheel of the Panamera 4, which is the same car, but with four-wheel drive.

You have to spend more than £90,000 for a plug-in hybrid model, and the E-Hybrid features four-wheel drive and a 25.9kWh battery. This is connected to the same 2.9-litre V6 as the standard car, but the extra power of the hybrid powertrain increases overall output to 463bhp, while giving the E-Hybrid an all-electric range of 57 miles.