New Audi A5 starts from £41,950, with A5 Avant costing nearly £2k more

The BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class have a stylish new rival to beat in the compact exec class

by: Antony Ingram
13 Aug 2024
Pricing has been announced for the recently revealed Audi A5 saloon and A5 Avant in the UK, with the saloon starting at £41,950 on the road. The new A5 range, designed to effectively replace the outgoing A4 in its entirety, is the first all-new combustion-powered model from Audi in a few years, and represents the beginning of an entirely rejuvenated range due over the coming three years. 

Of course the German brand already had a model called the A5 in its range, but the two-door coupe and cabriolet, won’t be reborn, with the Sportback becoming a new A5 Saloon (erroneously named though it may be as like the old A5 Sportback, it has a hatchback tailgate), and the A4 Avant making way for the A5 Avant.

Both will be available in Sport, S Line, and Edition 1 specifications, while there will also be performance ‘S’ versions of each, the S5 saloon (yep, still a hatchback) and S5 Avant. As ever, Audi will offer a healthy range of option packages (with tech such as Bang & Olufsen audio, head-up displays, and ambient lighting) to allow buyers to embellish their cars beyond the standard specification.

Audi A5 Avant - side static4

That spec is quite healthy from the off. The A5 saloon in Sport trim begins at £41,950 (the Avant is £1,900 more) and gets equipment such as 18-inch alloy wheels, ‘comfort’ suspension, LED headlights, an 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit and 14.5-inch OLED central touchscreen, three-zone climate control, leather trim, and adaptive cruise control.

S Line trim starts at £44,100 and steps up to 19-inch alloys, sports suspension, S Line exterior styling, privacy glass, sports seats, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, and brushed aluminium inlays, while the £49,100-and-up Edition 1 comes with 20-inch wheels, matrix LED headlights, a black styling pack, top-view parking camera, and various extra driver assistance and safety features.

Engine choice on all three trims is between a 148bhp 2-litre turbocharged petrol, a 200bhp version of the same for a premium of around £2,300, a 200bhp TDI-badged turbo diesel (for around £2,700 extra), and a diesel paired with quattro all-wheel drive (another £1,500 or so).

Topping the range is the S5 Saloon and S5 Avant, priced at £68,700 and £70,600 respectively. While their S4 predecessor spent the last few years as a diesel, the new S5s go back to 3-litre V6 turbocharged petrol power, with a 364bhp output and a 4.5 second 0-62mph time. Standard kit includes 20-inch alloys, Pearl Nappa leather trim, digital OLED tail lights, and Bang & Olufsen audio.

All models in the new A5 range (S5 included) get a seven-speed S Tronic dual-clutch auto gearbox as standard, while the TDI diesels and the S5’s TFSI V6 are supported by a 48-volt starter-generator and energy recuperation system. Notably, there’s no fully-electric model but this will be the remit of a completely new A4, which will be along in a few years time. 

The new A5 and S5 models are now available to order, and Audi expects the first cars to arrive in customers’ hands this November.

