New Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and GTS arrive to make drivers happier

The recently updated Porsche Panamera range has just been expanded by two new performance-oriented versions. The newcomers are the Panamera GTS model – GTS being typically most engaging version to drive in Porsche’s front-engined ranges – and the headline grabbing 771bhp Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Starting with the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, Porsche has fitted an uprated version of the V8 plug-in hybrid engine already found in the standard Turbo E-Hybrid. This combines a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine and an electric motor mounted inside the housing of the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The rise in power compared to the standard Turbo E-Hybrid is derived from a more potent tune on the V8 petrol unit, which now produces 592bhp – a rise of 110bhp. This equates to a colossal combined power figure of 771bhp, with a peak combined torque rating of 1,000Nm. This will rocket the Panamera to 62mph in 2.9 seconds and a 201mph top speed.

The specs of the hybrid module remain the same across all Panamera hybrid models. The e-motor is able to produce 187bhp, drawing energy from a 25.9kWh battery pack that’s capable of driving the Panamera for up to 54 miles on zero-emissions battery power. It’s also able to be charged on an 11kW AC charger, but there’s no DC fast charging capability unlike in some other high-end plug-in hybrids.

In pre-production testing, Porsche test driver Lars Kern broke the class record around the Nurburgring Nordschleife with a time of 7 minutes, 24.1 seconds – 5.6 seconds faster than the previous generation model.