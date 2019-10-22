Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
In-depth reviews

Audi A6 review: a luxurious executive car

The Audi A6 blends sleek styling with a rich helping of tech and unimpeachable build quality

by: Shane Wilkinson
6 Mar 2024
Audi A6 - front tracking21
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.0 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£44,495 to £61,370
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Better to drive than ever
  • Top class interior build
  • Elegant styling
  • Touchscreens can irritate
  • Steering lacks feedback
  • Plug-in hybrid loses boot space
Find your Audi A6
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
New Car DealsNew Car Deals
Save up to £13,000 on your new A6
Save up to £13,000 on your new A6
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
From:£429 pm
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Sell your carSell your car
Sell your car
9/10 sellers got the price they expected
Advertisement

​The Audi A6 offers a masterclass in the art of the executive saloon. Its elegant, sophisticated styling carries just the right amount of gravitas without being austere. At the same time, impeccable motorway manners will ensure even those covering serious miles can do so comfortably. 

There’s more space than ever inside, while the trio of digital displays provide a futuristic environment. The absence of a rotary controller for those screens takes some getting used to, but they’re emblematic of the A6’s hi-tech nature, as are the state-of-the-art driver assistance systems. 

The current Audi A6 saloon arrived in 2018, so it is now one of the older members of Audi’s line-up. A fully-electric A6 e-tron is set to replace the current model by the end of 2024, but for now the current generation car is on sale alongside the A6 Avant estate version. There's also the performance-focused S6 and RS 6 models to choose from. 

The standard A6 comes in Sport, S line and Black Edition trims, all offering the high-tech luxury that executive car buyers expect.

There’s also a variety of engines on offer. Buyers of the regular A6 can choose from two petrols or a diesel — all of which are fitted with mild-hybrid technology — and there’s also a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a combined WLTP fuel economy figure of over 200mpg. The latter will be the best choice for company car users because there is no fully-electric option.

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Long-term tests
Road tests

The traditional three-box design has evolved to incorporate styling cues from the larger Audi A8 limo, but the A6 still has its own distinct design. Those after something of a similar size, but with a slippery shape and the additional versatility of a hatchback rear boot design might consider the Audi A7, which shares much of its engines and high-end technology with the A6.

While previous generations of A6 have underwhelmed from behind the wheel, the current model is impressively sharp to drive, making it a closer rival to the BMW 5 Series than ever before.

Inside, there's even more inspiration from the A8, with a plush interior packed with high-tech touches. Audi's MMI interface controls all the cabin functions, and this comprises a pair of touchscreens with haptic feedback, which means they mimic physical buttons by clicking and vibrating when a function is pressed.

Audi A6 - rear tracking21

There's a raft of driving aids available, too. Add all the safety options available, and you'll get five radar sensors, five cameras, twelve ultrasonic sensors and a laser scanner. These combine to equip the A6 with adaptive cruise control, active lane assistance and self-parking, while an advanced city braking system is designed to scan for obstacles crossing the car’s path in urban environments.

Interior space is greater than you'll find in the past A6. In addition, a stiffer bodyshell, extra sound deadening and a sharper driving experience mean the A6 is still a strong contender in the class. It's a flawless motorway companion, delivering a near-silent cruise, but on smaller roads, it offers an agility that was missing from previous generations of A6.

We're used to the Audi A6 challenging its German rivals, the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class, but while the executive saloon market is smaller than it once was, there are a number of competitors from other brands, too. The Lexus ES and Genesis G80 are two other combustion-powered models that the A6 has to face, and there’s also an increasing number of fully-electric options, such as the BMW i5 and Mercedes EQE.

Frequently Asked Questions
The Audi A6 is a solidly-built, classy and tech-filled motorway cruiser. However, it is starting to feel a little dated compared to its much younger competitors — especially with the recent influx of electric executive cars.
Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    40 TFSI Sport 4dr S Tronic
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £38,230

Most Economical

  • Name
    40 TDI Sport 4dr S Tronic
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £40,655

Fastest

  • Name
    55 TFSI Quattro Sport 4dr S Tronic
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £50,415
See More Stats
In this review
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

More on A6

Show me:
Top 10 best executive cars 2024
Best executive cars - header image
Best cars & vans
4 Jan 2024

Top 10 best executive cars 2024

Executive cars might cost a little more, but the best ones add a real touch of class to your motoring experience…
New Audi A6 Avant e-tron will be a load-lugging all-electric estate
Audi A6 Avant e-tron spy shots - front
News
21 Dec 2023

New Audi A6 Avant e-tron will be a load-lugging all-electric estate

Audi’s e-tron range of electric cars will soon gain a familiar shape
Audi A6 range refreshed for 2024 alongside S6 TDI
Audi A6 - front
News
31 May 2023

Audi A6 range refreshed for 2024 alongside S6 TDI

The simplified Audi A6 saloon and Avant ranges will start from £43,965
New 2024 Audi A6 e-tron to rival the BMW i5
Audi A6 e-tron
News
20 Dec 2022

New 2024 Audi A6 e-tron to rival the BMW i5

Audi is developing an all-electric A6 to add to its growing e-tron range
New 2023 Audi A6 facelift caught testing
Audi A6 facelift spyshot 1
News
2 Dec 2022

New 2023 Audi A6 facelift caught testing

Audi is tweaking its executive saloon with a new exterior design and updated infotainment
New Audi A6 Avant 50 TFSI e 2022 review
Audi A6 PHEV
Road tests
10 Jun 2022

New Audi A6 Avant 50 TFSI e 2022 review

Audi now offers efficient plug-in hybrid tech in its biggest estate
BMW 5 Series vs Audi A6 vs Volvo S90
BMW 5 Series vs Audi A6 vs Volvo S90 - main
Car group tests
23 Jan 2021

BMW 5 Series vs Audi A6 vs Volvo S90

Can plug-in hybrid power create a clear winner out of the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6 or Volvo S90
New Audi A6 50 TFSI e 2020 review
Road tests
10 Nov 2020

New Audi A6 50 TFSI e 2020 review

The new Audi A6 50 TFSI e brings plug-in hybrid power to the A6 range for the first time
Audi A6 Avant 55 TFSI e quattro PHEV launched
News
27 Apr 2020

Audi A6 Avant 55 TFSI e quattro PHEV launched

Audi now offers practical estate with a plug-in hybrid powertrain offering 362bhp and a claimed electric range of 32 miles
New 2019 Audi A6 55 TFSI e quattro launched
Audi A6 TFSIe - front
News
22 Oct 2019

New 2019 Audi A6 55 TFSI e quattro launched

Plug-in hybrid A6, called 55 TFSI e, has claimed economy figures of 134.5mpg and an all-electric range of 32 miles
Audi A6 Allroad vs Volvo V90 Cross Country
Audi A6 Allroad vs Volvo V90 Cross Country - header
Car group tests
1 Oct 2019

Audi A6 Allroad vs Volvo V90 Cross Country

Pumped-up AWD estates offer an alternative to SUVs, but is the Audi A6 Allroad or Volvo V90 Cross Country the pick of the bunch?
New Audi A6 Allroad 2019 review
Audi A6 Allroad - front
Road tests
11 Aug 2019

New Audi A6 Allroad 2019 review

A new Audi A6 Allroad has arrived, but is the rugged estate worth the extra cash?
Audi A6 Avant 40 TDI: long-term test review
Audi A6 Avant long termer - final report header
Long-term tests
6 Jun 2019

Audi A6 Avant 40 TDI: long-term test review

Final report: Our Audi A6 Avant estate has been the perfect workmate for photographer Pete
New rugged Audi A6 allroad quattro launched
Audi A6 allroad quattro - front
News
5 Jun 2019

New rugged Audi A6 allroad quattro launched

The new Audi A6 allroad quattro is an off-road inspired version of the A6 Avant, with a raised ride-height and rugged design
New Audi A6 Black Edition variants launched
Audi A6 Black Edition - front
News
25 Apr 2019

New Audi A6 Black Edition variants launched

The new Audi A6 turns to the dark side with the return of Black Edition trim, which adds new alloys and plenty of black touches
Audi A6 Avant 55 TFSI e quattro PHEV launched
News
27 Mar 2019

Audi A6 Avant 55 TFSI e quattro PHEV launched

Audi now offers practical estate with a plug-in hybrid powertrain offering 362bhp and a claimed electric range of 32 miles
Audi A6 Avant review
Audi A6 Avant - front
In-depth reviews
5 Feb 2019

Audi A6 Avant review

The new Audi A6 Avant is proof that an SUV needn’t be the default choice for family buyers
Audi A6 Avant (2011-2018) review
In-depth reviews
21 Jan 2019

Audi A6 Avant (2011-2018) review

Not the most engaging to drive, but the Audi A6 Avant is one of the biggest and most efficient premium estates
Audi A6 Avant vs Mercedes E-Class Estate
Audi A6 Avant vs Mercedes E-Class Estate - header
Car group tests
11 Dec 2018

Audi A6 Avant vs Mercedes E-Class Estate

Is the new Audi A6 Avant master of all it surveys in the posh estate market? We find out as it goes up against the Mercedes E-Class Estate
New Audi A6 Avant 2018 review
Audi A6 Avant - front tracking
Road tests
9 Oct 2018

New Audi A6 Avant 2018 review

The new Audi A6 Avant estate has arrived to take on the BMW 5 Series Touring, Volvo V90 and Mercedes E-Class Estate
Audi A6 vs BMW 5 Series vs Volvo S90
Audi A6 vs BMW 5 Series vs Volvo S90 - Header
Car group tests
6 Oct 2018

Audi A6 vs BMW 5 Series vs Volvo S90

We pitch the new Audi A6 against the BMW 5 Series and Volvo S90 in exec saloon shoot-out
Latest NCAP results announced
Suzuki Jimny - side
News
19 Sep 2018

Latest NCAP results announced

Average rating for Suzuki's small SUV in latest safety tests, but Audi A6 and VW Touareg achieve excellent 5-star scores
New Audi A6 2018 review
Audi A6 - front
Road tests
18 Sep 2018

New Audi A6 2018 review

We hit British roads in the all-new Audi A6 to see if it’s got what it takes to be an executive champion
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content