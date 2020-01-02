Executive car buyers used to have it easy. There were a few premium car brands to choose from, and they each had a range of different-sized saloons.

Now, there’s a huge range of executive car options from a variety of brands and buyers need to consider different bodystyles as well as whether to choose, petrol, electric, hybrid or even diesel. The best executive cars still combine comfort with impressive performance and cutting-edge technology. The trick is finding the best one for you.

For years, executive cars were the go-to for company car drivers, typically powered by petrol or diesel. But ever-rising Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) company car tax rates have made many switch to plug-in hybrid or fully electric executive models.

It’s not just company car drivers who want an executive car, though. Many private car buyers see these sleek premium-badged saloons, hatchbacks and estates as more stylish alternatives to the seemingly endless ranks of SUVs on the road. Thanks to the generous boot capacity, family-friendly cabin space and effortless motorway comfort a top executive car can fulfil a variety of roles.

With so much choice on offer, finding the right executive car model can feel overwhelming. Fortunately, our expert road testers have driven them all, going beyond the brochures to uncover what really makes them tick over hundreds of miles on UK roads. We’ve selected the very best executive cars below to help you choose your next one.

Compare the 10 best executive cars

The table below highlights our top 10 best executive cars available on the market, allowing you to compare Auto Express ratings, prices, boot capacity, and efficiency figures at a glance. Keep scrolling for our in-depth breakdown of each model…

…

1. Audi A6 e-tron

Prices from £63,300

Best electric executive car

Pros Cons Superb ride

and refinement

and refinement Sophisticated,

tech-filled interior

tech-filled interior Long range and

fast charging Rear seats are tight for the class

High-spec models can be expensive

Real-world range probably won’t be

as good

Winner of our Large Company Car of the Year award for 2025, the Audi A6 e-tron has taken its time getting to us, but it feels well worth the wait.