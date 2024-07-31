New Audi A6 e-tron is an electric BMW 5 Series rival

The new Audi A6 e-tron is here. The venerable company-car favourite has been given a new lease of life with a sleek, aero-optimised design and a range of zero-emission electric powertrains. The A6 e-tron Sportback and A6 e-tron Avant have been revealed in tandem, ahead of their UK launch towards the end of this year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Headline stats include up to 750 kilometres (466 miles) of range, 270kW ultra-rapid charging, and a set of advanced digital light clusters with eight customisable designs. Rear and quattro four-wheel-drive models will be offered, as well as a near-500bhp S6 flagship capable of 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds.

Like the petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid A5 revealed earlier this month, the A6 ditches its old saloon-style body in favour of a slipperier sportback shape. Exterior designer Sascha Heyde told us the maker “didn’t want to do something different just because it’s an EV”.

That means the boot is hinged from the roofline rather than at the base of the window, which should boost practicality for those wanting their executive car to occasionally double as a van.

Yet if that sounds like you, you’ll almost certainly be better served by the new A6 Avant. Sharing its PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture with the Sportback, it prioritises practicality with a 502-litre boot – expandable to 1,422 litres with the rear seats folded down. Both cars also get a 27-litre frunk under the bonnet, and a 2,100kg tow limit.