New 2024 Audi A5 is an Audi A4 in all but name

The Audi A4 is dead, replaced by the all-new Audi A5 in-keeping with the brand’s revised naming convention. The odd number means the A5 will be offered with a choice of combustion engines, including in a hot S5, plus a TFSI e plug-in hybrid for the first time.

Audi’s top bosses claim the A5 represents 30 years of success in the executive-car segment (the original A4 launched in 1994), and that the new car “not only changes its name, but enriches the product”. They say this new A5 is “positioned higher than A4 in [its] nomenclature” and ushers-in “equipment from the upper class, now for the mid-size class”.

While the German maker is referring to the new model as a sedan (an Avant estate is also available, of course), the design shifts from a traditional three-box shape with a saloon boot opening to a Sportback-style five-door coupe with the tailgate hinged at the roof.

Audi says this is “the perfect compromise”, offering a more dynamic design but with greater usability. Boot capacity actually drops from 480 litres in the old A4 saloon to 445 litres in the standard A5 (1,299 litres with the rear seats folded), and 476 litres (1,424 litres, seats down) in the Avant. The increased overall length (+67mm) and longer wheelbase (+80mm) over the outgoing A4 means there is more space in the cabin.

New Audi A5 design and advanced lighting tech

From the front, the new A5 develops an evolutionary look in line with the brand’s recent product launches. Audi claims the design is a blend of “modern sportiness meets premium proportions”; the two cars we were presented with were both decked out in popular S line specification, with lowered (-20mm) suspension, darkened details and 20-inch wheels. The S5’s makeover is subtle, leaving room for a more aggressive RS model in due course.