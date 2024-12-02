Audi A6 e-tron review

Next up is the ‘Performance’ powertrain, which retains a single motor layout but ups the power to 374bhp and torque to 565Nm. The 0-62mph time drops to 5.4 seconds, but the larger 100kWh battery pack offers a WLTP combined range of 463 miles, plus an impressive 270kW charging rate.

At the top of the A6 line-up is the dual-motor Quattro variant, with 455bhp and 580Nm of torque, dropping the 0-62mph time to just 4.5 seconds. This also features the 100kWh battery and 270kW charging, with range reduced to 438 miles.

Beyond pure numbers, though, you can tell there’s some real class to the A6’s chassis. It’s a big car, but there’s depth to its engineering, because every aspect of the driving experience feels resolved and well considered. The steering is accurate and sharp, while the brakes have very good feel, with a seamless transition between the powerful regen and friction methods. Refinement is also top-notch, with little road noise and an effortless gait to the suspension; our car rode well despite having the largest 21-inch wheels fitted to our test cars.

What the A6 is not, though, is cumbersome to drive or contrived like some of its key rivals. It’s getting on for 165kg lighter than a Mercedes EQE with its similarly sized battery, and matches the weight of a BMW i5 despite having a significantly bigger battery. As such, Audi hasn’t really bothered with chassis additions such as rear-wheel steering or active anti-roll systems, which not only promotes a natural driving experience, but also reduces weight in the process. The A6 e-tron is a car that feels designed from the outset to handle its inherent mass, rather than scrambling to find solutions to hide it.

Range, charging & running costs Exceptional range figures on paper might be hard to match, but they’re still miles ahead of most competitors

Model Battery size Range Insurance group Audi A6 e-tron 83kWh 384 miles N/A Audi A6 e-tron Performance 100kWh 463 miles N/A Audi A6 e-tron Quattro 100kWh 416 miles N/A

The A6 we drove on test was the Performance model that engineers are arguably most excited about, due largely to the huge range figure that’s, literally, miles ahead of its key rivals from BMW and Mercedes. This 463-mile figure is derived from both the 100kWh battery pack and the fact that it’s also more efficient than its main competitors, with an on-paper rating of 4.4m/kWh.