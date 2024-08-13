New Audi A5 starts from £41,950, with A5 Avant costing nearly £2k more
The BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class have a stylish new rival to beat in the compact exec class
Pricing has been announced for the recently revealed Audi A5 saloon and A5 Avant in the UK, with the saloon starting at £41,950 on the road. The new A5 range, designed to effectively replace the outgoing A4 in its entirety, is the first all-new combustion-powered model from Audi in a few years, and represents the beginning of an entirely rejuvenated range due over the coming three years.
Of course the German brand already had a model called the A5 in its range, but the two-door coupe and cabriolet, won’t be reborn, with the Sportback becoming a new A5 Saloon (erroneously named though it may be as like the old A5 Sportback, it has a hatchback tailgate), and the A4 Avant making way for the A5 Avant.
Both will be available in Sport, S Line, and Edition 1 specifications, while there will also be performance ‘S’ versions of each, the S5 saloon (yep, still a hatchback) and S5 Avant. As ever, Audi will offer a healthy range of option packages (with tech such as Bang & Olufsen audio, head-up displays, and ambient lighting) to allow buyers to embellish their cars beyond the standard specification.
That spec is quite healthy from the off. The A5 saloon in Sport trim begins at £41,950 (the Avant is £1,900 more) and gets equipment such as 18-inch alloy wheels, ‘comfort’ suspension, LED headlights, an 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit and 14.5-inch OLED central touchscreen, three-zone climate control, leather trim, and adaptive cruise control.
S Line trim starts at £44,100 and steps up to 19-inch alloys, sports suspension, S Line exterior styling, privacy glass, sports seats, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, and brushed aluminium inlays, while the £49,100-and-up Edition 1 comes with 20-inch wheels, matrix LED headlights, a black styling pack, top-view parking camera, and various extra driver assistance and safety features.
Engine choice on all three trims is between a 148bhp 2-litre turbocharged petrol, a 200bhp version of the same for a premium of around £2,300, a 200bhp TDI-badged turbo diesel (for around £2,700 extra), and a diesel paired with quattro all-wheel drive (another £1,500 or so).
Topping the range is the S5 Saloon and S5 Avant, priced at £68,700 and £70,600 respectively. While their S4 predecessor spent the last few years as a diesel, the new S5s go back to 3-litre V6 turbocharged petrol power, with a 364bhp output and a 4.5 second 0-62mph time. Standard kit includes 20-inch alloys, Pearl Nappa leather trim, digital OLED tail lights, and Bang & Olufsen audio.
All models in the new A5 range (S5 included) get a seven-speed S Tronic dual-clutch auto gearbox as standard, while the TDI diesels and the S5’s TFSI V6 are supported by a 48-volt starter-generator and energy recuperation system. Notably, there’s no fully-electric model but this will be the remit of a completely new A4, which will be along in a few years time.
The new A5 and S5 models are now available to order, and Audi expects the first cars to arrive in customers’ hands this November.
