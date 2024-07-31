New Audi A6 e-tron is an electric BMW 5 Series rival
Audi’s mid-size company-car favourite goes all electric, and has been revealed in tandem with the practical Avant estate
The new Audi A6 e-tron is here. The venerable company-car favourite has been given a new lease of life with a sleek, aero-optimised design and a range of zero-emission electric powertrains. The A6 e-tron Sportback and A6 e-tron Avant have been revealed in tandem, ahead of their UK launch towards the end of this year.
Headline stats include up to 750 kilometres (466 miles) of range, 270kW ultra-rapid charging, and a set of advanced digital light clusters with eight customisable designs. Rear and quattro four-wheel-drive models will be offered, as well as a near-500bhp S6 flagship capable of 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds.
Like the petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid A5 revealed earlier this month, the A6 ditches its old saloon-style body in favour of a slipperier sportback shape. Exterior designer Sascha Heyde told us the maker “didn’t want to do something different just because it’s an EV”.
That means the boot is hinged from the roofline rather than at the base of the window, which should boost practicality for those wanting their executive car to occasionally double as a van.
Yet if that sounds like you, you’ll almost certainly be better served by the new A6 Avant. Sharing its PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture with the Sportback, it prioritises practicality with a 502-litre boot – expandable to 1,422 litres with the rear seats folded down. Both cars also get a 27-litre frunk under the bonnet, and a 2,100kg tow limit.
Predictably, the A6 displays strong visual links with its Q6 e-tron SUV sibling. Thin daytime-running lights flank an inverted grille and sit atop a set of hidden headlights nestled within the intricate bumper design. The car’s ‘technical unit’ – sensors, radars and the like – features front and centre, which Heyde says was intentional, playing on the car’s position as a hi-tech flagship.
The wide front end gives the car a purposeful stance, and this continues to the side; the large wheels (19-21 inches) have been pushed right to the corners, emphasising the lengthy wheelbase to the benefit of those in the cabin.
The smooth detailing draws the eye to the rear, past a set of flush door handles (digital mirrors are available as an extra) and extensive cladding embossed with the ‘e-tron’ logo along the sills. The A6 e-tron gets a charge port on either side – one for DC fast charging and another for slower AC top-ups. A 270kW peak comes courtesy of the car’s 800-volt electric architecture, allowing for a 10-80 per cent charge in 21 minutes – or almost 200 miles in 10 minutes where conditions permit.
As you might expect, the Sportback’s roofline dips away sooner than the Avant’s – helping contribute to a BMW i5-beating 0.21Cd drag coefficient. That said, even the A6 wagon posts a 0.24Cd figure – fractionally better than that of a Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo.
To the rear, there’s a full-width, three-dimensional LED light bar with an illuminated four-ring Audi logo. S line cars inherit the brand’s new badging, with a small red S-lite square on the bootlid. A darkened diffuser element in the lower bumper completes the look.
Styling-wise, the S6 is quite restrained, with subtle badging and satin silver trim marking out the go-faster EV. The wide bodykit, flared arches and biggest wheels will be reserved for the forthcoming RS 6 e-tron – “What we always do with RS”, according to Heyde.
Inside, the Q6-inspired theme continues. A curved panel joins the 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster to the 14.5-inch central touchscreen, while a separate display on the passenger side is available as an option. That separate 10.9-inch screen allows those riding shotgun to access features like media and navigation information, as well as a variety of games and video apps. Active Privacy Mode allows the passenger to view content without distracting the driver.
Further to this, cars fitted with the digital door mirrors get a pair of additional screens, set within a sweeping panel that blends from the top of the dashboard into the doors. The tech already features in the Q6 and Q8 e-tron models. The A6 e-tron will also be offered with an augmented-reality head-up display, which can project mapping info onto the view ahead, as well as an electrochromic glass roof that can switch from opaque to translucent at the touch of a button.
Elsewhere, Audi has installed what it calls ‘soft wrap’ – a fabric panel that runs uninterrupted from door to door across the entire width of the dash. Audi says it creates “a homogeneous and enveloping feeling of space” – emphasising the “comfort-oriented” areas of the interior. In contrast, the “precisely designed control areas” – like those around the screens and centre console – are finished in high-gloss black to give what Audi claims is “clarity of interaction”. We’ll leave you to decide whether that is anything more than marketing hyperbole.
Four variants will be offered initially, alongside the usual Sport, S line and Edition 1 specs. The standard A6 e-tron will use a 281bhp rear-mounted motor (0-62mph in six seconds flat) mated to an 83kWh battery capable of 379 miles of range. Above this will sit the A6 e-tron Performance, which bumps power to 362bhp for a slightly faster 0-62mph sprint of 5.4 seconds. This car will also usher in a larger 100kWh battery, meaning it boasts the longest range (466 miles) of any A6 e-tron. The slightly blockier Avant can do up to 447 miles before needing to be plugged in.
Audi will also offer an A6 e-tron quattro, which uses the larger battery alongside an additional motor for a total power output of 422bhp. This version will do 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds, and yet the maker still claims it’s capable of 435 miles on a charge. The flagship S6 ups the ante with the dual motors turned up to 496bhp, seeing range drop to 416 miles in turn.
The A6 e-tron boasts two-stage recuperation, adjustable on the fly using paddles behind the steering wheel. In addition, a B-mode is available, which Audi claims “comes close to what is colloquially called the ‘one-pedal feeling’” – itself capable of sending up to 220kW of energy to the battery as the car slows. A spokesperson said: “With an anticipatory driving style, almost all deceleration can be managed without pressing the brake pedal.”
While we’ll wait until we’ve driven it to pass judgement, Audi also claims the new A6 is “particularly agile”. Adaptive air suspension is optional, and can change to “specific road conditions”, regulating the car’s ride height at four different levels. In the car’s most economical mode, the body can lower by 20mm to improve aero – optimising efficiency and extending the A6 e-tron’s range.
Prices and specifications will be announced in the coming weeks, ahead of order books opening in the autumn. An Audi spokesperson issued us with a ballpark starting figure of around £68,000 for the bigger battery, single-motor model, while the equivalent Avant estate should command a premium of around £1,800. The smaller battery, rear-drive Sportback arrives later, priced from roughly £62,000.
Again, S6 prices remain under wraps, but don’t expect much change from £90k. That said, in addition to the more powerful motors and biggest 100kWh battery, you can expect the all-singing, all-dancing S variant to be loaded to the gunnels with kit – possibly including bigger wheels, uprated interior fabrics and that supplementary screen for the front-seat passenger.
