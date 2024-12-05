New Audi S6 e-tron Avant 2024 review: fast, fun, efficient and space for the family

Verdict

Audi’s mid-table S models have always had to find a balance between brains and brawn, and Audi has nailed it with the new Audi S6 e-tron Avant. This is a big, heavy beast, but the S6 appreciably ups the stakes on the already impressive A6 e-tron package. The S6 is comfortable, well built, fast and has a good estimated range. Plus it drives well and looks pretty slick. And for those wanting more, an RS 6 e-tron won’t be far behind.

There are few cars on sale that need to cover quite so much ground as the large, luxurious sporting estate. Over the years, Audi has been responsible for some of the best of them, with its executive-sized S6 running high-spec engines that have included V8s, clever twin-turbocharged V6 diesels and even – briefly and rather ridiculously – a naturally aspirated V10 also found in a Lamborghini. Now Audi’s brought the S6 name back with its e-tron modifier confirming that this is a whole new type of high-end hauler.

This new S6 e-tron Avant is actually a pretty big deal, as it doesn’t just top the new A6 line-up (for now), it also showcases a bespoke platform co-developed between Audi and Porsche. The last time the two collaborated on an estate car, it was a rather special blue number from the early Nineties called the RS 2. This one is a little more reserved, yet no less innovative.