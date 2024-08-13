New Audi A5 starts from £41,950, with A5 Avant costing nearly £2k more

Pricing has been announced for the recently revealed Audi A5 saloon and A5 Avant in the UK, with the saloon starting at £41,950 on the road. The new A5 range, designed to effectively replace the outgoing A4 in its entirety, is the first all-new combustion-powered model from Audi in a few years, and represents the beginning of an entirely rejuvenated range due over the coming three years.

Of course the German brand already had a model called the A5 in its range, but the two-door coupe and cabriolet, won’t be reborn, with the Sportback becoming a new A5 Saloon (erroneously named though it may be as like the old A5 Sportback, it has a hatchback tailgate), and the A4 Avant making way for the A5 Avant.

Both will be available in Sport, S Line, and Edition 1 specifications, while there will also be performance ‘S’ versions of each, the S5 saloon (yep, still a hatchback) and S5 Avant. As ever, Audi will offer a healthy range of option packages (with tech such as Bang & Olufsen audio, head-up displays, and ambient lighting) to allow buyers to embellish their cars beyond the standard specification.

That spec is quite healthy from the off. The A5 saloon in Sport trim begins at £41,950 (the Avant is £1,900 more) and gets equipment such as 18-inch alloy wheels, ‘comfort’ suspension, LED headlights, an 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit and 14.5-inch OLED central touchscreen, three-zone climate control, leather trim, and adaptive cruise control.