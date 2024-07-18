New Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and GTS arrive to make drivers happier
A new Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid flagship model has arrived along with a sporty GTS. Both follow hot on the heels of recent range-wide updates
The recently updated Porsche Panamera range has just been expanded by two new performance-oriented versions. The newcomers are the Panamera GTS model – GTS being typically most engaging version to drive in Porsche’s front-engined ranges – and the headline grabbing 771bhp Turbo S E-Hybrid.
Starting with the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, Porsche has fitted an uprated version of the V8 plug-in hybrid engine already found in the standard Turbo E-Hybrid. This combines a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine and an electric motor mounted inside the housing of the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.
The rise in power compared to the standard Turbo E-Hybrid is derived from a more potent tune on the V8 petrol unit, which now produces 592bhp – a rise of 110bhp. This equates to a colossal combined power figure of 771bhp, with a peak combined torque rating of 1,000Nm. This will rocket the Panamera to 62mph in 2.9 seconds and a 201mph top speed.
The specs of the hybrid module remain the same across all Panamera hybrid models. The e-motor is able to produce 187bhp, drawing energy from a 25.9kWh battery pack that’s capable of driving the Panamera for up to 54 miles on zero-emissions battery power. It’s also able to be charged on an 11kW AC charger, but there’s no DC fast charging capability unlike in some other high-end plug-in hybrids.
In pre-production testing, Porsche test driver Lars Kern broke the class record around the Nurburgring Nordschleife with a time of 7 minutes, 24.1 seconds – 5.6 seconds faster than the previous generation model.
Porsche hasn’t confirmed a specific weight figure for the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, but the non-S variant tips the scales at a touch under 2,400kg, suggesting this car will have a similar total figure.
To help keep all that mass under control, Porsche has fitted lots of its clever chassis hardware as standard, including the Active Ride Control system. This tech does away with traditional anti-roll bars thanks to the use of individual hydraulic pumps that can counteract body-movement independently.
Porsche’s largest (440mm) front carbon ceramic brakes and ten-piston calipers are fitted as standard, with 21-inch centre-lock forged wheels wrapped in Michelin Cup 2 rubber. Also new for the Turbo S E-Hybrid is a new Carbon Aero package featuring a front-mounted splitter that totally eliminates lift at the front axle, plus a small gurney flap on the three-piece active rear wing.
New Porsche Panamera GTS
Alongside the new flagship is the refreshed Panamera GTS model. Under its bonnet is the same 4-litre V8, free of any electrified elements and tuned to a relatively subdued 493bhp. This is a 19bhp increase over the previous generation GTS, but rather than impressive numbers, Porsche has focused on character and a purer driving experience.
The 0-62mph time is still a lively 3.8 seconds, helped along by the efficient combination of the car’s eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive system. There’s only one chassis option, in this case an adaptive air suspension system with new dual-chamber air springs paired with dual-valve dampers.
Compared to non-GTS Porsche Panamera models, the springs have a lower spring rate and sit 10mm lower in their standard setting, plus thicker anti-roll bars. Porsche’s Sports Exhaust system and clever ‘PTV’ torque vectoring rear differential are also standard, but rear-wheel steering remains on the options list.
Externally, the Porsche Panamera GTS’s usual Sport Design exterior package is included, along with standard 21-inch wheels and darkened head and tail lights. Both new models are available to order now, costing from £125,600 for the GTS and £168,700 for the Turbo S E-Hybrid, with first deliveries due at the beginning of 2025.
