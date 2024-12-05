New Audi S6 e-tron Avant 2024 review: fast, fun, efficient and space for the family
Is Audi’s first all-electric high-performance estate a worthy addition to a memorable lineage of hot haulers?
Verdict
Audi’s mid-table S models have always had to find a balance between brains and brawn, and Audi has nailed it with the new Audi S6 e-tron Avant. This is a big, heavy beast, but the S6 appreciably ups the stakes on the already impressive A6 e-tron package. The S6 is comfortable, well built, fast and has a good estimated range. Plus it drives well and looks pretty slick. And for those wanting more, an RS 6 e-tron won’t be far behind.
There are few cars on sale that need to cover quite so much ground as the large, luxurious sporting estate. Over the years, Audi has been responsible for some of the best of them, with its executive-sized S6 running high-spec engines that have included V8s, clever twin-turbocharged V6 diesels and even – briefly and rather ridiculously – a naturally aspirated V10 also found in a Lamborghini. Now Audi’s brought the S6 name back with its e-tron modifier confirming that this is a whole new type of high-end hauler.
This new S6 e-tron Avant is actually a pretty big deal, as it doesn’t just top the new A6 line-up (for now), it also showcases a bespoke platform co-developed between Audi and Porsche. The last time the two collaborated on an estate car, it was a rather special blue number from the early Nineties called the RS 2. This one is a little more reserved, yet no less innovative.
Audi has been able to cram in 100kWh worth of batteries, plus two electric motors that allow for around 390 miles of range, but also produce up to 543bhp in launch mode. This makes it the most powerful S6 model yet, but as with the previous generations, it still needs to find a delicate balance between speed and comfort, which is often easier said than done.
Performance is impressive, with the benchmark 0-62mph sprint dispatched in just 3.9 seconds, and achievable in all weather thanks to the dual-motor set-up powering all four wheels and providing plenty of grip.
Delve a little deeper into the numbers and you’ll see that Audi has the beating of its key rival, BMW’s i5 M60 Touring, in pretty much every aspect. This starts with the combined range figure, which sits at 388 miles on the WLTP cycle, a big increase on the 300 miles the BMW can muster.
The Audi’s 800V electrical system is also more advanced, with up to 270kW fast charging that equates to a 10-80 per cent top-up in just 21 minutes. This is around 10 minutes quicker than the BMW, despite having nearly 20 per cent more battery capacity. And it does all this while also being 15kg lighter than the BMW (although it still hits the scales at a somewhat scary 2,410kg).
The S6 Avant is better equipped, too, featuring the likes of an augmented reality-supported head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, active air suspension and a self-parking function – options that need to be bundled in a very expensive option pack in the i5.
It’s not all good news, though, as the S6 compromises on its interior space, with a more compact cabin, tight rear bench and smaller boot to the tune of around 70 litres (although there is a separate under-bonnet frunk for grimy charge cables). On the plus side, overall quality and the digital interfaces are very good, with standard supple Nappa leather seats which are extremely comfortable, yet still supportive in bends.
However, the Audi’s real talent isn’t quantifiable on paper; instead it’s revealed in how refined, grown-up and sophisticated the S6 Avant e-tron feels to drive. Pull away and there are near limo levels of silence. Wind and road noise are suppressed, and there’s almost no electric motor whine – with only an augmented sound coming when Sport mode is selected.
The ride is also very impressive. Although we’ll need to drive it in the UK for a definitive verdict, there’s a fluidity and control that should translate well over here. It even controls its huge 21-inch wheels with good grace, thanks to the standard-fit air-suspension system and trick dual-valve dampers.
Engage Sport mode and the car doesn’t quite shrink around you – but then few estates of this size do, even those with more charismatic petrol engines under the bonnet. What you do encounter, however, are impressive levels of control and poise, revealing a nice balance to the chassis and a neutral stance under hard acceleration.
Audi says the power split is rear-biased, but the effect is subtle at best. Despite engineers telling us that it will slide when the traction control system is switched off, we decided to take them on their word rather than risk falling off the side of a volcano on our picturesque test route.
The steering is well weighted and accurate, and the response and calibration from the throttle pedal and regenerative braking are also excellent. In fact, with nearly 2.5 tons to slow, the superb overall brake feel is a definite sign of progress for Audi. It’s just as natural as most of its petrol-powered cars, and even more manageable.
The power-to-weight ratio still doesn’t make this one of those ‘hold on tight’ electric cars in the mould of Audi’s crazy RS e-tron GT, but it gives the S6 Avant an effortless gait that feels as premium as its £100,000 price point would suggest. And if you want to go even faster, and show it off in a more visually arresting package, there will be a new RS 6 e-tron coming down the line in the very near future.
|Model:
|Audi S6 e-tron
|Base price:
|£100,075
|Powertrain:
|100kWh battery, 2x e-motor
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, all-wheel drive
|Power/torque:
|453bhp/855Nm
|0-62mph:
|3.9 seconds
|Top speed:
|149mph
|Range/charging:
|388 miles/270kW 10-80% in 19 mins
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,928mm/1,923mm/1,527mm
|On sale:
|Now