There’s also a variety of engines on offer. Buyers of the regular A6 can choose from two petrols or a diesel — all of which are fitted with mild-hybrid technology — and there’s also a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a combined WLTP fuel economy figure of over 200mpg. The latter will be the best choice for company car users because there is no fully-electric option.

The standard A6 comes in Sport, S line and Black Edition trims, all offering the high-tech luxury that executive car buyers expect.

The current Audi A6 saloon arrived in 2018, so it is now one of the older members of Audi ’s line-up. A fully-electric A6 e-tron is set to replace the current model by the end of 2024, but for now the current generation car is on sale alongside the A6 Avant estate version. There's also the performance-focused S6 and RS 6 models to choose from.

There’s more space than ever inside, while the trio of digital displays provide a futuristic environment. The absence of a rotary controller for those screens takes some getting used to, but they’re emblematic of the A6’s hi-tech nature, as are the state-of-the-art driver assistance systems.

​The Audi A6 offers a masterclass in the art of the executive saloon. Its elegant, sophisticated styling carries just the right amount of gravitas without being austere. At the same time, impeccable motorway manners will ensure even those covering serious miles can do so comfortably.

The traditional three-box design has evolved to incorporate styling cues from the larger Audi A8 limo, but the A6 still has its own distinct design. Those after something of a similar size, but with a slippery shape and the additional versatility of a hatchback rear boot design might consider the Audi A7, which shares much of its engines and high-end technology with the A6.

While previous generations of A6 have underwhelmed from behind the wheel, the current model is impressively sharp to drive, making it a closer rival to the BMW 5 Series than ever before.

Inside, there's even more inspiration from the A8, with a plush interior packed with high-tech touches. Audi's MMI interface controls all the cabin functions, and this comprises a pair of touchscreens with haptic feedback, which means they mimic physical buttons by clicking and vibrating when a function is pressed.

There's a raft of driving aids available, too. Add all the safety options available, and you'll get five radar sensors, five cameras, twelve ultrasonic sensors and a laser scanner. These combine to equip the A6 with adaptive cruise control, active lane assistance and self-parking, while an advanced city braking system is designed to scan for obstacles crossing the car’s path in urban environments.

Interior space is greater than you'll find in the past A6. In addition, a stiffer bodyshell, extra sound deadening and a sharper driving experience mean the A6 is still a strong contender in the class. It's a flawless motorway companion, delivering a near-silent cruise, but on smaller roads, it offers an agility that was missing from previous generations of A6.

We're used to the Audi A6 challenging its German rivals, the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class, but while the executive saloon market is smaller than it once was, there are a number of competitors from other brands, too. The Lexus ES and Genesis G80 are two other combustion-powered models that the A6 has to face, and there’s also an increasing number of fully-electric options, such as the BMW i5 and Mercedes EQE.